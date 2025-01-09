It seems like every year more movies come out with big-name stars like Zendaya, Timotheé Chalamet, and Florence Pugh, but while all movies are obviously rewatchable, not all should be rewatched. Many movies give audiences warm feelings or life lessons that make viewers want to see them again, like Inside Out 2. Some movies have such iconic titles and songs, such as Wicked, that make audiences run to theaters to see opening night dressed according to the theme or characters. Then, there are movies that are either remakes or sequels to a film that's been long awaited, like Beverly Hills Cop, that make the audience feel nostalgic.

In 2024, there were comedies and action-packed thrillers, but there were also light-hearted movies that delivered life lessons. Even movies with abstract views that deliver important messages are a part of the year's big movie line-ups. So many movies require multiple watches from fans because of the cinematography, directing, and acting from all involved. The promotions for these movies revved up the audience's anticipation and made people want to hit the theaters as soon as they got released. Rewatching films is inevitable, so why not rewatch some of the best from 2024.

10 'We Live In Time'

Directed by John Crowley

We Live In Time follows Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield) as they have a chance encounter that changes their lives forever. Through Almut hitting Tobias with a car, the two find themselves together at the hospital where their love story begins. This incredibly moving romance shows the intricacies of a young couple navigating through life and love. When Almut develops cancer, their relationship becomes even more longing and heartfelt. The couple has to find out how to make it through 'til the end.

Everyone loves a movie that is the most perfectly sad and romantic love story. There are few ways a movie can end when one of the characters becomes sick, but either way, it is always expected and the results always leave a space in the audience's heart. Movies such as Me Before You and About Time put viewers in a specific place whenever they watch them. They remember the exact feelings they felt the first time they watched it and how it impacted them moving forward. Garfield and Pugh give devastating performances and bring out the emotional tone of these characters so profoundly. We Live In Time is one that can be watched from year to year as a tragically heartwarming romance.

We Live in Time

Release Date October 11, 2024 Director John Crowley Runtime 107 Minutes Main Genre Romance Writers Nick Payne

9 'Hit Man'

Directed by Richard Linklater

Hit Man was a Netflix hit after getting a little bit of a stay at the theater before it came to the platform. "Seize the Identity you want for yourself," is what Gary Johnson (Glen Powell), a professor who discovers he's good at disguising himself in order to catch criminals. He begins doing this regularly and his multiple identities eventually land him in a situation he never imagined. Gary falls in love with one of his clients, Madison (Adria Arjona) and it changes his approach to everything. Falling in love with Madison quickly becomes a source of destruction, chaos and deceit to take place for him. The chemistry is blazing, and the action is nonstop in Hit Man.

Powell quickly became more loved at the beginning of 2024 and that carried with all his movies into the year. Hit Man's box office release gave the movie an advantage in being seen by an even bigger audience, but it still continued to rank No. 1 on Netflix. The movie loosely follows the truth of Gary Johnson, who helped police catch criminals. This movie can not seem as intriguing at first, but it soon gets into the deeper plot and brings out the fun. Viewers can immediately feel the chemistry between Powell and Arjona radiating through the screen. Hit Man is one of those movies to turn on when the vibe of the day is hot romance, deception and a little thrill on the side.

Hit Man

Release Date September 5, 2023 Director Richard Linklater Runtime 113 Minutes Writers Richard Linklater , Glen Powell Studio(s) AGC Studios , Detour Filmproduction , Aggregate Films , BarnStorm Productions

8 'Dune: Part Two'

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Part two of Denis Villeneuve's Dune was a highly anticipated film for the beginning of 2024. Dune: Part One brought home many Academy Awards and Timotheé Chalamet and Zendaya were praised for their performances in the film. Dune: Part Two picks up with Paul Atreides (Chalamet) on a quest to get revenge for his family against those who murdered them. He battles with making a decision about whether to stay with Chani (Zendaya) or to go and be the leader in order to meet his fate. The story in part two shows a lot more action and sets the tone even more for the next film.

Dune: Part Two is a simply stunning film for the majority of it, capturing the characters and setting in monochrome colors of grays, tans and blacks. Viilleneuve pays extra detail to the direction of the film and, with a cast that also includes Rebecca Ferguson, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh, it's a film that shines wholeheartedly through these performances. Because the Dune movies are based on books, rewatching them for better understanding is a must. It's also just a film that carries so many cinematic shots that it makes you want to go back and catch a specific moment to watch again.

7 'Problemista'

Directed by Julio Torres

Watching Problemista brings back the nostalgia of old films where the CGI was barely used, and the atmosphere feels like dreams coming true. This whimisical and grounded movie comes to explore the mind of Alejandro (Julio Torres), an aspiring designer who wants to bring his ideas to life. He's from El Salvador and growing up, his mother let him dream as big as he wanted. Now in New York, landing a job with a company that will let him bring his ideas to life has shown to be more difficult than he anticipated. His work visa is expiring soon, so he lands a job assisting an eccentric artist, Elizabeth (Tilda Swinton) who has been an outcast of the art world for a while. As they work together and search for her artwork, Alejandro discovers more about himself and his ideas.

"I stand with Bank of America!"

Problemista is an underrated movie that brings a nostalgic feel to movies that take you on a chaotic journey with no idea where the plot will take you next. Torres' unique approach to film and conveying important topics in a comical way is well-developed and hits the mark every time. This movie brings the comedy with heartfelt moments to hold on to in each scene. There is a particularly hilarious scene between Alejandro and a bank teller where he is asking for help and clarification on his bank statement. The scene ends with the teller saying, "I stand with Bank of America," after Alejandro constantly asks for help because of being fined after having an overdraft. The scene is so relatable for people but also comical because of the display of it. There are so many gems throughout this film that have to be watched more than once.