When NBCUniversal launched its streaming service, Peacock, in 2020, it unveiled its extensive collection of beloved shows, hit movies, and anticipated originals. With every title easily accessible in one place, audiences gained unprecedented access to some of NBC's most coveted titles, like The Office and Law and Order: SVU.

Among these coveted titles, the selection of sitcoms especially stands out. From wholesome fan favorites, like Parks and Recreation, to nostalgic classics, like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Peacock offers a wide array of highly rewatchable sitcoms that are known for their hilarious and heartwarming moments. Memorable characters, emotional resonance, and running gags all contribute to a sitcom's rewatchability. Among the many featured on Peacock, several stand out as perennial favorites.

1 The Office

The hit NBC sitcom, The Office, is perhaps one of Peacock's most profitable titles. The mockumentary style follows the day-to-day lives of employees at a paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The ensemble cast, filled with quotable characters, is led by Steve Carell, John Krasinski, and Rainn Wilson.

The Office remains one of the most rewatched sitcoms of the 21st century for good reason. The characters exhibit a perfect balance of pure absurdity and heart-wrenching sentimentality, making it the ultimate comfort show, regardless of if it’s someone’s first watch-through or not.

2 Parks and Recreation

Parks and Recreation is the story of the tight-knit community within the parks department in a small town in rural Indiana. The show stars a handful of comedic superstars, including Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, alongside an outstanding supporting cast of memorable characters.

Parks and Recreation is a kindred spirit with The Office, not only in its mockumentary style but also in its over-the-top yet grounded characters. Audiences keep returning to the show to relive both its touching moments and quotable (and sometimes improvised) jokes.

3 Modern Family

Modern Family has the honorable distinction of being a long-lasting TV show - over 10 seasons - to stay popular throughout its entire run. The show follows the intertwined lives of three separate families (all of whom are related to each other) and how they struggle to navigate whatever life has to throw at them.

Modern Family has some of the smartest writing in sitcom history as made evident by characters who dish out quick-witted one-liners, allowing each joke to build off and elevate the previous one. Audiences also appreciate going back to watch the characters, mainly the children, grow up on screen over the course of the show’s 12-year run.

4 Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a genre-breaking crime show that takes a comedic approach to the lives of Brooklyn detectives in the NYPD's 99th precinct. Initially used as a star vehicle for former Saturday Night Live cast member, Andy Samberg, the show quickly proved that its strengths lay in the camraderie of its ensemble.

The cast’s diverse assortment of personalities makes Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s all-star cast is one of the funniest groups of actors ever assembled. Their outrageous style of comedy is best showcased in one of the show’s Halloween Heist episodes, an annual staple of the series.

5 30 Rock

Tina Fey's quirky and endearing ensemble comedy is about the writers, actors, and producers behind a fictional NBC sketch show. Fey leads the cast as geeky and sardonic protagonist, Liz Lemon - a character whose personality is not too far removed from her own. Fey works alongside Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, and many other hilarious co-stars.

Audiences often find themselves returning to 30 Rock since it is near impossible to catch every joke in every episode after only one viewing. The show also is known for its countless running gags that reward dedicated viewers when the sometimes intricate set-ups reach their satisfying payoffs.

6 Everybody Loves Raymond

Everybody Loves Raymond stars Ray Romano as the titular character who cannot seem to catch a lucky break. Between the incessant shenanigans of his dysfunctional family and the tribulations of raising three children, he tries to maintain peace and civility in his seemingly uncontrollable household.

Audiences have found the dramatic antics of the Barone family to be incredibly relatable, appreciating the in-depth look at the often frustrating complexities of family dynamics. On top of that, Romano's exaggerated reactions and line deliveries are certain to induce laughter time and time again.

7 George Lopez

George Lopez's eponymous TV show revolves around a Mexican American family who deal with wrestle with making their way through challenges with work, school, and family. With Lopez himself at the helm, hilarious escapades ensue, mostly involving the ever-shifting power dynamics between him and his neglectful mother, played by Belita Moreno.

George Lopez gained wide acclaim among millennials due to its reruns constantly being played on Nickelodeon's late-night programming slot, Nick at Nite. Audiences are still able to get their George Lopez fix through his latest sitcom, Lopez vs. Lopez, however, nothing can compare to the original series.

8 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Before being responsible for one of the most controversial moments in Oscars history, Will Smith was a 20-something-year-old rapper-turned-sitcom-actor who starred on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The show is centered on a wealthy Los Angeles family who takes in their misfit nephew from Philadelphia to live with them.

Although audiences can still find the Banks family in the reimagined, dramatic reboot of the series, Bel-Air, it lacks the humorous charm that only a sitcom can provide. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is especially noteworthy since it is a strong example of the positive impact of Black representation, telling underrepresented stories that are not always featured on television.

9 Everybody Hates Chris

Everybody Hates Chris is an autobiographical sitcom about the childhood of famed comedian, Chris Rock. Rock's daily adventures as a teenager growing up in Brooklyn in the 80s are dramatized to great comedic effect, with Rock himself serving as an entertaining narrator. The show is currently being developed as an animated reboot.

There is something almost soothing about Rock's voice-over narration on the show that keeps drawing viewers back. His signature tone and impeccable knack for storytelling make audiences automatically engaged with the variety of anecdotes dramatized in the series.

10 The Dick Van Dyke Show

A predecessor to shows like 30 Rock and Seinfeld, The Dick Van Dyke Show followed TV comedy writer, Rob Petrie, played by Dick Van Dyke, and his wife, played by Mary Tyler Moore, going about their idiosyncratic lives alongside family, friends, and co-workers.

The flawless timing and physicality on display by Van Dyke and Tyler Moore are a time capsule into an extinct era of comedy. Audiences can marvel at the simplicity of the clever one-liners on a show that laid the groundwork for many sitcoms to follow. Notably, the show's near-perfect finale was a very memorable conclusion to such a watershed series.

