Kevin Feige recently made headlines by saying the MCU will make fewer Disney+ shows that will be "further apart." For the past few years, Disney+ has been the home of small-scale stories shining a light on overlooked characters who never got into the spotlight in the movies.

However, even if there will be fewer shows from now on, fans have a ton of them on Disney+ ready to be rewatched. And while they are all good, with some even reaching "great" status, some are far more rewatchable than others, whether because of their scope, humor, visual effects, or a combination of all these factors.

8 'Moon Knight' (2022)

Oscar Isaac stars as the titular character in 2022's Moon Knight. The show follows Marc Spector, a man with dissociative identity disorder manifested in three personalities. Spector is also the host for Khonshu, the Egyptian moon god whose ancient fight comes to the 21st century when a cult tries to release the imprisoned goddess of death to bring judgment upon humanity.

Moon Knight features great action sequences and an impressive and committed performance from the ever-reliable Isaac. However, the show is surprisingly forgettable, the kind of effort with little to no rewatch value. Fans who've seen it once will know everything they need to know about the character, leaving no desire to revisit his story.

7 'What If...?' (2021 - )

The MCU's first animated effort left a lot to be desired. What If...? presents alternative realities where one major change led to a wildly different future for prominent characters like Captain America, T'Challa, and Doctor Strange. It features an impressive voice cast of returning MCU actors and a dynamic animation style that goes a long way in complementing the show's showy premise.

However, What If...? falls short of living up to its potential. It feels rather subdued, which is bizarre considering the animation medium allowed for a full exploration of the series' hypothetical setups. Alas, What If...? is returning for a second season this year, meaning fans might want to revisit it before the new episodes arrive.

6 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' (2021)

Perennial supporting characters Falcon and Bucky Barnes finally got their chance to shine with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The show follows them pairing to take down a group of terrorists while dealing with the emergence of a new Captain America who's less than worthy of wielding the shield.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are at the top of their game, bringing the same chaotic synergy that made them scene-stealers in the movies. However, the show doesn't know what it wants to be, featuring unrealized villains and an anti-climactic ending that's a huge disservice to Sam's debut as Captain America. Still, the show serves as a direct prelude to the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, meaning fans will have to revisit it sooner or later, although more out of obligation than a genuine desire to rewatch it.

5 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' (2022)

She-Hulk is a complicated character to bring to live-action. Unlike her male counterpart, She-Hulk is a lot sillier, often breaking the fourth wall and coming across as an effortlessly charming character that starkly contrasts with the raging green monster that originated her powers. Still, the MCU tried to bring her to their ongoing franchise, and they mainly succeeded.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is wonderfully meta, a refreshing and much-needed change of pace for a franchise that too often feels trapped in its own devices. Tatiana Maslany makes for a delightful protagonist, much more a rom-com leading lady than a hero; however, the choice fits the show's tone, presenting a new kind of superhero that still works within the MCU's confinements. Sure, the visual effects are shoddy, and some of the show's choices don't land, but the pros far overcome the cons.

4 'Hawkeye' (2021)

Who would've thought Hawkeye would end up being so rewatchable, especially around the holidays? The show is a small-scale adventure about Clint Barton and his new protegé, Kate Bishop, becoming the target of a criminal gang, a conflict that brings them face to face with a dangerous foe.

What Hawkeye lacks in excitement, it makes up for in charm. Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld are brilliant together, playing an odd couple that ranks as one of the best pairings in the franchise. The two Hawkeyes are among the best heroes in Phase 4 of the MCU, and even if the long-awaited arrival of Kingpin doesn't live up to the hype, the two central performances are nearly impossible to resist.

3 'Ms. Marvel' (2022)

Ms. Marvel is endlessly charming, arguably the most cohesive entry into Phase 4 of the MCU. The show follows Kamala Khan, a sixteen-year-old Avengers hyper fan who becomes a superhero after receiving a magical bangle that allows her to wield cosmic energy.

Thanks to Iman Vellani's star-making performance, Ms. Marvel is a heck of a good time. The show is a classic superhero story, unburdened by the larger world-building that hindered most of the MCU's Phase 4 projects. Instead, it organically blends the larger MCU elements through Kamala's youthful eyes, allowing for a sweet story about family and adolescence that just happens to have superpowers. The mutant reveal at the show's end bothered many, but it isn't enough to ruin Ms. Marvel's reputation or rewatch value.

2 'WandaVision' (2021)

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany star in WandaVision, arguably the MCU's best and most ambitious Disney+ effort. The show follows Wanda and Vision living a seemingly idyllic life in the small town of Westview, although things seem far from normal.

WandaVision succeeds as a showcase for Olsen and Bettany's considerable acting abilities and a powerful exploration of grief. Aided by the scene-stealing Kathryn Hahn, the show soars to the upper tier of Marvel projects, offering a compelling, layered, and entertaining plot that keeps the audience on edge. And while the ending derails it, the show remains a thrilling and rewatchable adventure that fans can binge in one day.

1 'Loki' (2021 - )

Tom Hiddleston finally gets to stand in the spotlight, alone and undefeated, in the Disney+ show Loki. It centers on the God of Mischief, now a prisoner of the Time Variance Authority, who is recruited to help bring down a dangerous threat to the Sacred Timeline.

Loki is everything a Marvel project should be: thrilling, ambitious, visually dazzling, and with a non-stop, engaging story that offers plenty of laughs while still challenging its audience. Hiddleston shines opposite Owen Wilson, who nearly steals the show from under him. Loki is fun and incredibly rewatchable, especially considering its long-awaited second season will arrive this year.

