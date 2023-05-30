The following article contains spoilers for each film discussed. Few things hit harder in film than the death of a beloved character. There are plenty of examples: Leslie Burke (AnnaSophia Robb) in Bridge to Terabithia, Dobby in Harry Potter, John Coffey (Michael Clarke Duncan) in The Green Mile. And don't get us started on Marley and Me.

In a thread on r/movies, the biggest film subreddit, Redditors discussed which on-screen deaths they considered the most memorable. Their picks range from crime films to war epics, sci-fi to fantasy. They include some of the most heartrending scenes ever captured on celluloid.

10 Billy — 'The Departed' (2006)

In The Departed, Leonardo DiCaprio plays Billy Costigan, an ambitious young police officer who infiltrates an Irish-American gang led by Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson). Billy struggles with his dual identity and the increasing danger of his assignment. It's one of DiCaprio's very best performances, nailing the tension between his loyalty to his job and his moral code.

Several Redditors mentioned Billy's death as one of the most impactful in any crime film. "Sudden, shocking, and tragic," said user SeagullsStopItNowz. "Great pick. The most I was ever rooting for a DiCaprio character and just like that he eats a bullet. What a moment," added Redditor IMDRMARIO.

9 The Nazis — 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' (1981)

While Reddit wasn't exactly mourning the passing of these bad guys, their sudden deaths were surprising. The first Indiana Jones follows the whip-wielding archeologist (Harrison Ford) as he races against Nazi agents to uncover the Ark of the Covenant, a powerful religious artifact that could grant its possessor invincibility. The film famously ends with the bad guys cracking open the Ark, only to be obliterated by its blinding light.

"One melted, one imploded, one exploded. Something for everyone!" said user Jackieirish. "Of course, I personally hope they find a set of creative ways to kill the villains [in the next Indiana Jones movie]. We’ve had airplane propellers, the power of Jewish God, a flaming kebab, a rock crusher, alligators, the power of Christian God, ants, and most uniquely, the total knowledge of an interdimensional alien," said Redditor YoungBeef03.

8 David — 'Star Trek III: The Search for Spock' (1984)

The third Star Trek movie is one of the most emotional. The villain Kruge (Christopher Lloyd) destroys the research vessel Grissom, where scientist David Marcus (Merritt Butrick), the son of Captain Kirk (William Shatner), was stationed. It was user shutz2's pick for the most impactful on-screen death ever, "not because that death is particularly well-staged or acted, but because it coaxed one of Shatner's best performances ever in reaction."

"Nimoy (who was directing) tells the story that he told Shatner to take it as far as he wanted, which led to stumbling backwards and falling," they continue. "It's unclear whether Shatner fully planned it or if he stumbled accidentally, but after Nimoy called 'Cut!', and then asked Shatner if he'd hurt himself, the latter replied that he was OK, then asked, 'Think we can use that?' in reference to the fall. That's what's in the movie."

7 Wade — 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Giovanni Ribisi has a supporting role in Steven Spielberg's WWII masterpiece as Irwin Wade, a compassionate and dedicated soldier who provides medical care to his fellow troops on the front lines. Despite the horrific circumstances, he is tender, providing comfort to his dying comrades.

This makes it all the more heartbreaking when Wade faces his end. Ribisis delivers a devastating performance in his last moments. "Giovanni Ribisi on the battlefield whimpering for his mom as they inject vial after vial of morphine," said Redditor TechTheTerrible.

6 Mitsuko — 'Battle Royale' (2000)

Battle Royale is a Japanese post-apocalyptic thriller that inspired a ton of movies, from Kill Bill to The Hunger Games. It's set in a dystopian future where a class of junior high school students is forced to participate in a brutal game of survival. One of the most notable characters in the film is Mitsuko Souma (Kou Shibasaki). She's manipulative, cunning, and willing to use any tool at her disposal to gain an advantage in the game. Nevertheless, she still meets a grisly fate.

"When Kiriyama kills Mitsuko in Battle Royale. The movie gives us a fight between the two most successful ‘players’, but Mitsuko is completely outmatched. She has relied on sneaking around, catching people unawares. Mitsuko, however, just keeps getting up, flailing around as Kiriyama shoots her several times," said user crapusername47.

5 Hans Gruber — 'Die Hard' (1988)

Die Hard wouldn't be the classic that is without Alan Rickman's terrific performance as Hans Gruber. He's sophisticated yet ruthless, aristocratic, and icily charming. He's a great foil for the down-to-earth John McClane (Bruce Willis).

Gruber's death is a highlight of the film. He falls to his doom with a look of shock on his face. However, this wasn't just acting. The stunt coordinators told Rickman he would drop on the count of three, but they actually let him go on one so that his surprise would be genuine. "Alan Rickman's reaction is just perfect," said Redditor deagle746. "I know they tricked him with the count but it was amazing and satisfying."

4 Beaumont — 'Jackie Brown' (1997)

In Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown, Beaumont (Chris Tucker) is a small-time criminal who gets arrested and agrees to cooperate with the police in exchange for a reduced sentence. This obviously does not go down well with gangster Ordell Robbie (Samuel L. Jackson), who lures him to a shocking and unexpected death. It's a terrific sequence, with Robbie acting like everything is fine — until it isn't. The camera work is also well-done and immersive.

"I just rewatched Jackie Brown and man, does that movie have some excellent deaths in it. The one I always remembered the most and that stood out to me this time especially was the death of Beaumont Livingston. The whole scene of Ordell Robbie talking Beaumont into getting into the trunk is just fantastic and from the moment 'Strawberry Letter 23' kicks in onward is just cinematic perfection in my opinion," said user IMDRMARIO.

3 Marion — 'Psycho' (1960)

Few cinematic deaths are more iconic than that of Marion Crane (Jane Leigh), stabbed to death by Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) in a shower. The scene is constrained by the limits of its time, but this only makes it more effective. We see Bates's blade coming down, the terror on Marion's face, and blood swirling down the drain (though it was, in fact, chocolate syrup).

The shower scene is a masterclass in filmmaking, expertly choreographed and edited for maximum tension. Quick cuts, jarring music, and a subjective camera angle place the viewer right in the middle of the action. "Norman Bates killing Marion in the Shower scene in Psycho started it all for the slasher genre. Horror in general. Alfred Hitchcock classic," said Redditor Mystikalmyers79.

2 Tony Stark — 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Endgame raised the stakes in every way: more characters, bigger battles, and, most of all, major deaths. The most intense was the death of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), perhaps the MCU's most beloved character. He sacrifices himself for the greater good, revealing his maturation over the course of the films.

The scene is made even more crushing by the reactions from the characters around him: Rhodey (Don Cheadle), Peter Parker (Tom Holland), and Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow). "I liked how he was too damaged to communicate, while they talked to him," said user Ricobe.

1 Boromir — 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

Boromir (Sean Bean) is a warrior from Gondor who joins the Fellowship to protect his kingdom from the evil forces of Sauron. He's one of The Lord of the Rings' most complex characters, bound by a strong sense of duty but also vulnerable to the Ring's temptations. All the more poignantly, Boromir is aware of what the Ring is doing to him.

He redeems himself with his sacrifice at the end of the first film, making for one of the series' most emotional scenes. "One of the only moments where the Jackson films easily surpass the novels. Gets me every time," said Redditor IMDRMARIO. "Absolutely agree with this one," replied user BiingoBangoBongo. "Be at peace, son of Gondor."

