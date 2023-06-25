Pixar is a popular studio renowned for everyone’s favorite films, such as Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., and WALL-E. Although they worked closely with Disney and were synonymous with the famous company, Pixar has proven to be an excellent studio in its own right.

Although Pixar recently released Elemental — a romantic story between two widely different anthropomorphic elements — the company has not produced many romance-focused films, apart from Up and WALL-E. However, Pixar is not foreign to romantic subplots, which they tend to excel at. Here’s to the most romantic Pixar movies to date.

10 'A Bug’s Life' (1998)

A Bug’s Life is one of Pixar’s oldest movies to date. It follows an ant named Flik (Dave Foley), who creates inventions to speed up food collection. However, he’s a clumsy ant that leads him and the colony into trouble with the grasshoppers. He then finds warriors to help fend off the colony from the grasshoppers.

It’s clear from the get-go that Flik is in love with Princess Atta (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) as he tries to impress her with his inventions. It’s even more clear and romantic towards the end, where Princess Atta sacrifices her life to save Flik from Hopper (Kevin Spacey) — the grasshopper leader — when no one else could reach him. The acts of love in moments like these make them a good couple and one of Pixar’s romantic films.

9 'Ratatouille' (2007)

Ratatouille is the movie viewers know and love. This film follows Remy (Patton Oswalt), an oddly passionate rat with dreams and aspirations. Unlike his fellow rat brethren, and to his father’s disappointment, Remy is far from normal, and he’s passionate about food–and more particularly, flavor–following in the steps of Auguste Gusteau (Brad Garrett).

This film is not much of a romance story, but Alfredo Linguini (Lou Romano) — while passionate about cooking — is intensely in love with Colette Tatou (Janeane Garofalo), a chef who also works at the Gusteau’s restaurant. She is much more stern and demanding, but it seems as though she really wants someone to listen to her advice, as she is a chef with years of experience. That’s why Alfredo and Colette work so well — Alfredo doesn’t know anything about cooking, and she enjoys giving advice. They’re the perfect pair.

8 'Cars' (2006)

Now, Cars isn’t particularly the most romantic Pixar movie, but it has its moments. Cars follow Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson), a race car that gets lost off the interstate and stuck in a small town long forgotten since the interstate was built. Lightning McQueen is stuck in this town until he repairs the damages he caused, but along the way, he realizes how beautiful life is outside of the racetrack.

Sally’s (Bonnie Hunt) and Lightning’s relationship is one to remember, as Sally is the reason for Lightning’s quick development. Although he is spiteful toward her initially for encouraging Doc to force Lightning McQueen to redo the road, she shows him the beauty of spending quality time on the road instead of saving time.

7 'Monsters, Inc.' (2001)

Another Pixar classic, Monsters, Inc., follows Sully (John Goodman) and Mike (Billy Crystal) into the world of a monster corporation that creates energy off of children's screams. However, both are caught in a scandal by their enemy Randal (Steve Buscemi) as they find a child lost in their world and try to get her back home.

Monsters, Inc. is far from romantic. Unless you include Mike’s infatuation for Celia (Jennifer Tilly), which is made very clear by the pet names they have for each other and the way they look at each other, which is all lovey-dovey. Even when they are torn apart due to a fight regarding the child, Celia still steps in to help Mike.

6 'The Incredibles' (2004)

Another Pixar classic, The Incredibles, follows a family of superheroes during a time when superheroes are outlawed. This leaves Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) living a mundane life, which bores him so much that when a mission for a superhero appears out of the blue, he desperately accepts it. However, it almost leads to his family being wiped out.

Although The Incredibles follows a superhero storyline and the rise to fame once more, the film also has its romantic moments, as Bob and Helen (Holly Hunter) make decisions out of love for their family and each other. Even when Bob is at his most vulnerable and confesses his fear of losing his family again, Helen assures him they can handle anything as a family.

