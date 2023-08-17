The Big Picture Rewatching beloved TV shows is a unique and satisfying experience that uncovers new nuances with each viewing. Shows like Seinfeld and The Simpsons have become synonymous with comfortable viewing and have left an indelible mark on pop culture.

Scrubs, Friends, and Game of Thrones are highly rewatchable shows that have garnered immense love from fans worldwide. The comedic yet thought-provoking nature of Scrubs, the hilarious mishaps of the Friends gang, and the intricate storytelling of Game of Thrones make these shows favorites among viewers.

The Late Show with David Letterman, Futurama, Doctor Who, The West Wing, and Cheers are also highly regarded as rewatchable shows. Letterman's clever blend of comedy and insight, Futurama's hilarious misadventures through time and space, Doctor Who's captivating journeys across the universe, The West Wing's thought-provoking scenarios, and Cheers' heartwarming moments make them ideal choices for endless entertainment.

Discovering a TV series that you can repeatedly watch is a unique experience. Whether it's the satisfaction of revisiting beloved characters or uncovering new nuances with each viewing, a rewatchable show is a genuine treasure. From beloved classics like Seinfeld and The Simpsons that have become synonymous with comfortable viewing to gripping dramas such as Doctor Who and Game of Thrones that never lose their edge no matter how many times they're revisited - these shows have left an indelible mark on pop culture.

So buckle up, sit back, and prepare for unparalleled entertainment as we delve into the mesmerizing world of these fantastic, rewatchable shows backed by unrivaled passion and approval from the Reddit community.

10 ‘The Simpsons’ (1989-)

Revolving around the daily lives of the Simpson family in the fictional town of Springfield, The Simpsons begins with Bart Simpson's antics as an underachieving troublemaker at Springfield Elementary School. As the show progresses, it focuses on the challenges each family member faces, from Marge's efforts to maintain stability in her dysfunctional household to Lisa's intellectual pursuits amidst societal pressures.

RELATED: Predictions From 'The Simpsons' That Came True

Prime_was_taken on Reddit comments, "The quality may wax and wane throughout the seasons, but at least I'd have 600+ episodes to choose from." while StoJa9 muses, "30 years of TV ought to put me right near the (my) end."

9 ‘Scrubs’ (2001-2010)

Following the life of John "J.D." Dorian (Zach Braff), an enthusiastic intern at Sacred Heart Hospital, Scrubs provides a unique perspective on the daily challenges medical professionals face through J.D.'s quirky imagination and offbeat narratives. Scrubs delves into J.D.'s personal and professional lives, including his best friend Christopher Turk (Donald Faison), compassionate nurse Carla Espinosa (Judy Reyes), and intimidating but endearing Chief of Medicine Dr. Perry Cox (John C. McGinley).

RELATED: 'Scrubs' Episodes That Nailed Working in a Hospital

The critically acclaimed medical comedy-drama series is loved by fans worldwide, including [Deleted User] and Hillz44 on Reddit, who, when prompted about any one TV show they could watch for the rest of their life, commented Scrubs.

8 ‘Friends’ (1994-2004)

One of the most popular sitcoms of all time, Friends revolves around six friends - Monica Geller (Courtney Cox), Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), and Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) - as they navigate through the ups and downs of life in New York City. Over the course of ten seasons, viewers are invited into the intimate world of these friends as they tackle love interests, family drama, and hilarious mishaps.

RELATED: 'Friends': The Main Characters, Ranked Least to Most Funny

Many Redditors constantly rave about the hilarity of the TV show, including isaacz321, who comments, "Friends is the easiest rewatch I've seen and pretty long too."

7 ‘Seinfeld’ (1989-1998)

Ever wondered where the "group of friends living in New York City" premise started? No one knows, but Seinfeld is definitely the best of them. Jerry Seinfeld, a stand-up comedian playing a fictionalized version of himself, forms the nucleus of this cray group. Joined by his neurotic best friend George Costanza (Jason Alexander), eccentric neighbor Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards), and sharp-tongued ex-girlfriend Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), they navigate everyday situations with comedic twists.

RELATED: Seinfeld and 9 TV Comedy Ensembles That Stayed the Same the Entire Series

Redditors have, time and time again, expressed their undying love for Seinfeld and its quirky yet always adorable characters. Littleknownfactoidd on Reddit, when prompted about a TV show they could watch for the rest of their life, proudly admits it would be Seinfeld.

