Everyone has those shows they go to when they need a laugh. It might be something they’ve watched a million times, but the jokes still land on every single rewatch. In the last twenty years, comedy fans have been treated to a bounty of memorable shows starring the most lovable (or hateable) characters, who are always there to welcome them back.

While these characters are eccentric, exaggerated versions of themselves, fans often see their own quirks and eccentricities in their favorite on-screen counterparts. This ability to easily identify with the comedic TV characters of the last twenty years makes these shows some of the most rewatchable. Oh, and they’re also just bloody funny.

10 'Arrested Development' (2003-2019)

Arrested Development tells the story of the Bluth family, a dysfunctional lot led by patriarch George Bluth (Jeffrey Tambor) who is arrested in the first episode for stealing money from his own company. With George in prison, it falls to second-eldest son Michael (Jason Bateman) to keep his family together and curb their exuberant spending.

Michael vows to walk out almost every episode, and it isn’t hard to see why. He must deal with older brother Gob (Will Arnett) who fancies himself an illusionist, self-absorbed sister Lindsay (Portia de Rossi) and her “Never Nude” husband Tobias (David Cross), younger brother and resident mommy’s boy Buster (Tony Hale), his scheming felon father, and his borderline alcoholic mother Lucille (Jessica Walter)–all while trying to raise his son George Michael (Michael Cera) who has a crush on his cousin Maeby (Alia Shawkat).

9 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia' (2005-present)

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia chronicles the antics of Paddy’s Pub owners Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Mac (Rob McElhenney) & Charlie (Charlie Day), Dennis’ sister Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and their father Frank (Danny DeVito). This one is not for the faint-hearted as the gang are despicable humans who scheme and plot constantly, often to the detriment of those around them. But their behavior is so ridiculous it’s downright hilarious.

From Dennis’ psychopathic behavior to Dee’s delusional beliefs about her own acting ability, to Mac’s struggle between his Catholic faith and sexuality, to Charlie and Frank’s weird cohabitation arrangement, it’s no holds barred. The show is set to begin filming its sixteenth season, but still manages to leave fans questioning–what will the gang do next?

8 'The Office' (2005-2013)

Based on the British series of the same name starring Ricky Gervais, The Office uses a mockumentary style narrative to explore the daily happenings within the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company office. There is the team’s HR nightmare of a boss, Michael Scott (Steve Carell), who is loosely based on his British counter David Brent (played by Gervais).

Then there’s the socially inept Dwight (Rainn Wilson) who has a fondness for martial arts, and Jim (John Krasinski) who makes it his priority to mess with Dwight. The show takes the archetypes most office workers would have encountered at least once in their lives, and amplifies them until their behavior is so outrageous, it’s hard not to laugh at.

7 'The Big Bang Theory' (2007-2019)

The Big Bang Theory follows the lives of four scientists as they navigate the world of academia. The show primarily takes place in the apartment belonging to the neurotic Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), theoretical physicist, and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki)–also a theoretical physicist but not as talented as Sheldon.

The pair host all manner of gatherings for their buddies Raj (Kunal Nayyar) & Howard (Simon Helberg)–think 3D Chess, DnD, Star Wars marathons, and World of Warcraft parties–but things get interesting when they make a new friend in Penny (Kaley Cuoco), their neighbor from across the hall. The ultimate ‘it’ girl, Penny is the polar opposite of the guys, but the group forms a tight-knit bond, with lots of laughs along the way.

6 'Community' (2009-2015)

Community takes place at Greendale Community College, where seven misfits form a co-dependent, borderline problematic study group that doesn’t actually study. There’s the group’s self-appointed charismatic leader Jeff Winger (Joel McHale), a fast-talking lawyer who never actually completed law school, and Britta (Gillian Jacobs), a wannabe activist turned psych major who Jeff has a thing for.

