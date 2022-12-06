Everyone has that character they hate, whether in a movie or a television series. It could be a major antagonist, an annoying side character, or your irrational dislike of an actor being projected onto their character. Sometimes the universal dislike of these characters becomes so great that entire sections of the internet are devoted to seeing them killed off, creating subreddits and social media pages to discuss their mutual hatred.

When these characters finally bite the dust, fans furiously type on their keyboards to shout their relief and joy. Often creators know which of their characters are rubbing their audience the wrong way and will build up to the death scene as a glorious moment in the show's history. Others subvert expectations by killing the character in the blink of an eye, robbing their fans of the buildup while offering that sweet satisfaction.

The following article contains spoilers for the entries discussed.

Todd Alquist — 'Breaking Bad' (2008-2013)

Introduced in the final season of one of the best crime shows of the 21st century, Breaking Bad's Todd Alquist (Jesse Plemons) is an enforcer hired to assist Walter (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul) in their operations. A remorseless killer, he murders anyone who gets in his way, including an innocent child.

Todd becomes an arch-nemesis to Jesse and torments him after he is forced to work as a slave cook. When Walter comes to rescue Jesse, the broken man manages to overpower and kill Todd, ending the reign of one of the show's most hated characters. u/hoberglobin says it best: "that sound when his neck breaks.... delightful."

Joffrey Baratheon — 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

One of the most universally disliked characters in television history, Joffrey Baratheon's death caused the world to sleep easily, at least for one night. While Game of Thrones features plenty of evil characters, the heir to the throne is one of the worst, constantly tormenting those beneath him due to his untouchable status.

That status did not help him during his wedding feast, however, as he died from poisoned wine. His final breaths caused fans worldwide to leap from their chairs in applause, as u/senatorskeletor said, "I just kept laughing to myself," while u/devanismyname says there is "nothing more satisfying" than seeing his brutal demise.

Captain Vidal — 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

One of Guillermo del Toro's best movies, Pan's Labyrinth is an adult fairytale focused on the horrors of childhood. When ten-year-old Ofelia is forced to live with her new stepfather, Captain Vidal (Sergi Lopez), she finds he is a sadistic military commander who indulges in killing innocents and torturing captives.

Vidal is a constant threat to Ofelia and ultimately succeeds in killing her. As he leaves with his newborn son, he is confronted by those he has tormented. u/deleted says that Vidal deserves "every bad thing in the world to happen to him" as he is gunned down shortly after handing his son over to the rebels.

The Governor — 'The Walking Dead' (2010-2022)

Recently wrapping up its final season, The Walking Dead has had dozens of antagonists across its eleven-season run. While The Governor (David Morrissey) may be overshadowed now by the likes of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), the cruel leader was a major threat to Rick's group in the third and fourth seasons of the show.

The Governor and his army finally lay siege to our heroes' hideout in season four. As he fights with Rick (Andrew Lincoln), Michonne (Danai Gurira) impales him with her sword from behind before a member of his own side shoots him, putting an end to one of u/deleted's "most hateable characters I've ever hated."

Commodus — 'Gladiator' (2000)

One of the best swords and sandals movies of all time, Ridley Scott's Gladiator sees Maximus (Russell Crowe), a former general, forced to fight to the death in gladiator battles. It is all for the amusement of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), the new emperor who seized the throne after murdering his own father.

Commodus is a cruel individual, often insulting Maximus about his dead family. When the film ends with a duel between hero and villain, Maximus gets his revenge. Phoenix received acclaim for his performance, and u/buttercup11882 said, "he made me hate Commodus more than anyone I had ever seen in a movie."

Mrs. Carmody — 'The Mist' (2007)

One of the best Stephen King adaptations, The Mist, follows a group of survivors trapped inside a shopping mall, with the deep mist shielding an army of nightmarish monsters. As the townspeople attempt to cooperate, the extremely religious Mrs. Carmody (Marcia Gay Harden) threatens to tear them apart.

Eventually creating her own cult among the survivors, Carmody begins sacrificing others to appease God. When the fanatic sets her sights on a young boy as the next sacrifice, she is finally stopped after Ollie (Toby Jones) shoots her dead, with u/zipzipzap seeing it in theaters and claiming the crowd "cheered when she got killed."

John Fitzgerald — 'The Revenant' (2015)

While The Revenant is mostly known for the famous bear scene and Leonardo DiCaprio finally winning his Oscar, it is also home to one of Tom Hardy's best performances. Hardy plays John Fitzgerald, a fur trapper who murders Hugh Glass's (DiCaprio) son and leaves Glass for dead after his mauling.

Glass's extraordinary survival is fueled by his need for revenge against Fitzgerald, and the two finally reunite at the film's end. u/Pod-People-Person says seeing Fitzgerald "get what was coming to him was SO SATISFYING" as Glass defeats him and leaves him to be murdered and scalped by the local indigenous people.

Dr. Robert "Rocket" Romano — 'ER' (1994-2009)

One of the longest-running dramas in American television, ER followed a revolving door of cast members across its 15 seasons. One of the most hated characters in the show is Dr. Robert "Rocket Romano, who was an antagonistic force on the show as he often harassed female colleagues while making snarky comments, prompting u/ritrgrrl to label him "a despicable human being."

While the producers first tried to appease fans by having Romano's arm cut off by a helicopter rotor, it was not enough. So to hone in on the "helicopters really hate Romano" theme, the character is finally killed when a helicopter crashes and falls on him in the street.

Ralph Cifaretto — 'The Sopranos' (1999-2007)

While The Sopranos is bursting with criminal characters, none of their deaths had quite the same impact as Ralph Cifaretto's (Joe Pantoliano). Incredibly obnoxious, Ralph's personality grates on Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), and their relationship reaches a breaking point when the two invest in a racehorse together.

Tony bonds with the horse and greatly cares for it, so when Ralph (allegedly) burns down the stable and kills it, Tony is enraged. u/bone-in_donuts claims, "I’ve never hated a character more," so they were delighted when Tony strangles Ralph and beats him to death by smashing his head against a hard floor.

Hans Gruber - 'Die Hard' (1988)

One of the most iconic villains in movie history, Alan Rickman's turn as Hans Gruber in Die Hard made him a star. Leading the crew of gunmen who take a large office building hostage, Gruber clashes with the heroic John McClane (Bruce Willis). Gruber's death is just as iconic, as u/PartyOnAlec says, "There's nothing else like it."

After McClane has wiped out Gruber's small army, the two meet one last time in one of the building's higher levels. After a scuffle, Gruber has knocked out a window, and his shocked expression as he falls to his demise is one of the most memorable moments in holiday cinema. As u/Aevum1 says, "it's not Christmas in my books until Han Gruber falls off the Nakatomi plaza..."

