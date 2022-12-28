Arguably, the most shocking moment in 2022 on our TV screens happened during the Academy Awards telecast, when... nah, we won't go there. Instead, we will turn to the moments where scripted television prompted a collective "did that seriously just happen?!" response in 2022. And there were many, from Seattle all the way to Alderaan.

Be warned — this article may feature SPOILERS, so if you wish to remain shocked, stop here.

Still here? Great! In no particular order, then, the most shocking moments on TV in 2022.

David Tennant Returns to 'Doctor Who' ("Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor")

Image via BBC

Actress Jodie Whittaker's ground-breaking run as the Thirteenth Doctor came to an end with the special "The Power of the Doctor," and, as had been announced previously, actor Ncuti Gatwa would join as the Fifteenth Doctor on the long-running series. Sorry, what? What about number Fourteen? Oh, that. None other than the Tenth Doctor, one David Tennant, who looked somewhat confused to be regenerated as the Fourteenth Doctor. How's that for a surprise?

Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) needs information. Ser Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) has information. But to get it, Alicent must take off... her socks. That's right, and left. Show off her feet in their bare glory, toes and all. You see, Larys likes feet. Like really, really likes feet, so much so that he takes out his, um, sword for a polish before them.

Sally’s First Kill, 'Barry' ("starting now," Season 3, Episode 8)

Image via HBO

Barry's third season offered up more horror than black humor, but it was still mind-blowing to see Barry's (Bill Hader) ex-girlfriend Sally (Sarah Goldberg) turn the tables on an attack by a biker-gang member. The attacker has her down on the floor, choking her, but she stabs him in the neck, follows him with a baseball bat, and beats the living daylights out of him, killing him. Unexpected and brutally savage.

Termite Blows Up Junk, 'The Boys' ("Payback," Season 3, Episode 1)

Image via Prime Video

Termite (Brett Geddes), the Ant-Man of The Boys, hooks up with Peter (Jarrett Siddall), and things get a little kinky. Peter tells Termite, "I want you inside me" and Termite obliges, shrinking down to the size of a gnat to climb inside Peter's junk and arouse him from inside. Thing is, Termite leaped over a few lines of cocaine before entry, which prompts him to sneeze, sending him back to normal size. While still inside Peter's peter. Needless to say, there's a gruesome, bloody carcass that used to be Termite's boyfriend, and a vision for viewers that may never, ever leave without significant psychological therapy. Fun fact: the producers had an 11-foot-high, 30-foot-long prosthetic penis made for the scene. And they say size doesn't matter.

Lalo Offs Howard, 'Better Call Saul' ("Plan and Execution," Season 6, Episode 7)

Image via AMC

Fan favorite Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) goes to Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim Wexler's (Rhea Seehorn) apartment, aware that they are behind a con that discredits himself and earns Jimmy a $2 million payout. Unfortunately, cartel kingpin Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) enters the apartment with the intent of interrogating Jimmy and Kim, but sometimes a better option becomes available. And that better option sees Lalo put a bullet through Howard's head.

Eleven and Vecna’s Association, 'Stranger Things' ("The Massacre at Hawkins Lab," Season 4, Episode 7)

Image via Netflix

We meet young Henry Creel (Raphael Luce) in 1959, a boy with psychokinetic abilities, thought dead after murdering his mother and sister. Guess what? Not dead! He's One (Jamie Campbell Bower), who formed a bond with a young Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and Brenner's (Matthew Modine) first test subject. But after One's lab massacre, Eleven opened the path to the Upside Down and pushed One in, where he became Vecna, who begat the Mind Flayer, making Eleven two degrees of Kevin Bacon away from the beast.

Princess Leia Is a Major Character in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' ("Part I" to "Part VI," Season 1)

One would assume that it would be Luke (Grant Feely) would be Obi-Wan's (Ewan McGregor) main concern in the hero's solo series, but instead, the series defies expectations to bring young Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) to the forefront. After rescuing Leia from kidnappers, Kenobi and his young charge make their way back to Alderaan. It's not an easy trek, of course, but Leia exhibits all the spunk and smarts that we would see in Carrie Fisher's iconic portrayal. Blair is flat-out fantastic in the role, and the series is better for it.

Malva Murdered in 'Outlander' ("The World Turned Upside Down," Season 6, Episode 6)

Image via Starz

As Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) lay on her sickbed, Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds) tries to seduce Jamie (Sam Heughan), only later to not only accuse Jamie of adultery but state that he is the father of her baby. Next thing you know, Malva's out in the field. Dead. Claire tries in vain to save the baby but is unsuccessful. Not only has Malva been brutally murdered, but now Claire is the main suspect. Rock > Claire < Hard Place.

No More Meredith Grey in 'Grey’s Anatomy' ("Thunderstruck," Season 19, Episode 6)

Image via ABC

Would Gilligan's Island still be called that without Gilligan (Bob Denver)? Would Elmo's World exist without Elmo? Is Grey's Anatomy still a thing with no Grey? Well, the latter we'll find out soon enough, with the fall finale of the show confirming that Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) is moving to Boston to research a cure for Alzheimer's. With her official exit coming in 2023 when the show picks up again, we shall see if Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital remains open without its main character.

Kamala Khan: Mutant in 'Ms. Marvel' ("No Normal," Season 1, Episode 6)

Image via Disney+

Speculation on how mutants would be introduced to the MCU spawned a number of theories, including the mutant gene on Eart-616 being suppressed by a (to date, unseen) Mr. Sinister. Few, however, would have expected the revelation that Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) would be the MCU's first (revealed) mutant, especially since her comic history is tied to the Inhumans. (Which it still could have been had Inhumans not been the woeful disaster it turned out to be.)

Too Many Damn Stevens, 'Moon Knight' ("Gods and Monsters," Season 1, Episode 6)

Image via Disney+

By the final episode of Moon Knight, the dynamic between Mark Spector and Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) had reached a peaceful coexistence, freed from the power of Khonshu. Hmm, not so fast. Turns out there's one more alter-ego inside Isaac's fragile mind: Jake Lockley, who happily assassinates Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) at the request of Khonshu.

It's All Relative in 'The White Lotus,' or Is It? ("That's Amore," Season 2, Episode 5)

Image via HBO

After Portia's (Haley Lu Richardson) break up with Albie (Adam DiMarco), she and Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) spend time with Quentin (Tom Hollander) and his nephew Jack (Leo Woodall). Out at their villa, Tanya hears noises from inside and goes to investigate, only to find Quentin and Jack having sex. Eww. The episode ends with Tanya's shocked reaction, and our lunch coming back up the ol' esophagus. It's still unclear whether Quentin and Jack are actually direct relations, or just pretending to be — but clearly, creator Mike White decided to up the shock factor from Season 1 in more ways than one.

Hello, Sauron! in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' ("Alloyed," Season 1, Episode 8)

Image via Prime Video

Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) spent all eight episodes hunting for Sauron, her nemesis, along with her human companion Halbrand (Charlie Vickers). Human, all-powerful Dark Lord — pretty much the same thing, right? At least in this case. Halbrand reveals himself to be Sauron, in front of Galadriel all along. Much like desperately searching for ketchup in the fridge when it's right there at the front. Bet you never expected a ketchup/Sauron connection, did you?