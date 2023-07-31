Few cinematic delights beat really good suspense. A tense thriller can be almost physically painful, as you shift restlessly in your chair, gripping the armrests, unable to look away. It's fun in the way that a very high rollercoaster is fun.

Redditors got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss the most suspenseful movies ever. They chose crime movies, horrors, and post-apocalyptic sci-fi — many of which happen to feature Jake Gyllenhaal. While far from a definitive ranking, their picks include some solid recommendations for thriller fans.

10 'The Wailing' (2016)

The Wailing is a South Korean horror directed by Na Hong-jin. The story unfolds in a quiet rural village plagued by a mysterious illness that causes people to become homicidal. A bumbling police officer named Jong-goo (Kwak Do-won) takes it upon himself to investigate after his daughter falls ill. The townsfolk blame a reclusive Japanese stranger (Jun Kunimura) living in the woods, and a shaman tells Jong-goo that the disease might be the work of a malevolent spirit.

The film received rave reviews and has been compared to The Exorcist and Bong Joon-ho's Memories of Murder. It's a slow burn but rewards viewers who stick with it. "The Wailing is a masterpiece," said user artemisp simply.

9 'The Raid: Redemption' (2011)

Gareth Evans directed this action-packed Indonesian thriller about a SWAT team's ill-fated mission to take down a crime lord named Tama (Ray Sahetapy). It takes place in a rundown high-rise apartment building that serves as Tama's stronghold. As the team fights their way up the building's floors, they encounter brutal resistance from Tama's heavily armed and well-trained henchmen.

The film has been praised for its fight choreography, courtesy of stars Iko Uwais and Yayan Ruhian, but one Redditor also found it to be highly suspenseful. "The Raid: Redemption felt more like a 90-minute exercise in white-knuckle tension and desperation," Redditor ithinkther41am said.

8 'Green Room' (2015)

A punk rock band called the Ain't Rights perform a gig at a remote bar outside Portland, Oregon. To their horror, they find out that neo-Nazis frequent the joint. Witnessing a shocking act of violence, the bandmates become trapped backstage, held hostage by the bar's owner, Darcy Banker (Patrick Stewart), and his gang. As the body count rises, the Ain't Rights must use their wits and resourcefulness to survive the night.

"I still haven't seen a movie as totally gripping as Green Room. I found myself constantly forgetting to breathe that movie was so terrifying," said user LostInStatic. "When it ended I thought only 45 minutes had gone by. What a ridiculously well-paced movie," added user AllocatedData.

7 'Prisoners' (2013)

After his daughter and her friend go missing, Keller Dover (Hugh Jackman) takes matters into his own hands, kidnapping the prime suspect, an intellectually disabled young man named Alex (Paul Dano). Meanwhile, Detective Loki (Jake Gyllenhaal) pursues multiple leads and tries to solve both cases.

Prisoners is one of two fantastic thrillers Denis Villeneuve released in 2013, the other being the surreal and thought-provoking Enemy. Gyllenhaal is on top form in both. "Prisoners [...] had me on the edge of my seat," said Redditor LitchedSwetters.

6 'The Departed' (2006)

The Departed is Martin Scorsese's crime epic about loyalty and deceit in the Boston underworld. The story revolves around two men living double lives — Billy Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio), an undercover cop, and Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon), a mole inside the police department. Both men work to infiltrate opposite sides of the law: Billy attempts to gather evidence on the notorious Irish mob boss, Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson), while Colin feeds insider information to Costello, aiding the mob's activities.

"The movie holds suspense the entire way through and the pacing is Scorsese at his most frenetic. It's unbelievable that it works so damn well," said user PirateDaveZomg. Another Redditor also praised it but suggested that viewers also check out Infernal Affairs, the Hong Kong film on which The Departed was based. "I think Infernal Affairs [in] hindsight was a better movie," they said.

5 'A Quiet Place' (2018)

In A Quiet Place, the Abbott family attempt to survive in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by creatures that hunt by sound. The family members communicate through sign language and take every precaution to minimize noise, as even the slightest sound could attract the monsters.

The film is brilliant in how it uses this premise to build tension. For example, director John Krasinski wracks the viewer's nerves with just a simple shot of an exposed nail in a floorboard. "A Quiet Place really had me on the edge of my seat and stressed out too. I absolutely enjoyed that damn movie". "It was a really good film. Definitely a fun experience," replied original poster EnoughItem.

4 'Nocturnal Animals' (2016)

Nocturnal Animals was the second feature film directed by fashion designer Tom Ford. Art gallery owner Susan Morrow (Amy Adams) receives a manuscript from her ex-husband, Edward Sheffield (Jake Gyllenhaal). The movie then cuts between her story and the revenge narrative in the novel, and the lines between reality and fiction begin to blur.

The film is visually striking, the narrative structure is intriguing, and the lead performances are top-notch, as one would expect. It's impressive how many solid thrillers Gyllenhaal starred in the 2010s. In particular, user Hollow_King praised "the car scene," describing it as "uncomfortable and intense."

3 'Good Time' (2017)

Directed by the Safdie Brothers, Good Time is a gritty and fast-paced crime thriller that follows the desperate efforts of Connie Nikas (Robert Pattinson) to free his developmentally disabled brother, Nick (Benny Safdie), from police custody after a botched bank robbery. The film takes place over one night as Connie races through the streets of New York City, navigating a series of high-stakes and dangerous encounters.

Pattinson received critical acclaim for his performance, with many reviewers declaring it his best work. "[Good Time] made me physically anxious. I couldn't sit still," one user said. "Just keeps ratcheting up until the very end," replied Redditor zeydey. "I was thinking I had no idea where this was going and I loved it," said Redditor BisonVermersch.

2 'Brothers' (2009)

Tobey Maguire stars here as Sam Cahill, a Marine captain presumed dead in Afghanistan. His brother, Tommy (Jake Gyllenhaal), steps in to help care for Sam's wife, Grace (Natalie Portman), and their two daughters: but then Sam returns home. The emotional scars of war lead to a series of heart-wrenching situations that test the bonds of brotherhood and the family's resilience.

"I have never been more on the edge of my seat than towards the end of that film," said user ZacPensol. "It all comes to a head in an incredibly intense scene where I seriously had no idea what direction it was going to go. It's so incredibly rare to experience that in movies these days."

1 'The Chaser' (2008)

The Chaser is another film from The Wailing director Na Hong-jin, this time a crime thriller about a former detective turned pimp named Joong-ho (Kim Yoon-seok). Joong-ho discovers that a vicious murderer has kidnapped one of the women who work for him, so he sets out to save her before it's too late.

The film is lean, mean, and morally gray: there are no heroes here. It works because it's so story- and character-driven. There's no action simply for action's sake. Na keeps the audience off guard, throwing them only scraps of information here and constantly misdirecting them. "+1 for The Chaser. Such a crazy movie," said user FunkiDimons.

