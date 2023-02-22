When it comes to film — and many other types of media — romances are one of the most favored genres. Through love and connection, touching bonds are created and carefully depicted on the big screen, inciting viewers to fall for the beautiful relationship the two characters share and live their affairs vicariously.

Serving as both escapes and fantasies for the audience, the romance genre is undoubtedly a delightful one (even if it makes viewers weep from time to time). To celebrate some of the most appreciated love stories in the film industry, we look back at 10 of the most rewatched with the help of the beloved cinephile platform, Letterboxd.

10 'Phantom Thread' (2017)

Astoundingly directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread is a sublime piece of work through and through. The plot revolves around Reynolds Woodcock, a renowned dressmaker wonderfully played by the legendary Daniel Day-Lewis, and his muse Alma (Vicky Krieps), who used to be a waitress. Set in 1950s London, the film depicts the two's complicated but charming relationship.

Phantom Thread is just what one would expect it to be — although classy and elegant, it is also capable of fascinating viewers with its quietness and calm, ultimately excelling at being downright hilarious when the timing is right. Reflecting on workaholism and unhealthy relationships, this Thomas Anderson film is undoubtedly a very captivating one featuring stunning cinematography to match.

9 '10 Things I Hate About You' (1999)

The golden era for the rom-com genre happened during the 1990s and the early 2000s, and 10 Things I Hate About You, starring Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles, was the blueprint. This fun-loving 1999 movie centers around two polar opposites sisters, Kat and Bianca (Larissa Oleynik). Until stubborn and abrasive older sister Kat goes on a date, Bianca isn't allowed to go on one — that's when her love interest, Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), attempts to set Kat on a date with someone who might just be her match.

No wonder the Gil Junger movie endures as one of the most beloved of its genre; this comedy-drama adapted from William Shakespeare's play "The Taming of the Shrew" delivers a very entertaining narrative with its own fair share of moving moments, humor and impeccable acting. With a clever and funny storyline, 10 Things About You is an essential romantic watch.

8 'Mamma Mia!' (2008)

There is hardly anyone who hasn't yet heard about Donna (Meryl Streep) and the Dynamos. In fact, the first movie of the Mamma Mia! franchise was so popular back in the day — and endures a very treasured one today — that it grossed $611.3 million against a production budget of $52 million. Chaos unleashes when a bride-to-be named Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) invites three men to her upcoming wedding in an attempt to find her real father.

Featuring a very generous dose of great music covers of some of the 1970s Swedish pop band ABBA's biggest hits, Mamma Mia! is an unforgettable summer movie that invites viewers on a ride through the breathtaking Greek Islands of Skopelos and Skiathos.

7 'Carol' (2015)

Starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, Carol is a wonderfully-crafted drama following a young aspiring photographer and clerk working in a Manhattan department store named and her intimate relationship with an older woman trapped in an unloving relationship in 1950s New York.

Directed by Todd Haynes, the Oscar-nominated 2015 melodrama is everything but short on stunning cinematography, a compelling narrative, and undeniably superb performances. Carol sucessfully showcases the intimate and forbidden love affair between two women during a very regressing period and bewitches audiences in the meantime.

6 'When Harry Met Sally...' (1989)

Starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan as the title pair, When Harry Met Sally is a beloved 1989 romantic comedy that follows two college graduates who meet at a bookstore ten years after last seeing each other. Although the two attempt to stay good friends, they fear sex will be an issue between them.

Combining humor with cleverness, this Rob Reiner movie is as charming as it could possibly be — it features a good dosage of comical and witty dialogue filled with unmatched chemistry between the protagonists. When Harry Met Sally... is a fan favorite for many reasons, including its somewhat unconventional narrative.

5 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' (2010)

In attempts to win Ramona Flowers' (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) heart, a 22-year-old from a magically realistic version of Toronto (Michael Cera) has to defeat her seven ex-lovers, with each of whom Scott has to fight to the death with his special powers.

A refreshing and highly entertaining movie that takes place in a lot of people's favorite watches, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World directed by Edgar Wright features well-written characters with whom viewers can forge genuine connections. There is no doubt that the creative film is a must-watch, especially for those who are both comic book and romance enthusiasts.

4 'Twilight' (2008)

After generating tons of internet memes over time, Twilight's legacy remains intact. Whether you love or hate them, there is no denying that the films have impacted pop culture greatly and endured some of the most memorable pieces of cinema to date. The first film of the franchise marks the beginning of Bella's (Kristen Stewart) and Edward's (Robert Pattinson) undying romance.

Known for its blue and green colored tones, Twilight features a very characteristic palette that evokes nostalgic feelings. Although its questionable narrative isn't among the best, the 2008 film is still a very pleasing watch especially when you're not in the mood to take your cinema session too seriously.

3 'Pride and Prejudice' (2005)

This breathtaking romance written by the Georgian-era queen herself (Jane Austen) could only belong on this list; there are few romances as passionate and consuming as Pride and Prejudice. The movie, much like the book, centers around the complicated relationship between Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley) and Fitzwilliam Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen). The two seem to be completely different from each other: Mr. Darcy is proud, while Elizabeth is prejudiced. But is that all there is to them?

A memorable classic that will endure a poignant watch for many years to come, Joe Wright's take on the unforgettable classic literature book is truly astounding. This wonderfully witty romance counts on humor, intriguing characters, and incredible performances from everyone involved.

2 'Call Me by Your Name' (2017)

Starring Timothée Chalamet in his breakout role, Call Me by Your Name is a faithful adaptation of André Aciman's novel of the same name. Set in 1983's stunning Lombardy, chiefly the town of Crema, an hour from Milan, the movie follows 17-year-old Elio Perlman and Oliver (Armier Hammer), a 24-year-old graduate-student assistant to Elio's father (Michael Stuhlbarg).

Featuring spellbinding shots of northern Italy and amazing acting, the 2017 movie won a lot of people over, including the Academy which garnered Luca Guadagnino's coming-of-age love four nominations, one of which was Best Picture.

1 'La La Land' (2016)

Damien Chazelle's Oscar-nominated musical drama centers around Mia (Emma Stone) and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling): an aspiring actress and struggling musician who meet and fall in love while pursuing their dream careers but struggle to reconcile their future aspirations.

Part of what makes La La Land so grand is its marvelously told narrative, which is intriguing and compelling throughout, as well as the acting performances of both actors. Still, the movie arguably excels best at delivering Justin Hurwitz's impressive soundtrack.

