Comedy as a whole is probably the most re-watchable movie genre. Audiences are always happy to return to a great movie that made them laugh as many times as they can, and keep having a great experience that leaves them with a smile on their face once the credits start rolling.

Horror comedies fit the bill perfectly, too. No film can offer an experience quite like the one a horror comedy can, where you're able to laugh in one scene and squirm in fear in the next—Or sometimes even do both in the same scene. Many movies as hilarious as they are scary hold up nicely on repeated viewings, from the legendary classic An American Werewolf in London to the modern genre staple Shaun of the Dead.

10 'Happy Death Day' (2017)

Not many people expected much out of Happy Death Day, which made it all the more pleasant of a surprise when it came out. It parodies both slashers and time loop movies, two subgenres that aren't usually paired together—But they absolutely should be, as the movie repeatedly proves.

Blumhouse is always bringing new and inventive concepts to the table when it comes to horror, and Happy Death Day is no exception. It's such a fun movie that it's impossible to not want to watch it again; and, like most great time loop movies, this one benefits from catching all the hidden details and foreshadowings on new viewings.

9 'An American Werewolf in London' (1981)

Ever since their first appearance in the age of silent cinema, werewolves have been among the most popular creatures to be featured in horror movies, and for good reason. An American Werewolf in London knew this, and spoofed the typical tropes of these kinds of films to quite successful results.

Nowadays, the film is remembered as a landmark in the horror comedy subgenre, which makes it an obligatory re-watch for fans of such movies. John Landis's directing and Rick Baker's legendary makeup effects were unprecedented at the time, and today, the movie remains as funny as it is genuinely bone-chilling.

8 'Get Out' (2017)

Who would have expected comedian Jordan Peele to put out in his directing debut one of the best horror movies of modern times? While it certainly wasn't something easy to predict, the fact remains that Get Out is a brilliant film, one that proved that there was ample space for thought-provoking social critique even in horror comedies.

There are plenty of things that make this such a fun movie to re-watch, from Peele's masterful mixture of nail-biting horror and clever jokes in his directing, to the incredible nuance of his Oscar-winning screenplay, to the incredible performances offered by the cast (most notably Daniel Kaluuya in what's arguably his best work to date).

7 'One Cut of the Dead' (2017)

It's not exactly obscure, but One Cut of the Dead is certainly one of the most criminally underrated zombie comedies of all time. Perhaps it's for the better, since it's one of those movies that you need to go into as blind as possible in order to maximize your enjoyment of the experience.

As jaw-droppingly amazing as it is to watch the movie for the first time and encounter all of its game-changing twists and turns, it's just as incredible an experience to watch it all over again, delighting in the admirable way in which the team behind the film crafted its unique structure and gags.

6 'Army of Darkness' (1992)

When it comes to mixing frightening horror and amusing camp, no one does it like Sam Raimi. His Evil Dead trilogy is among the best in the genre, a paragon of low-budget horror filmmaking. Army of Darkness, the final film in the series, had a considerably more generous budget, but that didn't stop Raimi from capturing every bit of magic that made the first two so special.

Army of Darkness tests the limits of the fans of its two predecessors, with concepts and ideas that feel much more out-there and absurdist. This silliness is precisely what makes it so unique and re-watchable, since there's no horror comedy quite like it.

5 'Gremlins 2: The New Batch' (1990)

Gremlins is a scary cute Christmas classic, perfect for introducing the little ones to horror. Its sequel, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, is on a whole other ballpark. Much more of an outright comedy but never ditching the monster horror elements, it's a lavish and campy critique of modern capitalism and contemporary pop culture.

The film has the kind of sophisticated yet silly humor that you don't find in many films nowadays, as well as surprisingly nuanced themes resting under a surface of stunning practical effects, a goofy story full of absurd twists, and meta jokes that any movie fan is bound to love.

4 'What We Do In the Shadows' (2014)

His tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has made Taika Waititi a bit of a divisive artist. But when he's working outside of the superhero genre, he's a hell of a director. Different people will have vastly different answers on what they think his best work is, but if there's an answer that you'll hear very often, it's surely What We Do In the Shadows.

Granted, the movie isn't scary by any stretch (despite some gory and creepy elements), but it technically is a horror movie through and through. The mockumentary framing device fits the tone of the film perfectly, and its satirization of genre conventions is simply brilliant, making it a joy to watch time and time again.

3 'Shaun of the Dead' (2004)

Edgar Wright is a master of satire and comedy in general, with a voice and sense of rhythm unlike any other directors like him, and he proved it in his second-ever movie, Shaun of the Dead. The first installment of his highly acclaimed Cornetto Trilogy is a farcical take on the zombie apocalypse subgenre, and never has such a nightmarish scenario seemed so funny.

Using zombies as a symbol of mindless consumerism in the modern world, Wright tells a surprisingly touching story about friendship and growing up. There's always something new to find and appreciate with each re-watch of Shaun of the Dead, as is the case with pretty much every Edgar Wright flick.

2 'The Cabin in the Woods' (2011)

It takes a pitch-perfect understanding of the horror genre, its history, and all of its conventions, to make a parody as effective as The Cabin in the Woods. If you want a movie with the perfect balance of terror and laughs, this is it. If you want a satire with twists that you'll never see coming and jokes that are guaranteed to make you grin, this is it.

The film is so full of little details, hidden jokes, and layered themes that you'll absolutely need to watch it at least a couple of times. Its meta humor is genius, its scary set pieces will genuinely have you biting your nails, and its cleverly constructed jokes and gags are the stuff a horror fan's dreams are made of.

1 'Evil Dead II' (1987)

Where the first Evil Dead was a horror movie with bountiful hints of comedy, Evil Dead II is as much of a comedy as it is a horror movie. Entirely, that is. Horror sequels aren't often successful, but this one is even considered to be the best installment in the whole franchise, proving that the shift of genres was a brilliant decision on Sam Raimi's part.

Unique, charming, creative, funny—and yes, pretty damn scary, Evil Dead II is widely considered to be the golden standard of horror comedies, the film that the subgenre reached its peak with. The slapstick is so hilarious, the horror so effective, and the formula so perfectly turned on its head, that it's hard not to want to come back to the movie every once in a while.

