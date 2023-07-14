Comedy is easily one of the most easily rewatchable movie genres, with fans eager to return to a movie that made them laugh in search of the same kind of joy. Sci-fi films are just as rewatchable, offering inviting and imaginative worlds that audiences love to be absorbed by, often combined with thoughtful themes and interesting concepts.

When you mix the two, you get one of the most fun movie subgenres to rewatch. There are multiple sci-fi comedies that have gone down in history as essential classics, from the charming simplicity of the humor of Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, to the modern pop culture sensation that was Everything Everywhere All At Once.

10 'Idiocracy' (2006)

Idiocracy isn't talked about much these days, but it definitely deserves to be more often mentioned when considering the best sci-fi comedies of the 21st century. Goofy and upbeat, but surprisingly deep and potent in its sociopolitical commentary, it's a film that masterfully balances silliness and profound insight.

There are plenty of things that make Idiocracy so enjoyable to rewatch, from its unique sense of humor to the brilliant performances of its hilarious cast. Perhaps most effective of all, though, is its biting satire touching on topics like commercialism and overpopulation, which has aged wonderfully.

9 'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure' (1989)

In the breakthrough roles that made them famous, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in what might just be the funniest performance of their respective careers. It was a huge hit at the time of its release, and remains a beloved cult classic to this day.

The goofy time-travel adventure story is delightfully silly, the characters are endearing, and Reeves and Winter simply knock it out of the park in their roles. You shouldn't expect anything particularly genius about Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, but if you like simple sci-fi comedies, you'll want to keep coming back to this one time and time again.

8 'Mars Attacks!' (1996)

Perhaps Tim Burton's most tragically misunderstood film, Mars Attacks! is a faithful recreation of old sci-fi B-movies and the genre films of Ed Wood (typically recognized as the worst director to ever do it). If this sounds like a pretty out-there idea for a Burton movie, that's because it is—In the best way possible.

The movie both mocks and cleverly deconstructs old-school sci-fi and alien invasion films, with a surreal and sardonic sense of humor and some of the oddest visuals of its director's whole filmography. It's not a picture suited for every taste, but it's certainly a perfect fit for fans of this hilarious subgenre.

7 'The World's End' (2013)

Though it's often treated as the odd-one-out of Edgar Wright's highly acclaimed Cornetto trilogy, The World's End is just as smart and enjoyable a comedy as its two predecessors, with a star-studded cast and a brilliant concept.

The film closes off the series's themes of maturity and friendship beautifully, with a wacky alien invasion story that feels like it comes out of nowhere, in the best possible sense. Zippy, quirky, and surprisingly heartwarming, it offers as many laugh-worthy moments as it does gasp-worthy sci-fi set pieces.

6 'Ghostbusters' (1984)

When it came out, probably no one expected Ghostbusters to become the cultural sensation that it did. Though it gave (and keeps giving) many children nightmares, it's an incredibly amusing experience for adults, and an iconic classic that's impossible to not enjoy, no matter your age.

The reason why Ghostbusters is such a timeless classic that fans are eager to go back to constantly is because it's solidly crafted, visually impressive, and infectiously funny and entertaining. It's an irresistible romp that mixes sci-fi, horror, and comedy perfectly.

5 'Lilo & Stitch' (2002)

At the turn of the century, the Disney Renaissance had been over for some time. The House of Mouse wanted to prove that it still had more than enough gas left in the tank, though, and they did so with the highly beloved classic Lilo & Stitch. Moving, amusing, and featuring one of the best child voice performances in animation's history, it's a film that even the most avid Disney haters must admit is pretty darn lovable.

The characters are endearing and surprisingly complex for an animated children's movie, and the down-to-earth adventure that they're thrown into is enjoyable from beginning to end, no matter how many times you've watched it.

4 'Repo Man' (1984)

Gritty, creative, and exquisitely absurdist, Repo Man is a punck rock sci-fi cult classic unlike any other. Though many aren't fond of its crudeness and unique quirks, most viewers over the years have fallen in love with its intelligent satire and raw entertainment value.

There isn't a dull moment in Repo Man, not a single scene that's not terribly fun, hilariously campy, or (most often) both things at once. With memorable visuals, an iconic soundtrack, and a story as gripping as it is funny, it's a sci-fi comedy that you'll be dying to rewatch if it manages to hook you.

3 'Galaxy Quest' (1999)

Though it's a direct spoof of Star Trek and other sci-fi franchises like it, the comedic genius of Galaxy Quest is enjoyable in and of itself even if you've never watched one of the films or shows it pokes fun at. Warmhearted and full of laugh-out-loud funny slapstick, it's the perfect film for fans of the subgenre.

If what you're looking for in a sci-fi comedy are memorable performances by iconic actors, wonderful visuals that hold up years later, and endless rewatchability sparked by a timeless sense of humor and an absorbing story, you're guaranteed to love Galaxy Quest.

2 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' (2022)

The existentialist and absurdist masterpiece Everything Everywhere All At Once may be very new, but it's already one of the most beloved films of the 21st century. Funny, sweet, often awe-inspiring, and bound to give you an existential crisis, it's a triumph in independent filmmaking and artistic creativity.

The sci-fi elements are trippy, the action set pieces are jaw-dropping, and the story is riveting no matter what angle you look at it from. Every single time you rewatch Everything Everywhere, you'll be sure to find some hidden Easter egg or amusing detail that you surely missed before.

1 'Back to the Future' (1985)

The quintessential king of rewatchable sci-fi comedies Back to the Future is a time-traveling adventure that every movie fan must experience at least once in their lives—Though they're sure to want to revisit it later once they inevitably fall in love with the briskly paced story, compelling characters, and iconic scenes.

Anything you could possibly want in a movie, you get with Back to the Future. Entertainment value that never gets old? Check. A perfect mixture of humor and emotional moments? Check. Exciting scenes that showcase an inventive approach to genre elements? Check. If you want to rewatch a sci-fi comedy, you can't go wrong with this one.

