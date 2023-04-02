Critical acclaim and prestigious accolades aren’t enough to save some shows from the ax. Short life spans of great shows makes it easier for viewers to speed through binge-watching sessions.

Television shows like Lovecraft Country and Watchmen include subtle Easter eggs that increase the viewing experience during secondary watches. The writing, acting and characters enhance the viewing experience for canceled series, making them extremely rewatchable.

10 'A League of Their Own' (2022-)

Based on the sports comedy-drama film starring Tom Hanks and Geena Davis, the A League of Their Own television series was praised by critics after its first season. The television show is set to bow out gracefully with a condensed four-episode second season to conclude the story.

The 94% approval rating for the show is warranted. The period piece showcases a strong effort from the show’s admired diverse cast. The racial, sexist and queer angles covered are highlighted brighter than in its predecessor film and the subject is enough to prompt rewatches.

9 'Santa Clarita Diet' (2017-2019)

Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet was a critical darling and received positive reviews for all three seasons. The series was surprisingly given the ax after the final season received a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix’s “zom-com” fuses gore and comedy, and viewers are consumed by both of those elements. Despite a frustrating unresolved cliffhanger at the close of the third season, the content in all three seasons is rewarding during rewatches.

8 'I Am Not Okay With This' (2020)

I Am Not Okay With This was met with praise following its release on Netflix and possesses an 86% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The coming-of-age superhero comedy was steered towards cancelation after woes from the COVID pandemic.

Similar to its streaming counterpart Stranger Things, The Netflix original focuses on a teen navigating her way through adolescence with superpowers. The humor and sci-fi elements entice viewers to keep watching the short-lived series.

7 'The Get Down' (2016-2017)

With a budget of $7.5 million that ballooned to $120 million, The Get Down was Netflix’s most expensive production at the time of its cancelation. While watching the series, viewers automatically notice where the money was strategically spent.

The Get Downincludes early acting chops from Justice Smith, Shameik Moore and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II before they went on to portray bigger roles in Hollywood. The period drama’s costumes and sets capture the essence of 1977’s Bronx, New York. The music and era make the show timeless, so it ranks high in rewatchability.

6 'Wayne' (2019)

Buried under the clout for Cobra Kai, YouTube Premium’s Wayne was one of the most critically acclaimed series greenlit by the platform. The action comedy was canceled, but after an outcry from it’s cult audience, the episodes were transferred to Amazon Prime Video.

Wayne holds a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Made on a shoestring budget, the series had to rely heavily on it’s acting performances, story and action sequences. The young actors are the best part of the show and the gruesome fight scenes are surprisingly graphic for a YouTube production. With only ten 30-minute episodes under it’s belt, the canceled show is easy to watch over and over again.

5 'Watchmen' (2019)

Watchmen’s chances for additional seasons were halted after the television show was reclassified as a limited series when Damon Lindelof decided not to return as a showrunner. The miniseries made a huge splash after its one-season campaign and took home trophies for eleven out of twenty-six Primetime Emmy nominations.

The superhero drama is bolstered by performances from Regina King and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II who won Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor Primetime Emmy Awards respectively. Supporting cast members like Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson and Tim Blake Nelson justify the critical acclaim garnered by the show. The continuity series pushes the storyline from the graphic novel, so many fans enjoy watching the program after reading Watchmen content.

4 'Glow' (2017-2019)

Netflix’s GLOW was nominated for eighteen Primetime Emmy Awards during it’s three-year run. The comedy-drama became a casualty of the COVID pandemic and got it’s plug pulled before a fourth season.

There are no weak links in the ensemble cast led by Community’sAlison Brie. The sharp writing is an advantage for the series and the high brow humor doesn’t fade after repeat viewings.

3 'Daredevil' (2015-2018)

Netflix’s Daredevil had a legendary three-season run on the streaming platform. The lawyer by day, vigilante by night will be showcased in the upcoming Disney+ reboot Daredevil: Born Again. The reboot doesn’t render the original series obsolete and loads of fans enjoy revisiting the canceled Netflix original.

Daredevil has intense action scenes that were rare for TV series at the time. The fighting sequences, like the hallway brawl, have kept the show in viewers’ queue since its release. Matt Murdock is the only hero from a Netflix series to be included in an MCUfeature film. His inclusion in Spider-Man: No Way Home triggers frequent revisits to his series that rarely disappoints fans.

2 'Lovecraft Country' (2020)

HBO’s Lovecraft Country collected eighteen Primetime Emmy nominations and walked away with two awards following its one and only season. The horror drama is possibly the most decorated show to ever receive an early cancellation.

The binge-watch-friendly 10 episodes are easy to speed through in a weekend sitting. Also, the series features performances from Jonathan Majors before MCUfame, Academy Award-nominated Aunjanue Ellis, and one of the last performances by the late Michael K. Williams. The Emmy attention was well-earned as the period piece’s creative storytelling and horrific body horror scenes approve multiple rewatches.

1 'Mindhunter' (2017-2019)

Petitions are filled out by fans on a yearly basis to revive Netflix’s Mindhunter. Earlier this year, David Fincher announced that the series was officially over after a three-year hiatus.

The 97% approval rating from critics and a 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes proves nearly everyone who watches the series, loves the Netflix original. The psychological crime thriller includes captivating performances from the actors who channel real-life serial killers for intense interrogation scenes that never get old no matter how many times viewers rewatch them.

