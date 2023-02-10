In the past year, horror has proved, yet again, that it doesn't need a big studio to succeed. Some of the most financially successful horror films have been underdogs; films with low budgets that have been poised to make huge returns. They prove to be not only as economically viable as mainstream blockbusters, but more so because they are so cheap to make.

Films like M3gan, Saw and Paranormal Activity, have defied audience expectations and launched themselves into not only financial success but to the cultural zeitgeist. They have changed the horror genre and how their audience interacts horror as a whole.

1 'M3gan' (2023)

After the teaser trailer for M3gan premiered in October, the perfectly coiffed robot doll danced her way through TikTok, building buzz before the film's premiere in January. Produced by horror heavy hitters James Wan and Jason Blum, the film (as of January 29th) has grossed over $161 million worldwide against a budget of $12 million. The film received praise and a dedicated cult following immediately after its premiere on January 6th.

With a rating of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, fans have praised the comedic elements and campiness of the techno-horror thriller. Filmmakers greenlit a sequel, M3gan 2.0, ten days after the film hit theaters, followed by a surprise release on VOD a few weeks later.

2 'Paranormal Activity' (2007)

When Paranormal Activity was released it quickly became one of the most profitable films of all time. The found footage film follows a couple investigating strange happenings in their home. Through the use of home security footage, the film tracks the escalation of the wife's possession.

Made by director, Oren Peli, for $25k, the film went on to gross more than $194 million. Jason Blum was an executive at Miramax when the film was seeking distribution and became a producer in what would eventually become Blumhouse. Not only was the film successful, but it spawned an entire franchise of Paranormal Activity films, to date, all seven films have earned over $890 million.

3 'It' (2017)

The much-anticipated remake of the Stephen King adaptation, It, was a big studio production with a budget of $40 million but raked in an unprecedented $701 million for the first film alone. It spawned a new franchise, with a second film in 2019 and a prequel series in development at HBO. Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise has redefined the character and is featured in toys, merchandise and media.

The first film outperformed the second, working with half of the budget, it earned double the box office. It remains a new classic and the preferred film of the adaptations. It is the highest-opening box office weekend horror film of all time.

4 'Saw' (2004)

When Saw premiered in 2004 (before Paranormal Activity) it was the most profitable horror film of all time, behind 1996's Scream. On a budget of $1.2 million, it grossed over $103 million making it a box office success. It also launched the career of director James Wan.

The Saw franchise remains one of the most profitable. With nine films and one on the way, the entire series had earned over $1 billion against a $98 million collective budget.

5 'The Nun' (2018)

First appearing in The Conjuring 2, The Nun received her own spin-off film in 2018. The film follows Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) and Father Burke (Demian Bichir) as they investigate an unholy secret in 1952 Romania.

Though the film was the fifth of The Conjuring Universe films to be released, it grossed more than any other installment, earning $365 million against a $22 million budget. The eponymous Nun has been the source of merchandise and haunted houses. The film earned a much-anticipated sequel coming in 2023.

6 'A Quiet Place' (2018)

The John Krasinski horror thriller about a family surviving in a post-apocalyptic world full of blind monsters with an acute sense of hearing surpassed expectations. Starring Krasinski and Emily Blunt, the film was made for $17 million. It ended up grossing over $334 million worldwide.

The film is on the verge of a burgeoning franchise. In 2020, it earned a sequel, A Quiet Place II and currently has both a third film and prequel in the works.

7 'Annabelle' (2014)

Another spin-off film from The Conjuring Universe, Annabelle serves as a prequel to the first Conjuring film. Set in the late 1960s, a couple buys a doll that becomes inhabited by a devil worshiper who terrorizes the young family. The eponymous doll is based on a real doll from Ed and Lorraine Warren's haunted museum.

The film was a box office success, earning $257 million against its meager $6.5 million budget. It was followed by a prequel, Annabelle: Creation in 2017 and a sequel, Annabelle Comes Home in 2019.

8 'Get Out' (2017)

Jordan Peele's directorial debut was met with critical acclaim. Critics praised Get Out for its commentary on systemic racism and its unique way of blending humor and horror elements. Its script won Peele an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay the following year.

Filmed in only 23 days on a budget of $4.5 million, the film grossed $252 million. It launched Jordan Peele's directorial career which has amassed a large following.

9 'The Ring' (2002)

The remake of the Japanese horror film, Ringu, was a sleeper hit. Opening to a meager $15 million, the film gained word-of-mouth traction and ended up grossing $249 million. Its disturbing visuals and terrifying antagonist have many viewers ranking the film high on many top 10 horror lists.

The Ring proved that J-horror was viable for US audiences, making way for films like The Grudge and Shutter. It produced two sequels The Ring Two in 2005 in and Rings in 2017.

10 'Smile' (2022)

Smile follows the aftermath of an incident in which psychologist Dr. Laura Weaver (Sosie Bacon) loses a patient who claims something is trying to get her before smiling and ending her own life. Now marked, Dr. Weaver progressively gets more paranoid as she sees the smiling woman whereever she goes.

Originally slated for a streaming release, Smile was released theatrically after strong test viewings. The film grossed $216 million against its budget of $17 million.

