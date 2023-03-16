Music and cinema. Two art forms that have gone hand-in-hand for pretty much as long as the latter has existed, even back when movies were silent. It was just a matter of time before the musical genre reached film.

Although there are those who don't enjoy these kinds of movies, they have more than their fair share of fans. The genre tends to be so laid-back and easy to enjoy that its films are often extremely rewatchable, from jukebox classics like Mamma Mia! to Disney darlings like The Lion King.

10 'The Umbrellas of Cherbourg' (1964)

Sung-through musicals (where every line of dialogue is sung) aren't everyone's cup of tea. Even if you don't like the subgenre, though, it's extremely likely that you'll have a wonderful time with Jacques Demy's irresistibly lovable The Umbrellas of Cherbourg.

With the elegance of French cinema, the sophistication of Demy's directing style, and the natural charm that comes with all musicals, The Umbrellas of Cherbourg is as romantic as it is tragic, and all the better for it.

9 'Yellow Submarine' (1968)

The legendary English rock band The Beatles made a total of five films.Yellow Submarine, where the boys help liberate the people of Pepperland from the evil Blue Meanies, is easily the best of them.

The movie is so bizarre, surrealistic, colorful, and silly that it simply must be seen to be believed. If you love the music of The Beatles, you're bound to have a wonderful time with this musical comedy. Even if you're not a fan, though, the psychedelic visuals and clever humor will have you longing to go back for more.

8 'My Fair Lady' (1964)

Image via Paramount

What more could you ask from a musical than bombastic ostentatiousness and Audrey Hepburn in beautiful dresses? Nothing more, that's what. And fortunately, that's exactly what My Fair Lady has to offer.

Sporting numerous showstoppers, monumental production qualities, and an irresistibly charming tone, this classic is based on a chain of works going all the way back to a classic Greek mythological tale. Controversy has surrounded it for years, but it has managed to remain a timeless blast of fun that's a breeze to rewatch despite its daunting runtime.

7 'West Side Story' (1961)

Image via United Artists

The '60s version of this equal-parts-romantic-and-tragic Romeo and Juliet adaptation is such a widely loved cult classic that its influence on the genre is seamless at this point.

Though there are those who make a case that Steven Spielberg's 2021 version of West Side Story is the superior one, it's hard to deny that the original is more colorful, more theatrical, and less gritty – therefore, a much lighter rewatch. The song-and-dance numbers are insanely fun, and the visuals are some of the most gorgeous in any musical you could find.

6 'The Lion King' (1994)

For many, the quintessential and rewatchable Disney musical classic, The Lion King mixes Shakespearean drama with an African legend to tell the riveting story of Simba, a lion prince who has to face his treacherous uncle after the death of his father.

It's hard to watch the movie and not be deeply moved by its story and themes, impressed by its beautiful animation, and won over by its iconic songs. The fun that can be had watching The Lion King never runs out, making it one of the most fun Disney movies to rewatch time and time again.

5 'La La Land' (2016)

Image via Lionsgate

Today, it's perhaps best remembered for the Oscar drama that took place between it and Moonlight in 2017. However, there's oh so much more that makes La La Land a memorable, fun, vibrant, emotional roller coaster of a musical.

Lovingly paying homage to the Hollywood musicals of old, Damien Chazelle put all his heart and soul into this romantic dramedy about nostalgia, identity, and the chase of one's dreams. If Whiplash put him on the map, La La Land cemented him as one of the most exciting new voices in modern American cinema, and it's always a delight to watch it and fall in love with it again.

4 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

Back when it came out in the late '30s, The Wizard of Oz was a revolutionary visually striking movie. It's astonishing how, after more than 80 years of its release, it hasn't lost any of that "wow" factor.

All the songs from the movie have aged wonderfully, and they are coupled beautifully with the story's tone of childlike wonder and fairy-tale-like themes. All the characters are memorable, and the whole narrative is entertaining, making this a strong contender for the title of the most rewatchable movie of the '30s.

3 'Mary Poppins' (1964)

The movie that gave the musical legend Julie Andrews her first Oscar nomination and win was actually her screen debut: The Disney classic Mary Poppins, a beautiful movie that multiple generations have grown up with over the years.

Even if you somehow haven't seen the film, it's very likely that you've heard a few of its songs at least a few times. The musical numbers are an absolute blast of fun, the inventive and colorful visuals are eye-popping, and the story just feels like it flies right by despite the relatively long runtime.

2 'Mamma Mia!' (2008)

Image via Universal Studios

Not everyone likes its cheesy energy; but for those who do, Mamma Mia! is pure jukebox rom-com musical bliss, full of memorable numbers based around Swedish pop group ABBA's greatest hits.

It's very likely that those who don't have at least a bit of fun with Mamma Mia! don't like to have fun at all. It revels in its campiness, silliness, and cheerful wildness without making any apologies for it, offering a number of great scenes and iconic performances from Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep to boot.

1 'Singin' in the Rain' (1952)

There is no celebration of the magic of movies quite like Singin' in the Rain, the story of a silent film production company and its cast members making a difficult transition to sound.

Any fan of cinema, whether that includes musicals or not, needs to see this classic at least once in their life, and it's pretty much guaranteed that they'll want to revisit it multiple times in the future. It's the kind of simple, hilarious, energetic, and colorful little movie that's humanly impossible to not enjoy.