5 'Toy Story 3' (2010)

Toy Story 3 follows the toys, Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz (Tim Allen), and everyone else, as they are packed away and mistakenly donated to a daycare. Under the impression that Andy doesn’t want anything to do with his toys, the toys decide to make the best of their situation — except for Woody, who knows that the truth is that Andy wants to keep them. It turns out for the rest of the toys that living in a daycare is not without problems, including an established hierarchy.

Toys like Buzz try to fight the hierarchy and uncover more information about the other toys that roam the daycare. However, in the process, Buzz is reset, and he no longer remembers his friends. Later, during an escape and when Buzz is brought slightly to his senses, Buzz tries to romance Jessie (Joan Cusack), having fallen for her like he first did in Toy Story 2. It was even romantic when he and Jessie held onto each other when approaching sudden doom as if they wanted to spend their last moments together.

4 'Toy Story 4' (2019)

Toy Story 4 follows the toys once more for another adventure. Having been adopted by Bonnie (Madeleine McGraw), she takes the toys along for a road trip with her family. She creates a new friend named Forky (Tony Hale), who Woody feels in charge of because Forky is a source of happiness for Bonnie, just as Woody was for Andy. However, Woody and Forky fall off the RV due to an accident and are left behind. It’s up to them to find their way back to Bonnie.

Along the journey to find Bonnie, Woody meets up with an old friend from Toy Story and Toy Story 2: Bo Peep. Bo Peep is a changed toy; she’s become more of an adventurer, helping other toys and roaming freely to be there for all the children instead of saving herself for just one. It is their reunion in which romance occurs, such as Woody and Bo Peep working as a team again and doing what they love together: bringing children happiness. Even though Woody partially stayed behind for the same cause that Bo Peep stands for, it was a romantic gesture showing that Woody didn’t want ever to leave Bo Peep.

3 'Coco' (2017)

Coco is a Pixar movie that focuses on Dia De Los Muertos. It follows Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez), a young boy in a huge family stemming from Mamá Imelda (Alanna Ubach) and her unnamed husband, who abandoned his family for his music. As a result, music of any kind is banned from the family, which is a challenge for Miguel, who is passionate about it. After fighting about it with his family, he ends up in the afterlife. He has to find his way back, but only under the condition that he gets his blessing from his supposed father, Ernesto de la Cruz. However, Miguel discovers more about his family than he expected.

Coco is a lovely movie, and although it focuses on Miguel's journey, Hector — Miguel's birth father — plays a large part in Miguel's adventure. What Miguel learns about Hector is that even though he initially left his family to pursue music, he desperately tried to get home to his loving wife and child, Coco. Hector's love for his wife and child was stronger than his love for music.

2 'Up' (2009)

Up follows Carl (Ed Asner) and Russell (Jordan Nagai) and their adventures to Paradise Falls. Although Carl is not a big fan of Russell and prefers to be alone, due to a mistake, Carl lets Russell tag along, and soon, Carl embraces the company.

Up is one of Pixar’s most romantic movies. The film begins with one of Pixar’s most popular montages of Carl and his wife, Ellie, growing up together, getting married, and spending time together. However, Ellie passes on, and Carl is left all alone. Only after being forced to go to a retirement home does Carl take the initiative to travel to Paradise Falls to complete his and Ellie’s final adventure, which is the most romantic gesture that can be found in a Pixar film.

1 'WALL-E' (2008)

WALL-E is a fan-favorite among Pixar viewers. It follows a robot named WALL-E (Ben Burtt), who roams the Earth in isolation. He picks up knick-knacks here and there and keeps them in his ship as treasure. But then, one day, he encounters another robot roaming the Earth named EVE (Elissa Knight). The two spend time together until WALL-E reveals to her a seed that he keeps safe. This results in her going into some kind of sleep mode, and she is transported to a ship, with WALL-E clinging onto her during the journey.

WALL-E is Pixar's most romantic film to date. WALL-E is a lonely character who has fallen for EVE, the first sign of life, and he is excited to share his treasures with her. Even when she leaves the Earth, he risks everything and joins her without knowing where she is going. Then at the end, when EVE believes that WALL-E is a shell of his former self, she kisses him, ultimately bringing WALL-E back. Their love is unmatchable in Pixar films.

