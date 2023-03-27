Nearly twenty-three years after its debut, Gilmore Girls remains a beloved and massively popular part of millennial pop culture. The show about a mother-daughter duo with a remarkably close relationship keeps finding new audiences, with younger generations becoming hooked on the girls' drama thanks to Netflix.

Gilmore Girls aired for seven seasons, adding to 153 episodes filled with laughter, joy, tears, and countless pop culture references. Everyone has their favorite chapters, but some Gilmore Girls episodes are essential viewing, to the point where fans can watch them repeatedly and never get tired of them.

10 Pilot - Season 1, Episode 1

Image via Warner Bros

A show's Pilot is often a remarkable episode that establishes the series' tone and intent. The Gilmore Girls Pilot is no exception, introducing Rory and Lorelai's unique dynamic, establishing Lorelai's complicated relationship with her parents, and hinting at her future romance with Luke.

The Gilmore Girls Pilot is everything the show represents: it's cozy, fast-paced, full of pop culture references, and charming to a fault. Fueled by Lauren Graham's tornado of a personality and Alexis Bledel's calm and relatable vibe, the Pilot remains a fan-favorite episode that audiences will probably never get tired of seeing.

9 Kiss And Tell - Season 1, Episode 7

Every fan has their favorite out of Rory's three major boyfriends. Season 1 focused on her blossoming romance with newcomer Dean, and episode "Kiss and Tell" features two major milestones in their relationship: their first kiss and first date.

Lorelai feels weird when Rory doesn't immediately tell her about the kiss but helps out to set up her daughter's date. The episode is fun and charming and perfectly uses Rory and Lorelai's special connection. Rory's first date is awkward but endearing, proving that her early days with Dean were great.

8 Teach Me Tonight - Season 2, Episode 19

Jess and Rory's relationship spends most of season 2 in a constant state of flirtation. Things finally reach their boiling point in the nineteenth episode, "Teach Me Tonight;" Rory tutors Jess but he convinces her to go for a ride in his car instead. When the two get into a minor car accident, Lorelai loses her mind and lashes out at Luke, who sends Jess away from Stars Hollow.

"Teach Me Tonight" is a major turning point for the show. Featuring one of Lauren Graham's strongest performances, the episode features a deterioration in Lorelai and Luke's relationship, leading her to realize how important he is to her. It also marks the return of the dreaded Christopher and Jess' momentary absence. Dramatic but never over-the-top, "Teach Me Tonight" is Gilmore Girls at its best.

7 The Shoot Gilmores, Don't They? - Season 3, Episode 7

TV has had its fair share of quirky towns, but Stars Hollow has a special place. The singular town was charming and cozy, organizing numerous bizarre but endearing events that made many want to move there. Season 3's "They Shoot Gilmores, Don't They?" includes one of these curious events, the 24-hour dance marathon Lorelai wants to win.

The episode is funny, with Lorela's desperation to beat Kirk making for a hilarious hour of entertainment. More importantly, Rory and Dean break up, allowing her to finally get together with Jess after one-and-a-half seasons of build-up and teen drama. With the townies' antics and a healthy dose of drama, "They Shoot Gilmores, Don't They?" is an all-timer.

6 Those Are Strings, Pinocchio - Season 3, Episode 22

Rory's graduation is a momentous occasion for the Gilmore Girls community. Season 1 begins with her enrolling in the prestigious school, meaning audiences were on this journey with her; seeing her achieve so special felt incredible, especially for what it meant to her mother and her grandparents.

Although her graduation speech is cheesy, it's worth it if only because of Kelly Bishop and the late Edward Herrmann's reactions. The episode also includes Rory and Jess' official break-up after he walks out on her. Jess might've been a great boyfriend to Rory, but his selfishness and inability to express his feelings eventually sabotage their connection. Still, "Those Are Strings, Pinocchio" is a crucial Gilmore Girls episode that fans have surely watched multiple times.

5 Last Week Fights, This Week Tights - Season 4, Episode 21

Image via The WB

Liz and T.J. were somewhat annoying guest characters, but they are the right kind of oddballs for Stars Hollow. Their Renaissance-themed wedding is also surprisingly sweet, especially because it sets the stage for Luke and Lorelai's first dance.

Moreover, "Last Week Fights, This Week Tights" is a milestone in their relationship, as Luke finally grows a pair and asks Lorelai out after four whole seasons. Their first dance to Sam Phillips' "Reflecting Light" was perfect, so much so that the song was brought back a decade later for their wedding in A Year in the Life.

4 Raincoats And Recipes - Season 4, Episode 22

The season 4 finale, "Raincoats and Recipes," stands as one of the show's most dramatic episodes. Lorelai sees her dream come true and opens the Dragonfly, inviting friends and family to spend a long weekend as a test run. The episode features her first kiss with Luke and reveals that Richard and Emily have indeed separated and might get a divorce.

Most memorably, it also sees Rory losing her virginity to the still-married Dean, leading to her first major fight with Lorelai. Meaty and shocking, "Raincoats and Recipes" was hardcore drama, something the Gilmore Girls seldom did; perhaps that's why it's so rewatchable.

3 Wedding Bell Blues - Season 5, Episode 13

Richard and Emily's relationship is one of Gilmore Girls' greatest strengths. The arrogant but loveable grandparents are crucial to the show's success, especially whenever they are interacting with their spitfire of a daughter. The couple briefly separates during season 5, but they reconcile and review their vows in the episode "Wedding Bell Blues."

With a healthy mix of heartfelt humor and intense drama, "Wedding Bell Blues" is one of the show's busiest episodes. A drunk Christopher causes problems for Lorelai and Luke at Emily's behest, Rory agrees to a casual affair with Logan, and Lorelai's relationship with her mother suffers its biggest blow yet. As the show's 100th episode, "Wedding Bell Blues" had a tall order, and it more than delivered. It is meaty, impactful, and a brilliant showcase for nearly every actor. Fans will want to revisit this one more than once.

2 We've Got Magic To Do - Season 6, Episode 5

Rory's time away from Yale is one of the most divisive storylines in the show. Her choice to drop out of college leads to her biggest fight with Lorelai, with the two spending months without talking. Rory joins the DAR and does community service, leading Richard to eventually realize his granddaughter is wasting her time.

Things reach a point of no return in the season 6 episode "We've Got Magic to Do," which sees Rory organizing a fundraiser and meeting Mitchum and Shira Huntberger again. After confronting Mitchum, Richard realizes Lorelai was right about the Huntzbergers and tells Emily. What follows is among the most iconic scenes in the show, as Emily delivers a scathing takedown of Shira in front of their friends. Kelly Bishop is a monster of a performer, but her barely-hidden contempt as she delivers insult after insult is a thing of beauty and a scene that fans will never get tired of.

1 Friday Night's Alright For Fighting - Season 6, Episode 13

Once Rory leaves her grandparents' house to return to Yale, their relationship becomes strained. It's up to Lorelai, of all people, to fix it, and she forces her family to have Friday night dinner and lay it all on the table. The extended sequence sees the show's four strongest cast members go at it, resulting in, arguably, the show's best scene.

Lorelai, Rory, Richard, and Emily have a loving but complicated relationship, and the final scene in "Friday Night's Alright for Fighting" proves it. The family yells, laughs, bonds, and heals in their own unique way. The rest of the episode is fine -- it sees more of the annoying April and features a bonkers storyline where the unforgettable Paris alienates her entire staff at the Yale Daily News -- but the final scene makes it an iconic and essential entry into the Gilmore Girls canon.

