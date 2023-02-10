The Harry Potter series is still a beloved part of millennial culture. Despite the astounding failure of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, the Potter films are still highly-regarded and celebrated, mainly thanks to their engrossing quality, high production values and cast performances.

RELATED: How Do We Handle Harry Potter Now?

Still, not every film in the series is as good or as entertaining. Indeed, some entries have a high rewatch value, becoming the undeniable stars of the series. However, others are somewhat forgettable, and hardly anyone could blame audiences for not revisiting them as often as other, more exciting chapters in the eight-film saga.

8 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' (2002)

Chris Columbus returns to the directorial chair for Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, the last of the childish Potter films. The film finds Harry returning to Hogwarts against the warnings of Dobby, a House Elf who appears in his room and vehemently begs him not to go back to the school. His words soon make sense when the school begins suffering ruthless attacks on its Muggle-born students after the mysterious Chamber of Secrets is opened again.

Chamber of Secrets is perhaps the safest of the Potter films. The stakes are high, but there's still a prevalent air of childishness that prevents the film from conveying its story's dark nature. The film has some memorable moments, most notably Dobby's introduction and subsequent scenes and the climactic fight against one of the most dangerous creatures in the Wizarding World, the basilisk. However, it isn't enough to compel fans to revisit it, especially when future films in the series are far richer regarding narrative and visuals.

7 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' (2005)

Harry returns to Hogwarts for his fourth year in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. The plot follows the character as he is inducted into the dangerous but prestigious Triwizard Tournament. Facing increasingly dangerous challenges, Harry soon discovers he is the unwitting participant in a plan to bring his nemesis back into full power.

Goblet of Fire is a bizarre film. Numerous pivotal events happen – the Yule Ball, Cedric Diggory's death and Lord Voldemort's return, among them. However, the film is strangely forgettable, sandwiched between two of the saga's most important movies. Because everyone knows Voldemort eventually returns, no one needs to see it happening, especially because much of the novel's rich complexity becomes lost in the transition to the big screen. Mike Newell brings a confident yet unimpressive directorial approach to the franchise, and while the main trio displays more confidence and maturity in their performances, they aren't enough to rescue the film from oblivion.

6 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1' (2010)

Image Via Warner Bros.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1 features Harry, Ron and Hermione on the run. Evading Voldemort's forces while trying to discover his still unknown Horcruxes, the trio finds itself in a bleak situation amidst an increasingly worsening war. With few allies to turn to and the clock ticking, the friends must rely on each other only.

RELATED: 'Harry Potter' and The Series' Best and Most Loyal Characters

The decision to split the final Potter book into two parts was a shameless cash grab from Warner Bros. However, it paid off, although Part 1 was always bound to suffer compared to its epic follow-up. Despite its unnecessary nature, Part 1 succeeds as a road movie full of dread and anticipation. Away from the fancy castle and its colorful characters, the leading trio carries the narrative from beginning to end, rising to the challenge and coming out victorious. Part 1 is an appetizer for the main meal that is Part 2, but it's still worth a revisit if only to see the Deathly Hallows' fantastic animated sequence.

5 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' (2009)

Arguably the darkest film in the series, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince features some of the story's most pivotal moments. The plot follows Harry as he spends more time with Dumbledore to learn more about Voldemort's story. Discovering the Dark Wizard's origin, Harry learns the secret to his powers, along with the key to killing him once and for all.

Half-Blood Prince is a weird film adapted from a weird novel. Both attempt to juggle an incredibly grim story with the casual dalliances of hormonal adolescents and neither pulls it off. However, both film and novel have more than enough charm to lure readers and audiences back into their claws. Half-Blood Prince is also the first time Ron and Hermione's budding romance has almost as much prominence as Harry, with their friends-to-lovers story taking center stage and providing some of the series' funniest moments. As the prelude to the saga's final acts, Half-Blood Prince is essential viewing for Potter fans, who might find themselves revisiting it more than they could've anticipated.

4 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' (2007)

David Yates arrived at the series with Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and stayed until the end and beyond. Order of the Phoenix depicts the darkest moment in Harry's life, as he finds himself isolated from friends and with the Wizarding World against him. Meanwhile, Voldemort continues to amass power while lurking his way into Harry's mind.

Order of the Phoenix features Harry at his worst. However, the film benefits from two key ingredients that increase its rewatch value. The first is the mighty Imelda Staunton as the odious Dolores Umbridge, arguably the series' best villain. The second is the introduction of Dumbledore's Army, which gives Harry some much-needed support and helps reinforce his role as a reluctant but effective leader. Order of the Phoenix features the series' best climax, a battle at the Department of Mysteries that ranks as one of the Potter saga's most exciting displays of magic.

3 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' (2004)

Future Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón took over the director's chair following Chris Colombus' departure. The result is Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, the series' most technically impressive entry. The plot begins with Sirius Black's escape from Azkaban, leading to a series of events at Hogwarts that make Harry question what's real and what's fake.

It isn't an overstatement to say Prisoner of Azkaban is the best of the Harry Potter films. Thanks to Cuarón's fresh approach, the film is the bridge between Colombus' childlike take on the material and future, more mature and darker entries. The film defined the Harry Potter cinematic language and helped turn it into one of the new millennium's most influential franchises. Prisoner of Azkaban is also dynamic and fast-paced, making it one of the easiest Potter films to revisit. The Marauders' arrival and Harry's journey to adolescence only increase the film's rewatch value.

2 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' (2001)

Image Via Warner Bros.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was a game-changing cinematic event. The film introduced the magical world of Harry Potter to mainstream audiences, who welcomed it with open arms. Featuring the most simplistic and straightforward plot in the series, Philosopher's Stone follows Harry Potter, an eleven-year-old boy who discovers he is a wizard and travels to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry to begin his education.

Charming and engrossing, Philosopher's Stone is the perfect debut for the Wizarding World. It's amenable and friendly, ideal for an audience starving for quality fantasy content. Rewatching Philosopher's Stone is like taking a trip down memory lane to an easier time full of wonder. The film evokes bittersweet feelings that make it a pleasant watch for millions of fans who first saw it as children and grew alongside the series.

1 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2' (2011)

The long-awaited conclusion to the Potter saga, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 finds Harry facing Voldemort for the last time. Although basically a two-hour battle, Part 2 is a suitably epic and satisfying ending, ten years in the making. Beloved characters die, storylines pay off, and Harry finally fights his nemesis in one-to-one combat.

Part 2 is everything a final chapter should be, delivering on the action while grounding the narrative in a strong and compelling emotional hook. Fans of the series surely cry and cheer every time they revisit it, but that's what makes it such an effective viewing experience. Few films are as rewatchable as Deathly Hallows Part 2.

NEXT: The Best Fantasy Movies To Watch Before Kicking The Bucket