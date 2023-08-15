"Ridiculous" may often be used to insult something or someone. Nevertheless, it is also meant to highlight how incredibly silly and comical something is. Throughout the years, there have been pretty of ridiculous and foolish films that evoked tons of laughter — and sincere confusion — among audiences.

Whether these films are blatantly terrible (featuring poor acting, editing, or special effects, for instance) or resort to tons of absurd elements (and a highly creative, laughable storyline), they assuredly manage to leave their marks on viewers. On Reddit, users share their honest opinions on what are, for better or for worse, some of the most ridiculous films ever created, from Dead Alive to Kung Pow.

10 'Dead Alive' (1992)

In this comedy fantasy horror movie, a young man's mother is doomed to get sick and die, only to come back to life and eat dogs, friends, and neighbors after being bitten by a Sumatran rat-monkey.

Before his The Lord of the Rings days, PeterJackson showcased his gifts in fascinating ways — Dead Aliveis perhaps one of his most memorable and stylish earlier films, featuring interesting practical effects. "I’m so glad someone listed this one. Most ridiculous and one of my all-time favourites," keitth24 wrote.

9 'Bad Taste' (1987)

Yet another Peter Jackson flick that is frequently mentioned as one of the most absurd on the platform is the low-budget Bad Taste, which is as ridiculous as it is absolutely fascinating. In this genre-bending horror sci-fi action, gun-toting killers attempt to eliminate a bunch of aliens who intend to utilize New Zealanders as food.

According to Trickity on Reddit, the film is "a wild ride." In a reply, the user Cyril_Clunge commented, "This is one of those films I can’t remember if I watched it while I was too young, and it’s a weird mashup between a fever dream and misremembering details."

8 'The Greasy Strangler' (2016)

In The Greasy Strangler, Michael St. Michaels' Ronnie and his son Brayden (Sky Elobar) operate a disco walking tour. When Janet (Elizabeth De Razzo), a seductive and alluring woman, shows up to take the tour, a rivalry between the father and son for her attention develops. In the meantime, an oily and slimy lunatic known as the Greasy Strangler, who wanders the streets at night, slowly steps into the picture.

"I really enjoyed it, but I cannot recommend that movie to anyone, even people that I’m pretty sure would enjoy it," Redditor Jetty_23 said. No doubt, this Jim Hosking horror comedy is equal parts repulsive and terrifying as it is bizarre and unforgettable. Even if one does not like the film, it will likely linger in their mind for the longest time.

7 'The VelociPastor' (2018)

This comedy-horror cult classic, which was directed by Brendan Steere, is about a priest who, after losing his parents, travels to China and gains the peculiar and implausible power to change into a dinosaur. A sex worker persuades him to use the new power to fight crime despite his obvious disgust with it.

Providing consistent humor and action that brings to mind movies from the 1970s and 1980s, The VelociPastor is probably unlike anything viewers have previously seen; to say the least, it is assuredly one of the most absurd sci-fi horror comedies. Despite its bad performances and cheap visual effects, it is still considered to be a "cinematic masterpiece," in Redditor curious_xo's words. "My boyfriend suggested we watch this on our first date, and that’s when I knew the relationship was going to go well," the user boldlyg0 wrote.

6 'Rubber' (2010)

In this strange little film, Rubber, a homicidal car tire travels over the desert and uses its strange and destructive mental abilities to cause little animals, including human heads, to erupt.

Of one thing, we're sure — Quentin Dupieux's film is highly original, and its premise alone is one of the most inventive and laughable out there. "A murder thriller where the suspect is a wheel," Redditor castortroy_csgo explained what makes it so ridiculous. "Rubber is the kind of film you watch exactly twice. The first time, because you got tricked into watching it by your friends," a user replied. "The second time when you trick a different group of friends into watching it."

5 'Hercules in New York' (1970)

Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Hercules in New York revolves around the banished hero Hercules after he is sent to Earth and finds true love. What's more, he cruises Broadway and starts a career as a bodybuilder. This adventure comedy is directed by Arthur Allan Seidelman.

"Watched part of it recently. It’s so bad that Arnold actually stops and restarts a line, and the whole bit is in the scene," the user arealhumannotabot wrote in a reply. There are many understandable reasons why Hercules in New York is considered a ridiculous film on the platform, but Arnold's dubbing is at the top of the list and part of what makes this goofy comedy so memorable.

4 'Tusk' (2014)

Directed by Kevin Smith, A24's Tusk is one of the popular production company's lowest-rated films so far. The disturbing comedy follows a podcaster (Justin Long) who travels to the Canadian wilderness to meet and interview an interesting elderly man (Michael Parks), only to learn that the man hides a sinister secret involving a walrus.

"I asked if velocipastor was the craziest movie she's saw and her answer was no, that stupid walrus one," a user looked back at a conversation with their girlfriend when another Redditor mentioned the film on the platform. "Thank you for validating her."

3 'Monsturd' (2003)

Monsturd, which might be the most disgusting movie ever made, is a comedy horror centering around a serial killer who mutates into a monster formed of human waste. Rated R, this Rick Popkyo and Dan West movie is cheesy and low-budget, with some people finding it oddly entertaining and others simply being repulsed by it.

"This is what Scorsese would have wanted," a user joked. Another user, TheMicMic, suggested the film is one of the most ridiculous and explained its baffling premise to viewers on the platform.

2 'Manos: The Hands of Fate' (1966)

With an impressive 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Manos: The Hands of Fate is a 1966 horror movie by Harold P. Warren focusing on a family who, while on a desert outing, comes across creepy cultists who offer human hands as sacrifices to their god.

As it seems, the recent success Talk to Me isn't the only horror movie with a strong focus on hands. Still, The Hands of Fate takes the crown for the most terrible (and is often cited as one of the worst films ever). "Every frame of this film looks like someone's last known photograph," the user Mst3Kgf wrote.

1 'Kung Pow: Enter the Fist' (2002)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist is the kind of film that aims so low that it is actually hard to watch. Featuring a gigantic discrepancy in Rotten Tomatoes scores (13% on the Tomatometer, and 69% on the audience score), Steven Oedekerk's martial arts comedy parodies Hong Kong action cinema.

Even though it perpetuates Asian stereotypes (and, quite frankly, did not age that well), this new-age cult classic is a favorite to this day. "My friends and I still occasionally quote this movie to each other," the user Marigoldround said. "Watching that going in completely blind a few nights ago and let me tell you, that movie is certainly a lot to take in, especially if you previously had no clue about how it was made," Redditor Lucasbrucas wrote.

