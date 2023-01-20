Universal Picture’s M3GAN hit theaters this month, becoming an unexpected hit. Audiences were left enraptured by the suspenseful plot and satisfying jump scares, while simultaneously baffled by its outrageous setup. However, M3GAN is not the first horror film to be founded on a ridiculous premise like this; it is not even the first horror movie about a scary doll.

From murderous fruit to sentient tires, horror movies often rely on absurdity to craft stories set in otherwise unbelievable realities. Some are considered to be integral classics of the genre, while others have gained stature due to their unintended, yet deniable, hilarity. What they all have in common is an unforgettably ridiculous premise.

1 'Megan' (2022)

M3GAN tells the story of a highly realistic, artificially intelligent doll who gradually gains elevated levels of consciousness and, subsequently, violent tendencies. When the titular doll develops a destructive sense of overprotection over her owner, the team of scientists behind the dangerous doll attempt to put a stop to her evil rampage.

This bizarre setup gives birth to some genuinely terrifying moments with a campy edge. Previous scary doll films, such as Annabelleor The Boy, relied on more so on uncanny supernatural elements to help build suspense, while M3GAN is a pioneer due to its commentary and dark satirization of the rising domination of technology.

2 'Orphan' (2009)

In Orphan, a young couple, played by Vera Farmiga and Peter Sarsgaard, adopt a 9-year-old girl, Esther, after the heartbreaking loss of their unborn child. Very soon, Esther starts exhibiting some very mysterious behavior and her parents discover that she is not actually an innocent 9-year-old girl, but a 33-year-old woman with a murderous past.

Creepy children are staples of the horror genre - just take a look at The Exorcist or The Shining. Orphan inverts the trope with its surprising and rather far-fetched premise. Although it is a refreshing change, it is still reliant on a highly ridiculous notion, nonetheless. Absurdity aside, the film garnered a mildly successful prequel on Paramount+, Orphan: First Kill.

3 'Teeth' (2007)

Teeth follows the story of Dawn, a proud member of a Christian abstinence group, who soon discovers that she possesses a second set of teeth - only this set is not located in her mouth. As men attempt to seduce and potentially take advantage of her, Dawn begins to take ownership of her unique dental placement.

Although Teeth, like other horror films, successfully explores traumatic experiences through horrific allegory, its premise is so peculiar that it is almost unsuitable to fully go into detail about. Audiences are taken on an unexpected journey through Dawn's devastating abuse and eventual sexual liberation, being left with an ending that is equally empowering as it is terrifying.

4 'The Birds' (1963)

Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 classic, The Birds, has established itself as essential viewing for any horror fan. Based on a short story by Daphne du Maurier, a small town in California is mysteriously tormented by mysterious vicious bird attacks. As the attack grows in intensity, it seems that nowhere is safe - not even the seemingly secure shelter of a telephone booth.

The Birds turns tedious creatures into threatening monsters, causing many viewers to develop a permanent suspicion behind the true intentions of even the most innocent of seagulls at the beach. Although the story is based on a highly irrational fear and the special effects are understandably outdated, The Birds still holds up as a staple of the genre.

5 'Attack of the Killer Tomatoes' (1978)

Much like The Birds, Attack of the Killer Tomatoes attempts to turn the mundane into murderous. A B movie parodying other B movies, Attack of the Killer Tomatoes imagines a world in which tomatoes gain consciousness and set out to destroy all mankind.

While some horror movies lack the sense of self-awareness leading to them being inadvertently branded as comedy, Attack of the Killer Tomatoes possesses a satirical edge that sets out exactly what it seeks to accomplish. Although its premise is unbelievably preposterous, this inane foundation was a conscious decision and a crucial component of why it exists in the first place.

6 'Old' (2021)

The mind of M. Night Shyamalan has been behind some of the most memorable movie twists of all time, such as The Sixth Sense or The Village. His 2021 from, Old, is a recent addition to his catalog. Set on a mysterious, remote beach in the Dominican Republic, resort guests find themselves aging at a rapid rate, quickly discovering that thirty minutes equates to one year.

Old’s surprise ending is not as shocking as its predecessors. Given the nature of the plot, certain characters - mainly the ones who enter the beach as children - are played by multiple actors to help audiences clearly visualize the passage of time, often resulting in inadvertent confusion for the audience.

7 'Krampus' (2015)

Based on a disturbing monster from German folklore, Krampus is a horror comedy film where the titular diabolical creature wreaks havoc on a family whose son is his Christmas spirit. The antithesis of Santa Claus, Krampus himself is a horned devil who preys on the naughty youth. Notably, the film stars Adam Scott of Apple TV's Severance and Toni Colette.

During a time of year when audiences seek to embrace a festive spirit of goodwill and charity, Krampus bizarrely delivered a sinister story that is anything but family-friendly. While there are plenty of horror Christmas movies, Krampus stands out due to the particularly ludicrous lore that it is based on.

8 'Rubber' (2010)

Rubber begs the question: What would happen if a sentient tire used telekinetic powers to kill innocent people? In the film, a tire, named Robert, journeys through a small town in a California desert, taking down anyone and anything who comes in his way, from motel workers to the sheriff's department.

In the film's opening monologue, a narrator explains how some of cinema's most cherished classics, like E.T. and The Pianist, consist of plot elements that simply exist for "no reason". As made clear by this speech, Rubber serves as "an homage to the no reason". Audiences may be left wondering about the rationale for the film's nonsensical premise when the reality is that there simply is none.

9 'Freaky' (2020)

Freaky is a horror comedy movie starring Vince Vaughn, a grotesque serial killer who swaps bodies with an unassuming teenage girl, Millie, played by Kathryn Newton. As the serial killer goes on a murderous rampage in his new body, it is up to Millie to stop him and gain her identity back.

While many body swap movies have popped up over the years, Freaky is filled with all the stereotypical clichés of the genre, yet still manages to elevate the form, mainly through the impressive comedic talent of Vaughn. However, in past films, such as Freaky Friday, the body swaps find ways of justifying themselves, whereas Freaky is grounded on an undeniably outlandish premise.

10 'It Follows' (2014)

When a deadly curse is transmitted to a young woman, Jay, after a sexual encounter, she is forced to confront a mysterious and impending doom. The catch with It Follows lays in that the audience never actually sees the homicidal entity that is stalking Jay.

Time has proven that monsters in horror movies do not need to be seen to be feared and It Follows is no exception. As a chilling yet unconventional allegory for the dangers of sexually transmitted diseases, the film builds suspense through fear of the unknown. While some brand It Follows as a modern horror classic, it nonetheless possesses a peculiar lack of visual terror.