6 ‘Game of Thrones’ (2011-2019)

Based on the popular fantasy novels of the same name by George R. R. Martin, Game of Thrones centers around the power struggles in the fictional continent of Westeros, where several noble families vie for the coveted Iron Throne. Set in a medieval-like world plagued with violence and political intrigue, the series delves into intricate storylines filled with complex characters driven by ambition and revenge.

There's no shortage of people who would vouch for the show's incredible plot and scenic backdrops. Redditors, including ilikehockeyandguitar and Damien_Targaryen, commented Game of Thrones was their first choice when prompted about the most rewatchable TV shows.

5 ‘The Late Show with David Letterman’ (1993-2015)

Featuring the legendary David Letterman as its host, The Late Show with David Letterman ran its course in 2015 and became a cultural phenomenon within the landscape of late-night television. From unforgettable moments like him donning Velcro suits and being launched onto a wall or his iconic top ten lists, the show consistently entertained viewers through its clever blend of comedy and insight, firmly establishing itself as a late-night staple for over two decades.

sixxpicasso on Reddit says, "The Late Show with David Letterman probably has thousands of episodes. It would take decades to exhaust all the punchlines."

4 ‘Futurama’ (1999-2023)

Philip J. Fry is a professional slacker. Well, he's a pizza delivery boy. But his life turns upside down when he gets cryogenically frozen and wakes up 1,000 years later. In this new era, Fry finds himself working at Planet Express, an interplanetary delivery company run by the eccentric Professor Farnsworth. With a colorful cast of characters, including the one-eyed alien Leela, the alcoholic robot Bender, and various other extraterrestrial beings, Fry embarks on hilarious misadventures through time and space.

RELATED: Best 'Futurama' Characters, Ranked by Likability

alexandrala on Reddit muses, "Sometimes I behave as if [Futurama] is the only show I'm allowed to watch."

3 ‘Doctor Who’ (2005-)

One of the only shows over four generations worldwide have watched and loved, Doctor Who follows the adventures of a Time Lord, Doctor, through time and space. He travels through centuries and dimensions in his ship called the TARDIS, which appears as an old British police box. The Doctor is accompanied by various companions as they encounter aliens, monsters, and other fascinating creatures on their journey across the universe.

SmashingMugs on Reddit exclaims, "It's been a show I've loved for almost as long as I can remember, so I've got that connection to it. It also has a tonne of episodes. Some seasons are entirely made up of great episodes, and pretty much every season has at least a few good episodes, so there's lots to enjoy."

2 ‘The West Wing’ (1999-2006)

Set in the heart of American politics, The West Wing takes on the challenge of capturing the public's imagination with its intelligent writing and gripping storylines. The show revolves around President Josiah Bartlet (Martin Sheen) and his loyal team of advisors as they navigate complex policy decisions, political rivalries, and personal challenges. From crisis management to international diplomacy, each episode presents thought-provoking scenarios that tackle pressing social issues.

RELATED: Best 'The West Wing' Episodes That Had Us On the Edge of Our Seats, According to IMDb

The_DMcI123 on Reddit exclaims that they get bored after a couple rewatches with popular TV shows, including The Office and Parks and Rec, but the same has never been the issue with The West Wing. The show never gets old!

1 ‘Cheers’ (1982-1993)

A former baseball star turned bartender, Sam Malone (Ted Danson), owns the eponymous neighborhood bar in Boston. Cheers revolves around a group of regulars who seek solace and camaraderie in their beloved watering hole. As the show progresses, Malone navigates romantic entanglements and strives to keep his establishment thriving. Alongside him is a colorful cast of characters, including Norm Peterson, Cliff Clavin, and Diane Chambers. Their interactions serve as a catalyst for laughs, drama, and heartfelt moments throughout the series.

RELATED: From ‘The Golden Girls’ to ‘Cheers:’ '80s Sitcoms That Are Still Hip Today

[Deleted User] on Reddir comments about the show in a brief but compelling summary, "Eleven seasons of the best comedy, good amount of mild drama, twists/turns, and comfort."

NEXT: TV Shows Fans Want to Watch for the First Time Again, According to Reddit