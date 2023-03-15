Since the origins of movies, fantasy has been one of the most popular genres in the medium. It allows filmmakers to tell creative, memorable stories where fun characters inhabit sprawling worlds of pure imagination.

Because of these fascinating worlds, fantasy films are usually incredibly fun to rewatch. Whether it's something short and sweet like Studio Ghibli's My Neighbor Totoro, or something far more dense and lengthy like Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Ringstrilogy, it's never a bad time to watch these movies... and then watch them a few more times later.

10 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

You know it's a Guillermo Del Toro movie if there are thoughtful critiques of authoritarianism, a mixture of horror and childlike innocence, and visually striking monsters. Pan's Labyrinth, perhaps the quintessential work of art by the Mexican filmmaker, has all of those elements going for it and more.

Despite its harrowing themes, pitch-black tone, and bittersweet ending, the natural charm of Del Toro's style and fairy-tale-like storytelling makes the film very easy to watch over and over again.

9 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

Back in the late 1930s, Victor Fleming's The Wizard of Oz was unlike anything audiences had seen before. Today, all these decades later, it's still one of the most colorful and joyful movies one can watch.

The film has become deeply ingrained in modern pop culture to the point that its influence can be barely visible sometimes. As such, it's always fun to revisit this essential American classic; sing along to its catchy songs, follow its idiosyncratic characters, and fall in love with the beautiful world of Oz all over again.

8 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

This beloved '80s classic penned by William Goldman, author of the book upon which the movie is based, is the tale of a man telling his bedridden grandson the story of a pirate and his beloved princess, overcoming obstacles to defend their love.

There's something in The Princess Bride for every single member of the family to enjoy. Romance, swashbuckling action, sophisticated humor, endlessly quotable dialogue, and wonderful directing all make this a must-see film, and one that you'll surely want to revisit again.

7 'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl' (2003)

Before Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl came out, the pirate genre had been dead for years. To everyone's surprise, however, it became an instant phenomenon – and still is among the best Pirates movies, to this day.

Everything about this movie based on Disney's popular ride has aged wonderfully, from the campy dark tone to fantastic performances from its cast. The other films in the franchise aren't without their fans, but if there's one installment that's worthy of multiple rewatches, it's definitely this one.

6 'Jason and the Argonauts' (1963)

For those that enjoy grand and epic mythological movies showing triumphant heroes fighting evil forces, Jason and the Argonauts is nothing short of an obligatory film to watch.

The film is best known for its creative stop-motion visual effects, which were beyond impressive at the time and have aged like fine wine. Beyond just looks, though, lies a beautifully written story that celebrates the major overarching themes of Greek mythology. It's hard to watch this wonder of fantasy cinema and not want to see it again right after it's over.

5 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' (2004)

The entire Harry Potter movie saga is the pinnacle of children's fantasy cinema. But if there had to be only one installment with the title of "the best one," most fans agree that Alfonso Cuarón's Prisoner of Azkaban would have to take the cake.

The third year of Harry's adventures signified a major shift in tone from Chris Columbus' previous two movies. Cuarón's directing is perhaps the strongest and most distinctive that the saga ever saw, and the whole thing feels very distinct from the other seven entries. Even if you aren't a Harry Potter fan, this one is hard to not enjoy.

4 'My Neighbor Totoro' (1988)

Hayao Miyazaki's ultimate hangout fantasy movie that feels like a warm hug, My Neighbor Totoro, is the story of two sisters who move to the country with their father. They soon discover magical forest spirits living in the surrounding trees.

The movie is simple in its scope and gentle in its approach. It's dripping with heart and charm and personality, and though its story defies all the norms that modern audiences have come to expect from movies, it's so irresistibly sweet and joyful that it's humanly impossible to not find warmth and comfort in it.

3 'The Lord of the Rings' Trilogy

The fact that a daunting runtime of nearly 12 hours doesn't prevent Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings adaptations from being the most entertaining and rewatchable fantasy trilogy of all time speaks volumes about the quality of what's undeniably one of the best movie trilogies ever made.

Insurmountably epic in scale, the three phenomenal movies that compose this legendary series tell one of the most riveting stories that cinema has ever been able to convey. The Lord of the Rings is a celebration of courage, friendship, and storytelling as a whole, and that alone is enough to make it worth revisiting every now and then.

2 'It's a Wonderful Life' (1946)

Although it's best remembered for its Christmas movie status, Frank Capra's It's a Wonderful Life is much more than just that. It's one of the most beautiful, life-affirming, and brilliantly structured fantasy dramas to ever be put on the silver screen.

It's hard not to shed a few tears when watching the moving story of George Bailey, played with immense emotional power by the great Jimmy Stewart. Whenever you're feeling down and in need of a movie that will remind you of the joy to be found in the simple act of living, you can't go wrong with this one.

1 'Spirited Away' (2001)

There's an awful lot of creative ideas and brilliant themes to unpack in Miyazaki's Oscar-winning Spirited Away, and it's always a delight to re-watch the beautiful film and examine all that it has to offer.

It's surprisingly easy to get lost in the world that Miyazaki creates in this movie, resulting in one of the most atmospheric and enveloping fantasy films ever made. Exploring consumerism, environmentalism, and the challenging journey that is growing up and letting go of one's fears, Spirited Away doesn't just deserve multiple rewatches – it demands them.

