Whether you're living through high school's many ups and downs or relishing in finally having escaped the hormonal cesspool, teen drama series have a certain charm unmatched by other television genres. Viewers can rest easy knowing their viewing experience will include riveting relationship drama, nail-biting championship games, students with unrealistically low levels of homework and, of course, teenagers played by 30-year-olds.

Teen dramas are a great genre to turn to for a reminder that sometimes the mundanity of life is not so bad (especially when compared to the "epic highs and lows of high school football"). And across the last few decades, the teen drama genre has delivered some of its best in unplanned teenage pregnancies, slow-burn pairings and overall angst, bringing viewers back for rewatches again and again, as they're lulled into a familiar sense of comfort, sound tracked by some of the greatest theme songs of all time.

'Dawson's Creek' (1998-2003)

As well as fashion envy over Jen Lindley's wardrobe and an immense desire to relocate to a small seaside town, Dawson's Creek gave viewers food for debate that would satisfy them in all the decades to come: the question of who Joey should have ended up with - Pacey or Dawson.

But its rewatchability comes from the show's simplicity. Where other teen dramas are big on theatrics, Dawson's Creek portrays a quaint, far more familiar teenage experience. From the show's idea of finding your platonic soulmate in your best friend, to the awakening that the first person you date may not actually be the person you end up with, a rewatch of Dawson's Creek is a must for a return to simpler times - and for an opportunity to relive the unavoidable crush on the correct choice to the aforementioned debate, Pacey Witter.

'Freaks and Geeks' (1999-2000)

Before there was Velma's red jumpsuit or Jason Segel's life altering performance of "Man or Muppet", there was Freaks and Geeks. But its cast of comedic legends aside, Freaks and Geeks remains beloved by fans for its recognizable portrayal of the challenges and emotional vulnerability that come with trying to find your place in high school.

Although its cancelation is justifiable cause for riot, the show's small feat of 18 episodes makes it an ideal rewatch, so throw on a denim jacket or your best flannel, rock out to "Bad Reputation", and repeat Sam's all-important life-lesson: “I don’t need another friend, I already have two.”

'Gilmore Girls' (2000-2007)

Beloved for its small town charm, precious mother-daughter relationship and all-too niche pop culture references, Gilmore Girls is not a show casually enjoyed by viewers, but rather one which warrants never-ending deep dives, analysis and online discourse. Chances are, if you've seen the show in its entirety before, you're already observing a yearly autumnal rewatch, and for good reason. Gilmore Girls is the television equivalent of a slumber party with your high school best friends, or a cozy breakfast in bed on a Sunday morning.

Yet, for a show so comforting, it sure is divisive. But remember, regardless of if you're a Rory lover or hater, the greatest test of whether someone can be trusted is by asking them which of Rory's boyfriends they pledge their allegiance (and then fleeing the scene at the first sight of a Dean Winchester apologist).

'One Tree Hill' (2003-2012)

One Tree Hill blessed viewers with not only one of television's greatest brother duos, but also everything from a teenage marriage to homicidal nannies and unparalleled character development in the show's best character, Brooke Davis. This series is responsible for a generation of viewers purchasing Keith Scott Body Shop sweatshirts and Raven's basketball jerseys, as well as a cohort of teenage girls painting their bedroom walls black and telling their friends they run red lights to be more like Peyton Sawyer.

Rewatching One Tree Hill is a must to relive Nathan and Haley's first kiss to Switchfoot's "Dare You to Move." Or just as a reminder of everything the quintessential teenage experience should include; that is, a successful music career at 17 and a fleeting romance with Pete Wentz.

'The O.C.' (2003-2007)

The O.C. gave viewers many things. It gave them Chrismukkah, it gave them Seth Cohen, it gave them the greatest theme song of all time, and it gave them endless joke fuel in the gem that is "mmm whatcha say."

Like all great teen dramas, The O.C. is a form of escapism, providing viewers with 45 minute bursts in which they can fantasize about living the sweet life in Newport Beach with a pool house and a bagel guillotine. But be warned, rewatching The O.C. will likely send you into a tremendous rage as you question how Seth Cohen (Adam Brody)could ever be seen as an undesirable geek.

'Friday Night Lights' (2006-2011)

If there's one thing teen dramas wanted viewers to get from their viewing experience, it was a savior complex and a distorted sense of confidence that they could 'fix' the show's bad boy. Friday Night Lights is no exception.

But Friday Night Lights instills in viewers a sense of hope in more than one regard by showcasing one of television's greatest power couples in Eric and Tammy Taylor. It presents a heartfelt portrayal of underdog triumph, by providing the uplifting mantra that would go on to grace the walls and instagram bios of fans for years to come: "Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose!"

'Glee' (2009-2015)

Rewatching Glee in an age of ruthless TikTok discourse makes for a viewing experience like no other; Glee's cultural footprint is truly one which is unmatched by other teen dramas.

Glee is a hilarious and highly satirical portrayal of adolescence, responsible not only for the creation of the iconic Santana Lopez, and Sue Sylvester's incredible one-liners, but for a generation of fans informing people that "this song was on Glee." And now that Spotify is giving users a brief break from carefully curating their listening activity, this is the perfect time for a Glee rewatch, as you can confidently listen to Blaine Anderson's performance of "Cough Syrup" on repeat with little repercussions.

'Awkward' (2011-2016)

Awkward is certainly not the first show to come to mind for many when thinking of classic teen series that are in dire need of revisiting, and yet, it is exactly that. Awkward follows teenager Jenna Hamilton as she navigates the confusion, sexual pressures and social hierarchies that come with high school.

Perhaps more comedic than other teen dramas, Awkward is full of witty dialogue and nuanced teenage stereotypes, as well as a crucial element in any successful teen series or film: a relationship between an outcast and someone at the top of the social ladder. Rewatching Awkward (or watching for the first time) will finally put an end to the shocking number of people went through adolescence without crushing on Matty McKibben, and will have you saying "you're welcome" just like Sadie in no time.

'Pen15' (2019-2021)

Perhaps more tween than teen, Pen15 is one of the most realistic portrayals of what it feels like to be an adolescent unsure of your place in the world. Despite the inherently comedic nature that comes the two 13-year-old leads being played by adults, the show's capacity to tackle questions of family breakdown, the shamefulness of puberty and sexual curiosity proves its more heart than anything else.

But with this authenticity comes the constant urge to cringe at your former self and flinch at their painfully awkward first kisses. Nevertheless, Pen15 is a stroke of genius, a somewhat hidden gem in the teen drama genre, and one that should be rewatched again and again and forced upon friends with whom you can laugh and live in denial about your own adolescent awkwardness.

'Heartstopper' (2022)

Where other teen dramas have been very, well, lacking in their diversity, Heartstopper is a love letter to young people (and people of all ages) coming to terms with their truth and the importance of doing so in a way that is right for them. Accompanied by a delightful soundtrack of songs by LGBTQ+ artists, Heartstopper is a refreshing and much-needed (though at times heartbreaking) portrayal of sexuality and gender in all its complexities.

And at only a humble eight episodes long, rewatching Heartstopper, and inevitably strapping yourself in for its tumultuous emotional rollercoaster, is a feat that can be easily accomplished in a day (or even multiple times a day if you're really craving the warmth and emotional support of Olivia Colman's maternal role).

