It's not always simple to decide on a fitting and satisfactory finish for a long-running series. Will the tale and its characters have a satisfying conclusion in that ending, or will it disappoint viewers for a number of reasons? Therefore, showrunners must always choose the right approach to wrap up their production to honor their story and ensure that viewers get a good night's rest.

Most recently, the series finale of the critically acclaimed HBO program Succession aired, and with it came a fulfilling sense for both the characters and the viewers. This sparks a conversation on Reddit among audiences about which shows have had an entirely fulfilling beginning to end.

10 ‘30 Rock’ (2006-2013)

Redditor mouseratrocks1980 named “30 Rock,” which is set behind the scenes of a fictional sketch comedy show, The Girlie Show, and follows the lives of its eccentric cast and crew. It’s also based on Tina Fey's experiences as head writer for Saturday Night Live.

The finale, "Hogcock!/Last Lunch," is a satisfying and hilarious conclusion to the series that provides closure for the characters and the fans. The final scene sees the characters coming together for one last hurrah. Though many fans of the show are disappointed that it had to end, they cannot deny how satisfying the ending was.

9 ‘Friends’ (1994-2004)

Friends is also a nomination made by Redditor mAsukaaa. Friends follow the lives of six friends — Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Ross (David Schwimmer), Monica (Courtney Cox), Chandler (Matthew Perry), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) — as they navigate their way through life in New York City.

The final episode of Friends, titled “The Last One” sees the group going through significant life changes, including Monica and Chandler adopting twins and Ross and Rachel finally getting back together. The ending is emotional and heartwarming, with a final scene that sees the group leaving their keys to Monica's apartment on the counter and walking out for the last time. Some fans were disappointed that Joey ended up alone; many felt it was a perfect ending for the show.

8 ‘Six Feet Under’ (2001-2005)

Redditor mAsukaaa named “[...] Six Feet Under,” and Hope83 commented “Six Feet Under. Most here will agree on this from what I've read so far.” The show follows the Fisher family, who own a funeral home in Los Angeles. Each episode starts with a death, establishing the mood and frequently echo the show's themes.

The finale of Six Feet Under is widely regarded as one of the best in television history. The episode, "Everone's Waiting," wraps up the main characters' plotlines and offers a satisfactory finale to the series. The episode includes a flash-forward sequence that depicts each of the main characters' ultimate deaths, serving as a moving reminder of the show's themes of mortality and the significance of living life to the fullest.

7 ‘Blackadder Goes Forth’ (1989-)

Redditor nikodante commented, “Blackadder Goes Forth is one of the most memorable finales I can recall. A poignant and moving end to a bitingly sarcastic comedy show.” It’s a British television sitcom set during World War I and centers on the misadventures of Captain Edmund Blackadder (Rowan Atkinson) and his comrades as they try to survive the war.

In the final episode, "Goodbyeee," Blackadder and his companions get ready to push the envelope and risk probable death. The event serves as a sobering reminder of the atrocities of war and the costs paid by those who participated in it. The audience is left with strong feelings during the film's concluding sequence, in which the characters charge into battle with a haunting rendition of "Auld Lang Syne," which is a powerful and heartbreaking moment.

6 ‘Chuck’ (2007-2012)

Redditor mAsukaaa named “[...] Chuck,” which follows the story of Chuck Bartowski (Zachary Levi), a computer geek who accidentally downloads a database of government secrets into his brain. As a result, the CIA and NSA hire him to assist them in their operations since he proves to be a significant asset to the nation. Along the way, Chuck falls in love with his CIA handler, Sarah Walker (Yvonne Strahovski).

"Chuck Versus Sarah," the series finale, sees Chuck and Sarah's relationship put to the test as Sarah's memories are erased. The episode is touching and dramatic, and it comes to an appropriate conclusion that ties up any loose ends and gives the characters some closure. While some viewers weren't happy with the outcome, many thought it was a fitting finish for a program that was renowned for its heart, humor, and action.

5 ‘The Newsroom' (2012-2014)

Redditor philography said, “The Newsroom was pretty satisfying. I could have watched twenty seasons of that show, but the end was nice. A little sad, but nice.” The Newsroom is set in a fictional cable news network and follows the lives of the newsroom staff as they report on real-life events.

The final episode is emotional and thought-provoking, with a final scene that sees the characters reflecting on their experiences and their impact on the world. “What Kind of Day Has It Been” shows the newsroom staff reporting on a major breaking news story while also dealing with personal and professional challenges, giving not only the characters but also the show a satisfying conclusion.

4 ‘The Wire’ (2002-2008)

Redditor StockmanBaxter said, “I liked how The Wire ended. Very poetic, life keeps going and it never is a happily ever after.” The Wire is set in Baltimore, Maryland, and follows the lives of police officers, drug dealers, and politicians as they navigate the city's complex social and political landscape.

With a final scene that sees the characters reflecting on their experiences and their impact on the city, the final episode of The Wire is satisfying, emotional, and thought-provoking. Many viewers aren’t pleased that the show did not end with a clear solution to the city’s problem. However, it’s reasonable for the show, which has always been about the intricacies of urban life, to end the way it did. It still remains one of the best finales ever.

3 ‘Breaking Bad’ (2008-2013)

Breaking Bad follows the story of Walter White (Bryan Cranston), a high school chemistry teacher who turns to cooking and selling methamphetamine after being diagnosed with cancer. As Walter gets more deeply involved in the drug trade, he is aggressive and merciless, which sparks a series of deadly clashes with other drug dealers and law officials.

Numerous Redditors unhesitantly named the show, such as damminator: “Breaking Bad was awesome [...].” The final episode, titled “Felina,” includes a thrilling and action-packed scene when Walter exacts retribution on his adversaries and makes up any unfinished business in his personal life. It’s still regarded as one of the best series finales in television history.

2 ‘Friday Night Lights' (2006-2011)

Redditor yoryan nominated Friday Night Lights, which is set in the fictional town of Dillon, Texas and follows the lives of the high school football team, the Dillon Panthers, and their families and friends. The program is renowned for its rich and complicated characters and for tackling a variety of problems, such as race, class, and family dynamics.

The series finale, “Always,” has the characters considering their pasts and making choices for the future. It’s emotional and poignant, with a final scene that sees the characters coming together to celebrate the end of an era. Despite some fans being upset that the show did not close with a major football game, many viewers thought the season finale was an appropriate end to a series that has always been about more than simply football.

1 ‘Band of Brothers’ (2001)

Band of Brothers is an HBO miniseries, nominated by Redditor mAsukaaa. The show is based on the book of the same name by historian Stephen E. Ambrose and follows the story of Easy Company, a unit of the 101st Airborne Division during World War II. The show gives a realistic account of the battle, focusing on the troops' experiences and the horrors they encountered.

The finale of Band of Brothers is a powerful and emotional episode that sees the soldiers of Easy Company celebrating the end of the war and their return home. The final scene, in which the real-life soldiers of Easy Company are shown talking about their experiences, is a poignant and moving moment that brings the series to a heartwarming close.