Rounding out the group is Annie (Alison Brie), a high-achieving know-it-all, Shirley (Yvette Nicole Brown), a divorced single mom, Troy (Donald Glover), a washed-up high school jock, and his bestie Abed (Danny Pudi), who understands the world through the scope of his favorite movies and TV shows. Then there’s Pierce (Chevy Chase), Greendale’s oldest student who has taken every single class on the syllabus–from sailing taught in the parking lot to Who Indeed: A Critical Analysis of Television’s Who’s The Boss. Greendale is no ordinary college which is what makes it so great!

5 'Parks And Recreation' (2009-2015)

Parks and Recreation takes working in the government sector and turns it on its head. The Pawnee Parks and Rec Department is led by director Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman), a libertarian who moonlights as saxophone prodigy Duke Silver, and his deputy, the overeager Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) whose one goal in life is to become President of the United States.

The team, who consists of Tom, an aspiring entrepreneur, April (Aubrey Plaza), the apathetic intern, Donna (Retta), the secret millionaire, and Jerry (Jim O'Heir) (or Gary, or Terry), the office punching bag, make local council work fun–or as fun as it can be. Each wildly different personality comes together to create a show worthy of watching again and again.

4 'New Girl' (2011-2018)

New Girl tells the story of Jess (Zooey Deschanel), a bubbly schoolteacher who moves in with three male housemates after being dumped by her boyfriend. Schmidt (Max Greenfield), a self-obsessed lothario with OCD tendencies, Nick (Jake Johnson), a writer struggling with inspiration, and Coach (Damon Wayans Jr.), a personal trainer (who is later replaced by Winston (Lamorne Morris), a soft-hearted cat lover), initially struggle with Jess’ over-the-top personality.

But they all come to love her for what she brings to each of their lives, encouraging Winston to follow his dream of being a cop, introducing Schmidt to her best friend and his future wife Cece (Hannah Simone), and inspiring Nick to finish his novel (and eventually falling for him). It’s a warm and fuzzy show that will always induce belly laughs.

3 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (2013-2021)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is set in the coolest precinct in New York–the 99th! But this isn’t your standard police procedural show. The Nine-Nine crew solves crime and has fun while doing it. Captained by their fearless leader, the prim and proper Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher), the team are a tight-knit group that never fail to miss a “Halloween Heist”.

Alongside mountain of a man Sergeant Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews), Captain Holt must keep his team in line–there’s Jake (Andy Samberg), main instigator of fun, and his best friend Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) who will do anything Jake says, the hyper organized Amy (Melissa Fumero), fierce Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz), veterans Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller) and Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker) who are permanently glued to their desk chairs and the enigmatic Gina (Chelsea Peretti) who does everything and nothing at the same time. A cop show has never been so fabulous.

2 'Superstore' (2015-2021)

Superstore takes place in a fictional department store Cloud 9 where the employees drag themselves through their days as retail customer service representatives. Anyone who has worked in retail will identify with at least one of the characters.

Maybe it’s the loyal but frustrated Amy (America Ferrera) who’s looking for more, or Jonah (Ben Feldman) who is in limbo after failing to complete his business degree, or even young momma Cheyenne (Nichole Sakura). Led by manager Glenn (Mark McKinney), who is too lovely for his own good, and assistant manager Dina (Lauren Ash), who is as tough as they come, the team try their best to do their jobs well in between all the drama that comes with working in retail. It’s a heartwarming sitcom with many kernels of truth embedded in the narrative.

1 'Schitt's Creek' (2015-2021)

Schitt’s Creek follows the story of the Rose family, who must navigate their new small-town life after losing their wealth. Forced at a motel in the town Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy) bought his son as a joke when he was still flush with cash, the family face all the challenges thrown at them together–and they do it with perfect comedic timing.

It’s hard to choose a favorite, between the fashion-forward, sarcastic David (Dan Levy), the well-meaning but sometimes clueless Alexis (Annie Murphy), and the matriarch of the family Moira Rose (Catherine O'Hara), an ex-actress reduced to leaving way below her means. While the show is on the newer end of the spectrum, it is still worthy of entering rewatch territory from here on out.

