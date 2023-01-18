One of the main traits that distinguish renowned character actors from true movie stars is screen time. While a character actor can show up in a movie memorably, even going toe to toe with the protagonist, a movie star often holds the entire film in the palm of their hand.

With their natural radiancy on screen, it is a joy for fans when movie stars decide to unexpectedly show up in small cameo parts in various movies. Whether because they had a personal relationship with the director or thought it would be humorous to appear, viewers never saw these cameos coming.

Christopher Walken - 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

One of the most respected actors of his generation, Christopher Walken started out as a renowned character actor before transitioning into headlining films. Known for his trademark eccentricity, Walken was coming into his own in the 1990s before having his iconic cameo in Pulp Fiction, Quentin Tarantino's intertwined 1994 crime epic.

Walken is a somewhat champion of cameos, having shown his face in films such as Annie Hall as well as the Tarantino-penned film True Romance. As he did in True Romance, in Pulp Fiction, Tarantino saddles Walken with a colorful monologue that is one of the highlights of the film. Pulp Fiction is one of the most legendary films of all time, and Walken's cameo is no small reason why.

Charlie Sheen - 'Being John Malkovich' (1999)

The king of meta-narrative, Charlie Kaufman spared no comedic potential for his debut film Being John Malkovich. With perfectly self-referential cameos from Sean Penn to the titular man himself, the most surprising face on the screen was Charlie Sheen. The film, directed by Spike Jonze, follows a puppeteer who stumbles upon a portal that leads to the head of actor John Malkovich.

Sheen was one of the most exciting up-and-coming stars of the 1980s, leading distinguished, Oscar-nominated films such as Platoon and Wall Street. However, his career faltered after substance abuse issues and erratic behavior came to light. Appearing as Malkovich's friend, Sheen's showing is the film's absurdist cherry on top.

Jessica Chastain - 'Armageddon Time' (2022)

Writer-director James Gray's Armageddon Time is a film that wears its heart on its sleeve. A challenging love letter to his childhood, the film features a top-shelf cast that includes a special cameo by Jessica Chastain as attorney Maryanne Trump. Set in Queens in 1980, the film concerns a sixth-grade boy learning to understand the world around him as he grows older.

Originally meant for Cate Blanchett, the role surprisingly doesn't give Chastain a lot to work with, a shame since she is such a powerhouse performer. Tasked with giving an empowered monologue to a group of students, Chastain should thrive. Instead, the film doesn't even let her start the engine. Hopefully, a star like Chastain will receive better cameo opportunities in the near future.

Mike Myers - 'Inglourious Basterds' (2009)

From his very first film, Mike Myers was a true blue movie star. Having achieved widespread fame as a cast member of Saturday Night Live, Myers burst onto the silver screen with 1992's Wayne's World, which grossed over $180 million. During the waning era of Myers' career, he would bounce back by appearing in Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds, an alternate history war film set during World War II.

Myers' career was in a decline in 2009 following the critical and financial flop that was The Love Guru. However, like he's done with so many other actors throughout his career, Tarantino defibrillated Myers by casting him as a British general. With his parents having been in the British Armed Forces as well as his uncanny imitation skills, the comedic juggernaut proved to be a perfect, if unpredicted addition.

Bruce Willis and Julia Roberts - 'The Player' (1992)

Featuring 65 celebrity cameos, The Player is the defining Hollywood satire of the last 35 years. Containing numerous in-jokes ad references for cinephiles to salivate over, the film was considered the mainstream comeback for Robert Altman. Nominated for 3 Oscars, the film follows a Hollywood producer who kills an aspiring screenwriter who he believes is sending him death threats.

A side plot in the film involves its producer protagonist being pitched a movie titled Habeas Corpus, featuring "unknown stage actors" and a depressing ending. In the film's full circle ending, Habeas Corpus gets made with Julia Roberts and Bruce Willis, two of the biggest movie stars in the world, in the lead roles. Hilarious and satisfying, The Player's ending is a meta-commentary that ties everything together.

Ethan Hawke - 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' (2022)

For a film so squarely about tricks and puzzles, perhaps the most puzzling question is: why is Ethan Hawke in this movie? While Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery does feature a bunch of cameos, none are more inexplicable than Hawke's. Written and directed by Rian Johnson, the film surrounds the famed detective Benoit Blanc who must solve a murder on a tech billionaire's private island.

Simply listed as 'efficient man,' Hawke is slick and elusive in his only scene, sporting a summer suit and silver ponytail. His inclusion is merely a red herring, and although he has limited lines, he is flawless in his brief appearance. Possibly the best chooser of projects of any actor around, Glass Onion certainly looks good on Hawke's illustrious filmography.

Jason Statham - 'Collateral' (2004)

A star-studded crime neo-noir, Michael Mann pulled out all the stops for Collateral. The action-packed film features a suitable cameo from Jason Statham. Starring Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx, the film itself is about a cab driver who unwillingly picks up a deadly assassin who is on a mission.

Credited as 'Airport Man,' Statham's appearance is reminiscent of his role as Frank Martin in The Transporter film series. Even co-directorLouis Leterrier has interpreted Statham's role in the film as that of Martin. With the possibility still out there, fans will jump at the chance to see a crossover between Collateral and The Transporter franchise.

Tom Cruise - 'Austin Powers in Goldmember' (2002)

If fans were unsure about how big the Austin Powers franchise got, they were swiftly reminded when Tom Cruise had an uncredited cameo as Austin Powers in a satirical biopic directed by Steven Spielberg. Part self-parody, part James Bond parody, Austin Powers in Goldmember sees Powers chase down villains through time with the help of his ex-girlfriend, Foxxy Cleopatra.

Cruise wasn't the only A-lister to show up uncredited in Goldmember's opening sequence as he was joined by Gwyneth Paltrow, Danny DeVito, Kevin Spacey and John Travolta. As he would later prove with Tropic Thunder, Cruise's comedic cameos showed a self-awareness uncommon to many megastars.

Matt Damon - 'No Sudden Move' (2021)

Steven Soderbergh's ensemble crime caper No Sudden Move is a smart, twisty picture that is up there with his better work. The film, about small-time criminals who are hired to steal a document, is topped off with an uncredited cameo from Matt Damon. A frequent Soderbergh collaborator, Damon has become one of the pre-eminent cameo artists in the industry.

The script by Ed Solomon is well shaped, as it ascends higher and higher to find who is ultimately responsible. This type of story is ripe for exciting casting. However, this makes it necessary that whoever is at the top of the food chain is a potent enough performer to handle that narrative responsibility. Damon is just that, showcasing his intellect and wit in one of the best cameo roles of his career.

Alec Baldwin - 'Glengarry Glen Ross' (1992)

"Coffee's for closers only", "You're a nice guy? I don't give a s**t", and "F**k you, that's my name." These lines have been not only ingratiated into movie history but also into the commonplace lexicon. That is in part due to the indelible wordsmanship of David Mamet, but also the impeccable line deliveries of Alec Baldwin. This is all of course from Glengarry Glen Ross, about a group of salesmen who are threatened with being laid off.

While he had starred in big hits like The Hunt for Red October, his role as a motivational trainer in Glengarry Glen Ross is truly what propelled Baldwin to widespread stardom. Its legacy far outreaching its modest commercial success, Baldwin's infamous monologue is the lasting scene in a film that remains a stark exhibition of the white-collar workplace and masculine relationships.

