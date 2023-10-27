There is no doubt that the horror movie genre is among the most popular and for very good reason. While it manages to send chills down viewers' spines with the jumpscares alone, the treasured category often features well-written narratives that heighten the viewing experiences. Furthermore, it is also one of the earliest genres in the film industry, with many classics still awing viewers today.

It is natural to reach for horror movies at Halloween time (or at any other time of the year). However, some are seemingly more obsessively rewatched than others. On the cinephile platform Letterboxd, where moviegoers can log and rate the films they watch, it is clear which horror flicks are on repeat in most households. From Ari Aster's gut-wrenching Hereditary to the '00s cult classic Scream, these are the most rewatched horror movies of all time according to the platform.

10 'Hereditary' (2018)

One of A24's best and most disturbing horror movies to date, Aster's traumatizing directorial debut, which is equal parts a terrific horror and top-notch drama, centers around a grieving family who undergoes life-altering events after the family matriarch's death.

As it would seem, Hereditary being extremely difficult to sit through at times did not stop most horror enthusiasts on the platform from obsessively rewatching it. Be it for Toni Collete's showstopping, unfortunately snubbed acting performance, or the haunting narrative on generational trauma and loss, Ari Aster's first feature-length film is worth checking at least once, even if emotionally scarring. In fact, even Alex Wolff, who did a formidable job bringing his character Peter Graham to life, was distressed by his intense role in the film.

9 'It' (2017)

Based on the Stephen King horror novel of the same name, the first entry in the It series recounts the tale of a group of misfit teenagers (played by Jaeden Martell, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, and Sophia Lillis) who band together to stop a shape-shifting monster. "It," portrayed by Bill Skarsgård, frequently poses as a clown and preys on children in the summer of 1989.

It comes as no surprise that Andy Muschietti's 2017 movie is one of the most rewatched in the genre. Though it deals with an obscure story and touches on real issues (for instance, domestic abuse), it also sends an oddly comforting message on friendship and human connection.

8 'The Shining' (1980)

After all this time, The Shining endures one of the most referenced horror films of all time. With powerhouse performances from the talented Shelley Duvall, who deserved more praise for her efforts, and Jack Nicholson at its center, the Stanley Kubrick feature follows a family's winter getaway in an isolated hotel. Eventually, the father is influenced into violence by a sinister force.

Given its massive popularity, it only makes sense that Kubrick's horror is one of the most sought-after by both enthusiasts and newbies. With astounding cinematography, the psychological thriller makes for a proper scary watch and a solid pick for those dipping their toes in the genre for the first time. The haunting manner it tackles the real horrors in our psyches is one of its most valuable assets.

7 'The Thing' (1982)

The Thing is another massively popular film from the '80s and a must-see in the genre. It is based on the 1938 John W. Campbell Jr. novella "Who Goes There?" and tells the tale of a group of American academics who travel to Antarctica, stumbling across an alien life form that mimics other living things.

Something of a slow-burn mystery with top-notch horror elements, John Carpenter's iconic feature is, to many, a 10/10 movie in the genre. In fact, it is not to wonder why The Thing is among the most rewatchable horror movies to date: its cleverly crafted narrative that sticks with viewers and effectively haunting score is part of what makes it so memorable. What's more? It features one of the most iconic movie monsters of all time.

6 'Midsommar' (2019)

While Hereditary is also among the most rewatched horrors, Midsommar was the Ari Aster project that managed to make it to the top 5. This bizarre folk horror tale centers around a couple's (Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor) twisted visit to a rural hometown's fabled Swedish mid-summer festival.

Set in broad daylight, the fan-favorite 2019 featurerelies on creepy imagery and a surreal premise to incredible results. What makes it so appealing is that it doesn't present the jumpscare technique to terrify audiences; instead, it manages to surprise them solely with its disturbing scenes and unsettling atmosphere. Overall, Midsommar is guaranteed to stick with audiences, especially given the unconventional but effective way this horror film tackles trauma and grief. The Killers of the Flower Moon's acclaimed director Martin Scorsese is one of the most notable Midsommar enthusiasts — the filmmaker even credits Aster's film as one of the inspirations behind his latest project.

5 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' (1975)

With one of the longest theatrical runs in cinema history, The Rocky Horror Picture Show remains an influential cult classic inspired by counter-cultural and sexual liberation movements. It is one of the first musicals to feature liberated characters with fluid sexualities. The 1975 movie centers on Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), a newly engaged couple who have a breakdown in an isolated area and, thus, seek shelter at the residence of Dr. Frank-n-Furter (Tim Curry).

Given the film's massive fan following, it is not the least surprising that The Rocky Horror Picture Show managed to earn such a high spot in this list. Jim Sharman's groundbreaking peculiar feature throws music and horror into the mix to spectacular effects. It is a true essential in the genre, gracefully enduring an undeniably relevant movie all these years later.

4 'Scream' (2022)

The 2022 installment of the Wes Craven slasher series has captured the attention of many, and understandably so. With Wednesday's Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera as its lead protagonists, the engrossing 2022 film is set 25 years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, where a new killer gets the hold of the Ghostface mask and terrorizes a group of teenagers.

Not only was the installment a commercial success with a worldwide release of $137,743,924, but it was also praised by critics, earning great reviews all around the globe. With great acting performances and an engaging, sharp premise, this horror slasher is filled with twists and turns. Among the top 5 most rewatched horror movies by Letterboxd users, Scream provides a valuable and thought-provoking social commentary on obsession and toxic fandoms.

3 'Jaws' (1975)

Just like The Shining, Jaws remains an absolute must-see in horror. With a massive marketing campaign, the Steven Spielberg film single-handedly paved the way for modern-day blockbusters and, in a less positive light, caused a generation of people to develop galeophobia — the irrational fear of sharks. Set in New England, the 1975 horror follows the aftermath of a killer shark attack and the chaos it unleashed on a beach community on Cape Cod.

Among Jaws' most valuable aspects are the three-dimensional characters and incredible effects. However, Spielberg's movie became a beloved one for a plethora of reasons, including the way it forever changed the film industry; not only was Jaws the first summer blockbuster of all time, but it was also the first film to earn $100 million at the box office via to (Guinness World Records). No wonder many Letterboxd users find themselves reaching towards it often.

2 'Halloween' (1978)

Starring Jamie Lee Curtis in her breakthrough role, 1978's Halloween is a treasured slasher. Considered one of the best low-budget movies of all time, it ended its run with an impressive $255.5 million worldwide off a $10 million budget. The movie centers on Michael Myers (Tony Moran), a murderer who escapes from a mental hospital and returns to torment the small town of Haddonfield, Illinois, fifteen years after murdering his sister on Halloween night.

Carpenter's masterful direction in the 1978 film, in addition to the iconic characters and frightening thrills it features, left a huge imprint on pop culture, leading Halloween to endure an essential in the genre. Furthermore, Carpenter's celebrated movie is the perfect pick for fall, especially as the titular season approaches.

1 'Scream' (1996)

Set almost after Sidney Prescott's (Neve Campbell) mother was brutally sexually assaulted and killed, the first entry for the iconic franchise finds teenagers being mysteriously killed in the small town of Woodsboro. Soon enough, Sidney herself becomes a target.

Deemed one of the most entertaining slashers of all time, Wes Craven's self-aware 1996 movie is understandably among the most rewatchable horror films ever (at least, according to Letterboxd users). With its innovative premise, Scream revitalized a genre and subverted expectations. In the meantime, it also elevated many careers, including screenwriter's Kevin Williamson. It is undoubtedly the best installment in the saga, remaining a cult classic film today and successfully capturing the hearts of younger audiences.

