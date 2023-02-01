It's Oscars season, which means from now until the big night on March 12 is the best time to rewatch, discuss, and catch up with all the nominated films. Featuring work from a year full of masterful films, this year's ceremonies are shaping to be as exciting as ever.

While there's certainly a lot to look forward to regarding the Best Actor and Supporting Actor categories and the various technical achievements, the often controversial award for Best Picture remains the biggest topic of the season. Although there seems to be a formula for predicting what film will take home the coveted trophy, sometimes audiences are treated to (or disappointed by) a surprise win.

10 'Crash' in 2006

Crash is the story of several interconnected experiences of different characters in Los Angeles. The film deals with social issues such as race, religion, gender, and prejudice through the lives of the ensemble.

There was certainly enough working against this 2006 Best Picture winner. A critically divisive movie at the time, many took issue with its depictions of race relations, finding the film to be manipulative, shallow, and not getting at the institutional causes of racism. This sentiment, paired with everyone's expectation that the awards darling Brokeback Mountain would take the trophy home, left this win a pick that has people confused to this day.

9 'Rocky' in 1977

Rocky follows its titular character, Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), a no-name boxer from Philadelphia, as he gets the opportunity of a lifetime in the form of a match with the heavyweight champion, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers).

Much like the titular maverick boxer, Rocky was the clear underdog among the other nominated films, which included cinematic heavyweights such as Martin Scorsese's classic Taxi Driver, All the President's Men, and other acclaimed films. For what was seen as a small-time sports flick, taking home Hollywood's most revered prize was no small feat.

8 'Shakespeare in Love' in 1999

Shakespeare in Love sees a fictionalized version of William Shakespeare fall in love with Viola De Lesseps, an aspiring actress who inspires him to write a now iconic play.

It's a long shot for a romantic comedy to take home Best Picture at the Oscars, but an almost inconceivable outcome when that rom-com's competition is Steven Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan, which went into the night with a whopping 11 nominations. While still a beloved film in its own right, it is overshadowed for its unprecedented and aggressive awards campaign for Best Picture.

7 'Moonlight' in 2017

Image via A24

Moonlight is a story in three parts, all revolving around the life of Chiron, a young man struggling with his identity as he comes of age in 1980s Miami.

An extremely rare case compared to other upsets, what made Moonlight's win such a shock had nothing to do with the film itself, which had eight nominations. The real drama came from the fact that despite winning, the film first announced as the victor on awards night was La La Land, resulting in a now iconic mix-up that is still discussed today.

6 'The Greatest Show on Earth' in 1953

The Greatest Show on Earth centers on the lives and exploits of various members of a circus, including a clown, trapeze artists, and an elephant trainer.

While considered by most to be a fine enough film, this win was perplexing to many when put up against the likes of High Noon and The Quiet Man — films that seemed to outlast 1953's winner as far as relevancy is concerned. A flashy spectacle with big names, this win is definitely one people look back on in confusion.

5 'Forrest Gump' in 1995

Image via Paramount Pictures

Forrest Gump follows a man with a big heart and an IQ of 75 through all the ups and downs of his life as he runs his way through several iconic events in American history.

Another case of a win that's only surprising because of the alternatives, Forrest Gump beat out two masterworks in the form of The Shawshank Redemption and Pulp Fiction. Even with its many nominations, the relatively lukewarm critical response to the film, when compared to its competition, resulted in a win that remains controversial.

4 'Spotlight' in 2016

Spotlight tells the true story of a shocking discovery regarding allegations of serial child molestation attributed to a local priest and the team of Boston Globe journalists who seek to expose what the Roman Catholic Church has been trying to keep hidden.

While critically acclaimed, Spotlight still went into the ceremony a bit of a dark horse. With contenders likeMad Max: Fury Road, The Martian, and The Revenantmaking such big waves, this newsroom drama astounded many Oscars watchers when it got a hold of the night's last little gold statue.

3 'Parasite' in 2020

Parasite follows the Parks, a lower-class family in Seoul who scam their way into the lives of the wealthy Kim clan through a series of cleverly crafted schemes.

You're not likely to hear too many negative opinions of this film from anyone who's not just trying to pick a fight, making the shock of this win unrelated to its quality. This moment was a pleasant surprise because it was the first non-English-language film to take home the big award. To pave the way for Korean cinema while beating out the likes of Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino is a feat that doesn't come around every Oscars season.

2 'CODA' in 2022

CODA is the coming-of-age tale of Ruby (Emilia Jones), a Child of Deaf Adults who wrestles with her future as she decides between her family ties and her passion for music.

With CODA only having three nominations going into the ceremonies, much of the buzz seemed to be around other nominees, such as the 12 times nominated The Power of the Dogand Denis Villeneuve's Dune.It was also held back by the fact that no film from a streaming service had won the award. Nonetheless, CODA took home the prize (and won all the categories it was up for), leaving viewers in awe of this little indie's momentum.

1 'Chariots of Fire' in 1982

Chariots of Fire follows two British track athletes of different faiths as they embark on a journey to win the 1924 Olympics.

With fewer overall nominations than the iconic Raiders of the Lost Ark, which it was up against, Chariots of Fire was the first win for a British film in 13 years at the time. Labeled by some as one of the least-liked Best Picture winners, this was upset that many didn't see coming.

