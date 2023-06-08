Starring in one hit television show can be difficult, but starring in two or more can be nearly impossible. Some actors can go years between prominent roles while others land iconic roles back to back, with some actors and actresses making the leap to another genre to find equal success.

Users on the social media website Reddit recently discussed the actors who have made lasting impressions on audiences in more than one TV show. From the expansive career and the interesting characters of Ted Danson to the seamless genre switch of Jason Bateman, here are the actors who have had success on multiple shows, according to Reddit.

10 Donald Glover

In 2009, Donald Glover first appeared in the Dan Harmon sitcom Community as Troy Barnes. In the series, Glover plays a former high school quarterback who lost his scholarship, forcing him to attend community college. Years later, Glover created and starred as Earnest Marks in the comedy-drama series Atlanta. Atlanta follows Marks as he tries to redeem himself to his loved ones and make a career for himself.

Following his departure from Community, Glover went on to have a successful film and music career before returning to television as the creator and star of Atlanta. Reddit user Gloomy_Travel7992 suggested Donald Glover, receiving upvotes from their fellow Redditors.

9 David Boreanaz

In 1997, David Boreanaz starred as Angel, a vampire cursed with a human soul, in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spin-off, Angel. Following the conclusion of Angel, Boreanaz starred as FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth in the Fox crime procedural Bones. In the series, Booth solves cases alongside forensic anthropologist Dr. Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and the Jeffersonian Institute.

Reddit user TasteCircles suggested Boreanaz and pointed out that he has had a "crazy streak" of hit performances following his role on Buffy. User I_am_daredevil added Boreanaz's current role on SEAL Team to his list of notable leading roles.

8 Ted Danson

In 1982, Ted Danson starred as bar owner Sam Malone in the sitcom Cheers. In the series, Danson plays a former relief pitcher whose womanizing ways often get him into trouble. Over 30 years later, Danson starred as Michael in the television dramedy, The Good Place. Danson co-starred as Michael, an architect of The Good Place, an afterlife that is more than it seems.

Ted Danson has had a long television career with many leading roles on hit shows. Redditor RoseCutGarnets compared his career to a "fine wine," and ucd_pete suggested more successful shows of his, including Becker and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

7 Kristen Bell

In 2004, Kristen Bell played the titular character in the TV show Veronica Mars. The series followed Veronica as she solved intricate cases while enrolled in school. Several years after that series ended, Bell starred in the NBC comedy series, The Good Place. In The Good Place, Bell starred as Eleanor, a deceased sales representative who believes she wound up in The Good Place in error but soon finds out that not everything is what it seems in the afterlife.

Kristen Bell has been featured in leading roles in two television hits, providing her wit and gravitas to both roles. In addition to Veronica Mars and The Good Place, Redditor kevn57 also highlighted her role in Gossip Girl as the titular character.

6 Julianna Margulies

In 1994, television audiences were introduced to Carol Hathaway (Julianna Margulies), a nurse in the busy Cook County Hospital in the drama series ER. Years later, Margulies starred as Alicia Florrick, the wife of a disgraced State's Attorney in The Good Wife.

In ER, Margulies was one of the leading characters for ER's television run and then went on to star in the award-winning legal drama, The Good Wife. Reddit user titleistdriver highlighted Julianna Margulies for her performances in the aforementioned shows, with user Altair1192 also suggesting Margulies' supporting role on the sixth season of The Sopranos in response.

5 Nathan Fillion

In 2002, Nathan Fillion starred as Captain Mal Reynolds on the Fox sci-fi series, Firefly. In the series, Mal Reynolds led a group of mercenaries across unknown space in an attempt to flee government apprehension. Years later, Fillion returned to TV with the crime procedural Castle. In Castle, Fillion played Richard Castle, a crime novelist who works alongside the New Police Department to solve crimes.

Nathan Fillion's television career spans over 20 years with roles in comedies, science fiction, and drama; in that time, he has provided several critically acclaimed performances it. Also mentioned by Reddit user kevn57 was the ongoing TV show, The Rookie, where Fillion stars as John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the Los Angeles Police Department.

4 Walton Goggins

In The Shield, Walton Goggins starred as Detective Shane Vendrell, a police detective and one of Vic Mackey's (Michael Chiklis) closest friends and occasional enemy. Following the conclusion of The Shield, Goggins appeared as a lead in the first season of the hit HBO comedy, The Righteous Gemstones. In The Righteous Gemstones, Goggins plays Baby Billy Freeman, a former child star with a strained relationship with his family.

Walton Goggin's performances have often received critical acclaim, with his supporting role in Justified earning him an Emmy nomination. Redditor FirmShare5 described Goggins as "underrated" and also highlighted his performance in the animated series Invincible as another notable leading role.

3 Jason Bateman

Jason Bateman starred as Michael Bluth in the NBC comedy, Arrested Development. In the series, Michael strives to keep his family together despite their vast differences from one another. In 2017, Bateman starred as Marty Byrde in Ozark. Marty and his wife Wendy (Laura Linney) move to the Lake of the Ozarks and become money launderers in the Netflix drama.

Following the conclusion of Arrested Development, Bateman appeared in a handful of TV comedies before starring in Ozark. Of Jason Bateman, Redditor dasheeshblahzen highlighted his switch from the long-running comedy series to a critically acclaimed drama.

2 Jean Smart

Jean Smart has spent much of her career starring as incredible TV characters, including the 80s show Designing Women. In Designing Women, Smart starred as Charlene, a naive but good-natured office manager at a design firm. Years later, Jean Smart starred in the second season of FX's Fargo as Floyd Gerhardt, the wife of the head of an organized crime syndicate who is thrust into the forefront after her husband suffers a debilitating stroke.

Jean Smart has appeared in several television shows over her 40-year career, with many of her performances earning critical acclaim. Redditor RoseCutGarnets recommended Smart due to her quality character depth in many shows, and Reddit user jesmth68 also highlighted another show of hers, the Fox show, 24.

1 Lance Reddick

In 2002, The Wire premiered on HBO with Lance Reddick starring as Lieutenant Cedric Daniels. The series followed the Baltimore drug scene through the eyes of drug dealers and law enforcement. Following the conclusion of the series, Reddick landed a role on the Fox television mystery, Fringe as Homeland Security agent Philip Broyles. In Fringe, Broyles and other agents worked to solve paranormal crimes while trying to uncover the mysteries of the universe.

Lance Reddick had a massively successful career, with prominent roles in several hit shows. Reddit user HandLion also suggested the Amazon police procedural Bosch, in addition to the previous shows. In Bosch, Reddick starred as Chief of Police Irvin Irving.

