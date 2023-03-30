A variety of movie musicals have captured audiences with their catchy music, heartfelt storytelling, and dazzling choreography. While many movie musicals are enjoyable, there are certain movies that have become rewatchable classics.

Whether it's because of the memorable music, amazing characters, or stunning visuals, these certain movie musicals captured the hearts of fans, especially these Reddit users. There is something about these movie musicals that draws viewers back to watching again.

10 'Rent' (2005)

Released in 2005, Rent follows the story of a group of struggling artists living in New York during the late 1980s to early 1990s. The original musical was already beloved by many, but the film adaption allowed it to be brought to a wide audience, bringing in new fans.

Reddit users had named Rent as one of the movie musicals they rewatch the most. After all, the musical's powerful and memorable scores including "Seasons of Love" and "Take Me or Leave Me", make it enjoyable to rewatch. It's also so easy to get invested in the character's storylines. That's why rewatching the movie musical allows viewers to deepen their understanding of those characters.

9 'Mamma Mia!' (2008)

Being one of the best wedding themed rom-coms,Mamma Mia! was also a great sing-along movie that featured the music of ABBA. The movie follows the story of Sophie (Amanda Seyfield), a young woman who is trying to find out who her father is by inviting three men from her mother's (Meryl Streep) past.

Featuring iconic music and an iconic cast, it was no doubt a popular movie. Because the songs are catchy and upbeat, it makes Mamma Mia! a fun movie to watch and sing along to. Ultimately, it's a fun and uplifting movie that viewers can enjoy again and again.

8 'Hairspray' (2007)

A few Reddit users also named Hairspray as a rewatchable movie musical. Set in the 1960s, the film revolves around Tracy, a plus-sized teenager whose dream was to dance on a local television dance show, The Corny Collins Show. Along the way, however, the movie explored a great message of diversity and inclusivity, something that was relevant to viewers of all ages.

Aside from the colorful and vibrant visuals that the film brought out, viewers also enjoyed watching the talented cast, including John Travolta and Queen Latifah bring standout performances. This made Hairspray an enjoyable movie musical to rewatch.

7 'The Sound of Music' (1965)

Starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, The Sound of Music follows the von Trapp family, a musical family who fled from the Nazi regime, and a young woman named Maria (Julie Andrews) who becomes the governess of the children. It was a film that was all about bonding with another person's child, but it had unforgettable music that made the musical memorable.

That's a few of the reasons why it's a rewatchable movie musical for some Reddit users. The Sound of Music is timeless, and the film's uplifting message of love, family and the power of music gives it rewatchable value. It's one of those comforting and inspiring movies that can be enjoyed multiple times.

6 'West Side Story' (1961)

Released in 1961, West Side Story was a modern retelling of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet that is set in the late 1950s. This was the love story between Tony (Richard Beymer) and Maria (Natalie Wood) who were both part of rival gangs. On top of that, the movie had groundbreaking choreography, memorable music, and stellar performances that give West Side Story rewatch value.

Reddit user u/kadwgx named West Side Story the best movie musical, which is why it's rewatchable. The movie had groundbreaking choreography, memorable music, and stellar performances that give West Side Story rewatch value. Viewers love revisit the top-notch experience of having all those elements executed so well.

5 'The Blues Brothers' (1980)

The Blues Brothers is a great movie for music lovers who need inspiration. After all, the film follows the two brothers Joliet Jake (John Belushi) and Elwood (Dan Aykroyd) reuniting their old band to save their childhood orphanage from foreclosure.

One Reddit user said that The Blues Brothers had the best music soundtrack. Not only did the Blues Brothers' cover classical songs that became instant classics but there were also performances made by legendary musicians including Aretha Franklin and Ray Charles. The high energy of the musical performances not only made it popular but also rewatchable.

4 'Grease' (1978)

Starring John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John, Grease followed the events after a summer romance between their characters, Danny and Sandy. The film was set in the 1950s, and it became a timeless classic movie musical that fans loved. Long-time fans of the musical may know the soundtrack by heart, including songs like "Summer Nights" and "You're The One That I Want".

Grease's catchy music and iconic performances had such timeless quality that appeals to audiences even though it has been decades since its release. Reddit user u/dmrob058 admitted that they'll be embarrassed to know how many times they've watched Grease in their lifetime.

3 'Chicago' (2002)

Chicago had a unique spin to their musical as it was a musical crime film. It follows Velma (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Roxie (Renee Zellweger), two murderers awaiting trial in Chicago. The film was so popular it won multiple awards including six Academy Awards, and it became a classic in the musical genre.

One Reddit usersaid that Chicago's musical scenes are presented as if it is from an extremely lavish broadway show. The unforgettable performances, and captivating songs combined with its excellent Broadway-like cinematography, it's a classic musical that can be enjoyed and rewatched.

2 'South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut' (1999)

Based on the popular animated tv show South Park, South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut became just as popular due to its catchy musical numbers and its use of satire and social commentary. It revolved around the four main characters of South Park accidentally watching an R-rated movie, and becoming obsessed with foul language and crude humor from the movie.

One Reddit user said that while they don't like musical movies, they have South Park memorized, especially the songs. Viewers find it fun to rewatch the movie and sing along with the songs, especially since many of the musical numbers are parodies of famous Broadway musicals.

1 'La La Land' (2016)

Starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, La La Land became a popular musical romantic comedy, despite the main characters not ending up together in the end. Combining classic Hollywood glamour and excellent music and choreography, this became a beloved classic in the genre of musicals.

Many Reddit users named La La Land as the musical they have rewatched many times. One user said that it was hard not to get hooked when they saw the movie, and it's now one of their favorite films. The engaging performances, beautiful storytelling, and stunning visuals make it tempting to watch over and over again.

