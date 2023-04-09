Often dealing with imaginative and futuristic concepts, the sci-fi genre is surely one of the most beloved in the movie industry; it provides viewers with thought-provoking and highly creative stories that seamlessly blend with other genres, making for epic and unforgettable times in front of the screen.

While it is true that some movies that fit into the category are among the very best, not every single one of them makes the viewing experience even better the second time around. From Inception to The Fifth Element, we gather ten of the most rewatchable science fiction flicks, according to users on Reddit.

10 'Inception' (2010)

Image via Warner Bros.

Christopher Nolan's Inception stars Leonardo DiCaprio as the lead, following his character, Dom Cobb, a professional information thief who infiltrates the subconscious of his targets, on a quest to plant an idea into the mind of a powerful C.E.O with the help of a skilled team.

Equal parts mind-bending and enthralling, Inception combines the heist and science fiction genres to incredible results. What makes it possibly a better watch the second time around is the fact that audiences know exactly what to expect and therefore pay attention to small detail. When asking users what were the "most rewatchable movies ever," Ok_Thing_9391 couldn't help mentioning the film, adding that there is "a lot what explore" inside the 2010 feature.

9 'Galaxy Quest' (1999)

Image via DreamWorks SKG

When an alien race asks for help after seeing their show "Galaxy Quest" and mistaking it for a documentary, the cast of a space opera TV series is forced to step into their once-popular roles and prepare to fight a bitter enemy.

Directed by Dean Parisot, the 1999 sci-fi comedy is amongst the most beloved of the genre, and for good reason — Galaxy Quest is a highly creative film with intriguing visuals on top of a good dose of humor. "I don’t think I’ve ever gotten tired of watching Galaxy Quest but to each their own," skeletonkeystudio wrote on the website.

8 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

Image via Focus Features

A bittersweet romantic drama with memorable sci-fi elements, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind revolves around a couple (Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey) who undergoes a medical procedure to have their memories erased after going through a devastating, heartbreaking breakup.

When Redditors were asked about their most rewatchable film, skipii93 was one of the many people who mentioned Michel Gondry's incredibly touching and thought-provoking film. On another post, a user said, "I used to be able to watch it every now and then, but it’s just too much of a balling tears kinda movie for me."

7 'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Image via Universal Studios

Jurassic Park is the first installment to a now legendary franchise. One of Steven Spielberg's greatest pieces of filmmaking, the sci-fi adventure depicts the aftermath of a disastrous theme park tour in which power failure caused cloned dinosaurs to run loose.

Aside from an engaging and thrilling premise, the 1993 film also counts on a memorable score that endures one of the most well-known and treasured all these years later. "Jurassic Park for me. The music, the effects and the simple story make for a cosy but exciting movie," rozmick remarked.

6 'The Matrix' (1999)

Image via Warner Bros.

Long before his John Wick days, Keanu Reeves brought to life the character for whom he is (possibly) most known, Neo. In The Matrix, the globally beloved actor plays a computer hacker who discovers that the life he knows is nothing but an elaborate deception of a cyber-intelligence.

"Incredibly deep and you notice something new every time. Its a really well done thought provoking film," darkwizard42 noted. "Perfect pacing," a user commented on another post. It is pretty clear that it isn't for no reason that the Wachowski sister's film still holds a huge impact on pop culture almost 24 years later.

5 'Star Wars' (1977 - 2019)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Written and directed by George Lucas, the Star Wars movies are undoubtedly huge names in the science fiction genre. It is hard to find someone who has yet to hear about these films, and that says a lot about their undying success. The first installment premiered a long time ago (1997) and is set in a galaxy far, far away, depicting Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) journey to become a Jedi.

Although most Redditors advocate for the original trilogy, there is no doubt that the franchise provides audiences with a good time in front of the screen even when one has already seen all media. UnsaidRnD said they find the movies rewatchable because "they're long-ish and I seem to treat them as one story that sometimes reveals finer detail along the way."

4 'Back to the Future' (1985)

Image via Universal Studios

When 17-year-old high school student Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is accidentally transported to the year 1955 in a plutonium-powered time machine, he must make sure his teenage parents meet and fall in love in order to return to the present reality.

"Back to the Future, I love it so much and I wish I could go to a secret cinema showing of it, the video on youtube makes it look so cool and fun," fnvmaster said. There are many reasons why Robert Zemeckis' film makes for a very entertaining first watch; understandably, users on Reddit believe it to be as exciting of a viewing experience the second time around.

3 'Aliens' (1986)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Sigourney Weaver reprises her role as action hero Ellen Ripley in the second entry for the iconic Alien franchise. The incredible James Cameron movie takes place fifty-seven years after Weaver's character survives an apocalyptic attack abroad on her spaceship, following Ripley as she is sent out to re-establish contact with a terraforming colony.

Because the movie series counts on such a big fanbase, it isn't hard to realize why so many viewers find it highly rewatchable, including fearandloathinginpdx: "I rewatch Alien and Aliens once a year," the user says. "I watch the special edition a couple times a year, sometimes just on in the background but find myself watching it again," a Redditor replied.

2 '12 Monkeys' (1995)

Image via Universal Studios

A truly mind-bending experience, 12 Monkeys depicts the fine line between sanity and madness, reality and fantasy, and fate and free will through an intriguing plot surrounding the future world devastated by disease. In order to gather information about the man-made virus, a convict is sent back in time.

Given that the captivating film can be slightly confusing during a first watch, audiences agree that Terry Gilliam's sci-fi flick is even more exciting the second time around. "Love the way it starts falling into place," BobKickflip admitted.

1 'The Fifth Element' (1997)

Image via Pathé

Featuring a very innovative storyline, 1997's The Fifth Element takes place in the twenty-third century when the universe is threatened by a 'Great Evil'. The Fifth Element is the only hope for the human race, as it comes to Earth every five thousand years to protect mankind with four stones representing the four elements. Still, it is a cab driver (Bruce Willis) that becomes a central figure in this thrilling journey.

A fun watch that does not take itself too seriously, Luc Besson's visually alluring movie makes for an amusing way to spend the time (no wonder viewers find it highly rewatchable). "Every time fifth element ends I feel like I could watch it again right away," Count-Basie remarked.

