Some movies just don't get old. Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which films they simply will never tire of watching. These movies reveal new details on every viewing, and the characters are infinitely charming.

The users came up with some solid picks from across a host of genres. Their selections are spellbinding, whether it's the first viewing or the 101st.

10 'Scream' (1996)

Wes Craven helped lay the foundations for the slasher movie in the 70s and 80s, and then reshaped the subgenre years later. Scream centers on Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), who becomes the prime target of Ghostface's murderous spree. As the body count rises, Sidney, along with her friends and the local authorities, must uncover the identity of the killer while navigating a web of mysteries.

Blending elements of horror, comedy, and self-awareness, Scream not only pays homage to classic slasher flicks but also subverts their tropes. "Scream is my favorite movie of all time. Slasher films were dying by the '90s in my opinion, and Scream revolutionized it and brought it back. It's a movie I can quote endlessly and never get tired of," said Redditor brandonstyles.

9 'Goodfellas' (1990)

Set in the 1950s and 1960s, Goodfellas chronicles the rise and fall of Henry Hill (Ray Liotta), an Irish-Italian mobster associated with the Lucchese crime family. Martin Scorsese has a storied filmography, and Goodfellas ranks among his very best work. The film fires on all cylinders, from the energetic camerawork and propulsive soundtrack to the sensitive themes and bravura storytelling.

"I remember talking about how it has some of the best scenes in cinema. My 2 favorites are when Henry talks to the camera in the courtroom at the end, and of course when mob members' bodies are being found and the music playing is "Layla" from Derek and the Domino's. So amazing," said user roccosaint.

8 'Predator' (1987)

Image Via 20th Century Studios

"Get to the choppa!" With a breakneck plot, solid performances, and killer creature design, Predator towers over '80s action and sci-fi. Just the look of the Predator itself ensured the movie a place in cinema history. Everything about the creature is iconic: his infrared vision, his invisibility, his mandibles. An instant hit, Predator spawned a horde of sequels, but none have the charm or potency of the original.

"I’ll often just put Predator on in the background when I’m gaming," said user Rorschach2012. Another Redditor named Mac (Bill Duke) as their favorite character. "With all the badass muscle shit with [Arnold Schwarzenegger] and [Carl Weathers], Mac had the MOST scenes that portrayed him as an actual person with feelings and range of acting," said user heyimric.

7 'Hot Fuzz' (2007)

Image via Rogue Pictures

Hot Fuzz sees Simon Pegg ditching his couch potato Shaun of the Dead persona and instead playing against type as a badass cop sent to the sleepy country town of Sandford. There, he teams up with the overenthusiastic, bumbling Danny Butterman (Nick Frost) to investigate a series of mysterious deaths.

"Hot Fuzz to me is just as close to a perfect movie as you could ask for," said Redditor Brannigans-Law. They're not wrong. Edgar Wright's entire Cornetto trilogy is fantastic, but Hot Fuzz might be the most well-balanced of the three, serving up side-splitting jokes and visual gags alongside a solid, twist-filled plot.

6 'The Lord of the Rings' (2001-2003)

Image via New Line Cinema

Two decades later, the Lord of the Rings movies remain a high point for fantasy cinema. A few films have better CGI, sure, but none quite capture the same whimsy or believability of Peter Jackson's staggering, gorgeous world. The dedication and attention to detail in the trilogy is unmatched.

"It's just ethereal. And I always insist on watching the extended versions," said user Charmainedeers. "Right there with you. Series gets a watch every 6 months or so for me," said Redditor alexcustom6877.

5 'Total Recall' (1990)

Director Paul Verhoeven made several irreverent gems, but Total Recall is his biggest spectacle by an order of magnitude. Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Douglas Quaid, a construction worker who yearns for adventure and decides to have a virtual vacation through Rekall, a company that implants artificial memories. However, things take a dangerous turn when Quaid discovers that he may be a secret agent whose memories have been erased.

"I truly love Total Recall. Verhoeven at his best, imo. Campy, fun, outrageous, but conveying some seriously important sh*t with a cutting critique of capitalism and Western culture," said Redditor Significant-Hour4171.

4 'Edge of Tomorrow' (2014)

Edge of Tomorrow is Groundhog Day meets Independence Day. Tom Cruise stars as Major William Cage, a military officer with no combat experience who is forced into a suicide mission against an army of invading aliens known as Mimics. Cage is caught in a time loop, repeating the same day over and over whenever he dies in battle.

"I’m not even a huge Tom Cruise guy. I think most of his movies are super farfetched, but this one was so well done. Great acting and character development," said Redditor ChefNoah55. "At some unspecified time in the future, this film will be recognized for its genius. Totally essential and endlessly rewatchable," added user wol_boy.

3 'Jaws' (1975)

Jaws is Steven Spielberg's riff on Moby-Dick but with snappy one-liners and explosions. The movie took every creature feature that had come before it and multiplied it by 10. The acting is great across the board, the visual effects were ahead of their time, and John Williams' score is more than iconic.

In short, Jaws was the original blockbuster. It catapulted Spielberg to the forefront of Hollywood and produced a legion of imitators, though most fall short of its lean, economical storytelling. "Watched it well over 100 times and will never not feel like watching it again," said Redditor WoodyMellow.

2 'Ratatouille' (2007)

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

A rat named Remy (voiced by Patton Oswalt) possesses a remarkable talent for gourmet cuisine. Fate leads him to Gusteau's, a prestigious Parisian restaurant, where he forms an unlikely alliance with Linguini (Lou Romano), a shy and inexperienced kitchen worker. Ratatouille is a love letter to good food and following one's dreams, with beautiful animation and charming characters.

"It's easily my favorite Pixar film and makes it to my top 10 favorite movies. It's so much more than a kid's movie and it's one of the few media depictions that is really able to capture the love for food and taste exploration," said user MonstrousGiggling. "I listen to the soundtrack every time I cook," replied Redditor Former-Main2640.

1 'Arrival' (2016)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Denis Villeneuve has produced several sci-fi classics over the last decade, but Arrival is the smartest of them by a country mile. It tells the story of linguistics professor Louise Banks (Amy Adams) who is enlisted by the U.S. government when mysterious extraterrestrial spacecraft land in different locations around the world. Banks is tasked with deciphering the complex alien language in order to establish communication. As she delves deeper, Banks experiences haunting visions that challenge her perception of time and reality.

It works on one level as a slick sci-fi thriller, but on another as a thoughtful commentary on communication. "There is so much to this film. The Ted Chiang source is material also recommended," said user wol_boy. "I was ugly crying, just sobbing my heart out, at the end. Grown man, just sobbing. I tried to explain to my wife that I was both okay and very not okay at the same time," said Redditor joker_75.

