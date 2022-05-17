It is hard to go wrong with any episode you choose of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. It's the longest-running live-action sitcom for a reason, though it leans hard into dark humor and generally requires every trigger warning on the book before you settle in.

Season 9, Episode 4 - "Mac And Dennis Buy A Timeshare"

What makes the episode so funny is how relatable it is to people who are accustomed to seeing vacation scams play out in real time. It is a fun episode to watch before going on a vacation that doubles as a cautionary tale.

Almost everyone has had people try to sell them pyramid scheme products like vitamins, filtered water, cosmetics, the latest hot fad, etc. If not one of those scams, then timeshares. Timeshare salespeople usually approach people when they are relaxed and on vacation. The episode has both of those types of scams and more.

Season 13, Episode 4 - "Times Up For The Gang"

Paddy's Pub has been put on a list that the Paddy's Pub has been sexually hostile toward women. The gang must attend a sexual harassment seminar to get off the list. This episode is rewatchable because it is like holding up a mirror to the worst parts of our society.

This episode confirms a lot of what viewers have been aware of since day one while also exploring some uncomfortable subjects through humor. Still, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is known for poking fun at taboo subjects.

Season 5, Episode 12 - "The Gang Reignites The Rivalry"

Kicking off with Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) talking about how sexy he looks in skinny jeans, those silly, feeling-yourself vibes are what ultimately defines this episode.

The episode is about Paddy's Pub being banned from a local drinking competition called Flipadelphia. The ban has been lifted, and the gang can compete again. The competition is about flipping cups while drunk. It ends up going in a ridiculous direction at a frat house, which will make you belly laugh.

Season 6, Episode 3 - "The Gang Buys A Boat"

This is a fan favorite episode because Charlie's (Charlie Day) idea of a great boat differs from Mac and Dennis's idea, and the fallout grows to epic proportions (as usual).

Mac and Dennis are thinking more of a party boat, and Charlie wants a shrimp boat like Forrest Gump. Sweet Dee's (Kaitlin Olson) goofy boat dance is the icing on the cake.

Season 11, Episode 9 - "The Gang Goes To Hell"

Mac (Rob McElhenney) wins a Christian cruise in a church raffle. He convinces the gang to go on the cruise with him. The episode makes fun of Mac's embrace of Christianity despite the fact that he is at heart a bad person.

Another focal point is the intersection of Mac's faith and his homosexuality, which are topics that other sitcoms have dealt with but usually not in the same episode. All this and more is what makes this a strangely profound but still hilarious episode as the gang attempts to defend their ultimately terrible behavior.

Season 7, Episode 2 - "The Gang Goes To The Jersey Shore"

Sweet Dee and Dennis take the gang to their favorite childhood vacation spot; unfortunately, the Jersey Shore isn't the paradise that Sweet Dee and Dennis remember.

This turn of events is bad for them but great for the viewers because the episode is full of belly laughs. The Rum Ham is so profoundly ridiculous it is hard not to laugh.

Season 7, Episode 11 - "Thunder Gun Express"

The gang wants to see the hottest action film in town, but it is going to take a lot of effort to get there. The experience will ring true for anyone who has tried to plan a group outing.

The gang is split up, and the episode crosscuts between the lengths and efforts each gang member will go through to see an action movie with hilarious rewatchable laughs.

Season 4, Episode 13 - "The Night Man Cometh"

Among the most quoted TV episodes of all time, this infinitely rewatchable episode is surprisingly relatable. Most people either know someone in community theater or have been in community theater, or at the very least, know someone who has or has tried to do something creative and failed miserably at it.

The play, of course, is ridiculous but hilarious. Even though it's all extremely absurd, you'll find yourself humming these surprisingly catchy songs to yourself for years to come.

Season 11, Episode 7 - "McPoyle VS. Ponderosa: The Trial Of The Century"

Prepare for multiple laughs with this episode. It's the funniest episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and that is saying a lot for a series that has made us LOL more times than we can count.

What makes the episode so great is that it's a spotlight for some of our favorite recurring characters. They are all together in court and doing their best silliness and misdeeds. However, be warned - watching the episode may inspire you to go out and get a degree in bird law.

