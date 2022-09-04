Amazon Prime’s The Boys continues to scale up to new heights with every next season. With a successful run of the third season, the show answers plenty of questions but then leaves another set of mind-boggling questions, events, and memories for fans to live with.

Now, with the confirmation of The BoysSeason 4 being filmed, the fans are waiting on their toes to get answers to all the questions. One thing that The Boys has proved so far is that with every passing season, the show will become more gore, violent, brutal, and "diabolical". With the conclusion of the third season of The Boys, it's a good time to revisit the show's most rewatchable episodes.

Season 1, Episode 1, "The Name of the Game"

This is where it all begins when the fastest man in the world, A-Train (Jessie Usher) runs through Hughie’s (Jack Quaid) girlfriend, Robin (Jess Salgueiro). The Vought approaches Hughie with a huge settlement offer of $45,000 which he rejects and later joins hands with Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) to fight The Seven.

"The Name of the Game" not only introduces the Supes but also their villainous intentions when viewers get a sneak peek into the Vought Tower. The episode shows the brutal action fans are signing up for when, in the final scene, Butcher gets into a fight with Translucent (Alex Hassel) and Hughie eventually electrocutes him.

Season 2, Episode 3, "Over the Hill With the Swords of a Thousand Men"

“Over the Hill With the Swords of a Thousand Men” is a preeminent episode of Season 2. The episode is no less "diabolical" than a season's finale and gives a lot of information about the Supes, Compound V, The Boys, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) and about whales too.

First, Starlight and Hughie leak information about Compound V, and then Stormfront (Aya Cash) shows her true colors by killing Kimiko’s (Karen Fukuhara) brother, Kenji (Abraham Lim) in cold blood. To top it all up with more blood, Butcher smashes the speedboat into a whale’s stomach.

Season 1, Episode 7, "The Self-Preservation Society"

Season one's "The Self-Preservation Society" reveals a lot of things, starting from Starlight and Hughie’s relationship to a sneak peek at the relationship between Becca (Shantel VanSanten), Homelander’s (Antony Starr), and Butcher. Also, Homelander discloses how Hughie has been setting all of this up seeking vengeance from A-Train for killing his girlfriend (it's not just that Homelander leads the Seven to believe Starlight is on it with Hughie).

Now, when the Supes know who they are up against, the show is definitely on the path of getting bloodier. The episode finally shows the long pending confrontation and conversation of exes between A-Train and Hughie which ends up with Kimiko breaking A-Train’s leg.

Season 3, Episode 1, "Payback"

The epic run of the episode proved that it was worth all the hype it had long before it was even released. “Payback” gives season 3 of The Boys an amazing run to reach a finale that’s even crazier than the previous two. The episode doesn’t fail to remind fans that the show will get more brutal, insane, and “diabolical” as the season goes on.

"Payback" starts with a size-changing Supe, Termite (Brett Geddes) that leads to one of the show's most jaw-dropping scenes. But the most engrossing moment comes with the revelation that Stormfront is alive.

Season 2, Episode 7, "Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker"

The name of the episode in itself is fascinating and by the end of it, it turns out to be even more significant. “Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker” is probably the most blood-spattering episode in the show so far.

First, Ryan agrees to leave his mother and Homelander flies him away from Becca. Then, Lamplighter (Shawn Ashmore) sets himself on fire in the Vought tower after Hughie takes him to rescue Starlight. Heads start popping in the courtroom and no one has the slightest idea of what is happening and who is doing it, resulting in a gruesome scene.

Season 3, Episode 4, "Glorious Five-Year Plan"

​​​​​​From Supes to the Boys, the “Glorious Five-Year Plan” shows a lot of relationships shift. Now, Butcher has access to Compound V (Temp V), thanks to Maeve (Dominique McElligott), and he can use it to fight the Supes.

The episode shows William taking Temp V and brutally murdering people around him. Homelander blackmails Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) to betray her father, Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito). Also, the episode marks the debut of the strongest Supe ever, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles).

Season 1, Episode 8, "You Found Me"

After the season’s seventh episode, nobody could have thought that the stakes could get any higher, but “You Found Me” proves that the show always has room for more blood and violence. The finale connects all the dots and keeps relevant nodes open for the fans to eagerly wait for the next season.

The show ends with Homelander lasering Stillwell’s (Elisabeth Shue) eyes when Butcher tries to take her hostage to blackmail Homelander. Plus, the finale revealed that Butcher’s wife, Becca was alive and is the mother of Homelander’s son.

Season 2, Episode 8, "What I Know"

Like the rest of the show, “What I Know” has a lot of blood - and heartache. The episode is complete chaos, and there is a constant wave of emotions running through the brutal and gory scenes. The season 2 finale has many implausible scenes as The Boys face Homelander and Stormfront.

"What I Know" has a moment where Kimiko, Maeve, and Starlight fight Stormfront, forcing her to flee from the scene. As the show moves from this segment it becomes even more outlandish, ending with Ryan unleashing his power to save Becca from Stormfront. Homelander’s son burns Stormfront’s limbs off and accidentally kills his mother in the process.

Season 3, Episode 7, "Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed"

"Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed” reveals, beginning with revealing Butcher’s past as Mindstorm (Ryan Blakely) traps him in a never-ending nightmare. Soon after, fans get a sneak peek into Black Noir’s past using animated anthropomorphic animals. Finally, it is revealed that Soldier Boy is Homelander’s father.

Starlight tells Butcher that the three to five doses of Compound V can kill him and Hughie. The penultimate episode shows that Maeve and A-Train both are alive. While Maeve is held captive by Homelander, A-Train is alive as he got a heart transplant from Blue Hawk (Nick Wechsler).

Season 3, Episode 6, "Herogasm"

The most hyped episode of The Boys delivers and is no doubt loved by fans even more than the season’s extraordinary finale. “Herogasm” revolves around an annual event where Supes get together to satisfy their sexual fantasies.

The episode finally brings forth the most awaited face-off between the Homelander and Soldier Boy. Hughie and Butcher join in on the brawl to support Soldier Boy as Homelander turns out to be stronger than expected. Before Soldier Boy could blast Homelander, the latter fights back and escapes the premise.

