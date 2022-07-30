The world of superheroes and villains has only continued to soar in popularity in recent years, and franchises like Marvel are certainly a force to be reckoned with on this front. With the 27 movies that currently make up the Marvel Cinematic Universe alone, there have been endless memorable moments that you'll have no problem watching again.

With upcoming Marvel projects getting fans very excited about the future, it's a good time to look back at some favorites from the franchise so far, all the way through from the beginning of Phase 1 in 2008 to the current mi-point of Phase 4. From the first original six team up to the introduction of the Guardians of the Galaxy, there have been plenty of moments in the MCU's first 15 years that saw fans leaving the cinema and immediately wanting to watch it again.

'Guardians Of The Galaxy' (2014)

The Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the goofier movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With its unique story and characters, it makes for an entertaining watch. They all have different personalities, and their unique, quirky mannerisms have no trouble bringing a smile to people's faces.

The soundtrack is full of popular 1960s/1970s classics like Blue Swede's "Hooked on a Feeling" and Redbone's "Come and Get Your Love." The pop culture references throughout are brilliant, subtle throwbacks. Whether you're a music fan, a Marvel fan, or both, this one has something for everyone to enjoy. "Hooked on a feeling!"

'Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings' (2021)

Enter a new Marvel origin story that fans were excited to see play out. It follows Shaun (Simu Liu), AKA Shang-Chi, as he attempts to move on from his past life and start afresh in New York City. But, like many characters who try and forget their painful past, it never works out, and it always has a way of catching up to them in some way, shape, or form.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings was welcomed and positively received by fans and critics. It was a new origin story we had yet to venture into, and it played out brilliantly. By tying Wong (Benedict Wong) in, the MCU connected Shang-Chi and Doctor Strange and opened the door for future tie-ins with Shang-Chi and the rest of the Avengers. Combine this with the subtle throwbacks to previous MCU projects, it will always be a worthy contender for a rewatch.

'Iron Man' (2008)

As a Marvel fan, there's one thing that everyone knows. You sit through the credits. Iron Man was the start of this much-loved adventure. Since then, Marvel Studios have continued to add a teaser at the end of every movie, giving us a glimpse into their future projects.

In the first MCU post-credit scene, Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) says to Tony, "I'm here to talk to you about The Avengers Initiative," paving the way for the journey ahead. And what a journey it's been. It's difficult to imagine the MCU without Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man, and it almost feels wrong to think about Marvel as a whole without him. What better way to begin a rewatch than the one that started it all?

'Captain America: The First Avenger' (2011)

Image via Marvel Studios

There are a couple of different orders that you can watch the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. You can choose to watch them in order of release year or chronologically based on where each film sits in the MCU's timeline. If you decide to watch them in chronological order, then Captain America's first solo movie is the starting point.

The First Avenger introduced Chris Evans' Captain America to the big screen for the first time. Not only is this film the origin of Captain America in the MCU, but in showing Steve Rogers' backstory, it also brings a very human side to the superhero world. As the title states, he is the first of the original six Avengers, and it will never get old rewatching his origin story.

'The Avengers' (2012)

Ten years ago, Marvel Studios released the highly anticipated movie that officially closed out Phase 1 of the MCU. The Avengers was shown in cinemas in 2012 and saw Earth's Mightiest Heroes finally come together. While the end of Phase 3 initiated many new members of The Avengers, this is when the original team of six officially met.

The first of the four Avengers films made history when everyone's favorite superheroes finally appeared on-screen together for the first time. Seeing the original six members in their first team-up will always be a fan-favorite moment. This movie is certainly one to get the nostalgia juices flowing, and we'll never get tired of watching it.

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming saw a new Spidey story swing into theaters a little over a year after his appearance in Captain America: Civil War, which marked Tom Holland's MCU debut. Spider-Man has always been a very popular superhero, and the release of this new solo movie in 2017 was no exception. Fans were excited to see where Marvel took the character after introducing him to the world of The Avengers the previous year.

Full of action-packed scenes and classic Marvel comedy, Homecoming was a brilliant way to bring everyone's favorite web-slinger back to the big screens. After all, you've got to love that friendly neighborhood Spider-Man!

'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

In the production of Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel revealed early on that Earth's Mightiest Heroes would meet the Guardians of the Galaxy, instantly sparking anticipation to see the route that would be taken. The idea of seeing the two worlds collide immediately had fans excited for what else the movie could hold.

The film certainly didn't disappoint, and while it didn't end on a happy note for the superheroes, it left the door wide open for future MCU projects. Phase 3's seventh installment saw so many fan favorites meet that it would always be worth a rewatch to see them interact with each other again for the first time.

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019)

The end of Marvel's Phase 3 focuses on the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, taking place eight months on. Throughout the film, Peter faces many hurdles. He's deceived and mentally tormented by Mysterio, who tells him, "if you were good enough, then maybe Tony would still be alive."

The second MCU Spider-Man movie may have emotional moments, but it does a great job showing the character's development, only flourishing more throughout the film. On top of this, J.K. Simmons returns as J. Jonah Jameson, who he previously portrayed throughout Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, making the end credits of this movie alone enough to warrant a rewatch.

'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Avengers: Endgame was filled with unforgettable moments that fans would remember forever. It covered the crowds in chills when everyone who'd died from the blip in Infinity War returned. It broke hearts by killing Tony and Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) and warmed them by finally giving Steve his dance with Peggy. To then see him return to the present, having lived out his life, only to pass his shield to Sam (Anthony Mackie) to pave the way for a new Captain to wield the shield.

"We're in the endgame now." This movie was one that Marvel fans would never forget. It closed out a massive part of the MCU timeline, spanning over ten years, giving us fans everything we'd wanted and more. Even with its 3-hour run time, Avengers: Endgame is one Marvel movie incapable of boring its audience.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

Image via Marvel

If you're a fan of the 2000s and 2010s adaptations, you likely felt an overwhelming sense of nostalgia watching this film. From seeing Alfred and Willem back after almost two decades and seeing Lizard and Electro return to that feeling after witnessing all three Spider-Men together, this film has something for every generation of Spidey fan.

At the end of the film, Peter had moved into his apartment and begun hand-making a new suit, and seeing him take his life into his own hands after everything undoubtedly brought you a strange sense of pride. With all the throwbacks to previous Spider-Man adaptations and a brilliant ending to Tom Holland's run as the web-slinger, this movie will be a Marvel highlight for years to come.

