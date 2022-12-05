Have you ever watched a movie as a kid and seen someone open a gift and thought to yourself, "Man, that toy is awesome; I want one!" Well, you wouldn’t be alone. There are too many Christmas movies to keep track of, but the toys featured in these films are truly iconic.

Whether a BB Gun that we were warned not to shoot our eyes out, a toy spaceman, a round-up cowboy, or a super cool voice recorder, Christmas movies have showcased some of the coolest toys that we feel we couldn’t live without. Some of them you can actually buy!

Turbo Man from 'Jingle All the Way' (1996)

While it may have felt like a cheap knockoff of Iron Man, this amazing toy from Jingle All The Way was the most prized in the world: it caused so much commotion that Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character went to extreme lengths to get one for his son.

Whether he was trampling other parents at the store, trying to get the last Turbo Man figurine, or dressing up as Turbo Man in the Christmas parade, he would stop at nothing to get that toy because it was simply the toy that his son wanted the most, and what dad wouldn’t do anything for their child?

Red Ryder BB Gun from 'A Christmas Story' (1983)

We all know the mantra—“You’ll shoot your eye out, kid!” We have heard it forever. Our parents said it, their parents said it, and everyone knows it is from A Christmas Story. That Red Ryder BB Gun was what every kid wanted growing up (and likely still does want).

One of the great things about this amazing movie toy is that you can actually purchase it in real life if you know where to look. While gun toys are not always as agreeable as they once were, they can be a real hoot if handled properly.

TalkBoy Recorder from 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York' (1992)

When Kevin McCallister used his TalkBoy recorder in Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, it was simply the coolest toy that could have been. Granted, this was before everyone had iPhones and Android phones that are all basically digital voice recorders, but even so, this was the coolest and most awesome toy!

Whether he was using it to cheat his way into the fanciest suite in the hotel or just getting a recording of his uncle’s less-than-perfect shower singing, this toy was something that we all wanted at the time. It was the coolest and most diverse toy; you could use it for anything!

Sheriff Woody from 'Toy Story' (1995-)

There isn’t a soul in the world who wouldn’t have wanted a Sheriff Woody doll after that first Toy Story movie came out! He was funny, charming, a great leader, and just about the coolest round-up cowboy this world had ever seen! Everyone loved him and wanted him.

He went through an identity crisis, but we still loved him. He showed us what it meant to feel left out and that if we hold true to who we are and pay attention to the love around us, we can overcome anything—even a sadistic kid with fireworks.

Protocop from 'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang'

One of the lesser-known films that involve Christmas toys, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, involves a petty thief (Robert Downey, Jr.) on the phone trying to figure out the name of the toy that his niece wants so that he can steal it from the store he is currently robbing at that moment.

The toy was a figurine of Protocop, a character from a show that had already been canceled for a few years. Once he finds it, while it is in the bargain bin, he has to steal it because it is the toy that his niece absolutely wanted: an unlikely gift but a very sought-after and desired one.

Buzz Lightyear from 'Toy Story' (1995-)

When Buzz Lightyear first came into Andy’s room in Toy Story, he was the most popular toy in the world and the one that Andy wanted the most. But when his arrival threatened Woody, it is probably safe to assume that we were all just a little upset initially. We loved Woody, and he got the short end of the stick.

After we got to know him, though, Buzz was such a tender-hearted and loving toy. He cared for all the other toys and wanted nothing more than to love and support his friends, all of Andy’s toys. The world could use a little more Buzz Lightyears as we learn to support and appreciate those we love.

Chucky/Good Guys Doll from 'Child's Play' (1988-)

Okay, so maybe not a traditionally sought-after toy. The murderous, overall-wearing ginger demon doll known as Chucky is not a toy you’d want to see under your Christmas tree, but before he became possessed, he was a doll lining the store shelves because he was the best toy ever!

Yes, before he was possessed, the Good Guys Doll was just one of the hundreds on the shelf that was unfortunate to be in the wrong place at the wrong time to receive the spirit of Charles Lee Ray, more terrifyingly known as The Lakeshore Strangler in the film.

Giant Floor Piano from 'Big' (1988)

When Tom Hanks stepped onto that giant floor piano in the movie Big, there wasn’t a soul of a man, woman, or child who didn’t want to have one for themselves! For even those not musically inclined, that piano was something we all figured we could probably master.

Watching them play chopsticks on that amazing piano in FAO Schwartz is a scene that even people who haven’t seen the movie are familiar with. It is such an iconic scene and is so entirely recognizable. We might all become Beethoven if given a chance to dance it out on one of those beautiful things!

Action Figures from 'SMALL SOLDIERS' (1998)

In the movie Small Soldiers, we get to meet some awesome toys that save the day. When a super advanced microchip gets implanted in Archer and Chip Hazard (and some other toys), they come to life: some wreak havoc while another set of chipped toys tries to stop them.

This movie came after the extreme success of Toy Story, a film about toys coming to life. While this is a different take on that genre, it was something genuinely sensational as these toys, while not necessarily Christmas gifts, all came together and showed the importance of teamwork and working together.

Gizmo from 'Gremlins'

Yes, this Christmas present did come with a lot of instructions and baggage, but there likely isn't a soul who saw this movie and didn't want a Gizmo of their own! He was so fluffy and cute and just so cool—besides, of course, the fact that he was a Mogwai (literally Cantonese for "devil").

Even though a lack of following the rules created the awful gremlins seen later in the film, when Billy (Zach Galligan) opened that present, and we all saw Gizmo, it was impossible not to want him because he was truly amazing. But with great furry friends comes great responsibility...so don't feed them after midnight.

