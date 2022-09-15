Pop culture icon Andy Cohen's New York Times bestselling memoir Most Talkative is getting the series treatment over at NBC. A coming-of-age comedy series inspired by the book which chronicles Cohen's lifelong obsession with television and subsequent rise to stardom within the industry is in the works at the network. Theater director Gordon Greenberg (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf) and Michael Weiner (First Date) have been tapped to write while Emmy winner Todd Holland (Malcolm in the Middle) will direct the series. Blumhouse Television and Universal Television are producing.

Most Talkative will follow a fictionalized version of Cohen as he grows up in 1980s St. Louis. He's gay, he loves the Cardinals, his bar mitzvah tutor is a stoner, and his soap opera-fueled imagination makes him both the life of the party and the source of endless drama. It's described as a series about defying the pre-defined boxes and carving out your own space in the world. Cohen's original novel followed his journey from being a pop-culture fanatic when he was young to working at CBS News and Bravo and producing the wildly popular The Real Housewives franchise.

The real-life Cohen certainly found his own box to fit into, becoming one of television's most recognizable personalities. He rose to prominence as a frequent face on NBC shows like Today and Morning Joe and often served as a producer over at CBS with CBS This Morning and 48 Hours. He's also known for his presence over at Bravo where he's hosted Watch What Happens Live! since 2009. While he's hosted plenty of television and radio shows over the years, his biggest impact has been as a producer where he worked on The Real Housewives, Queer Eye, and Top Chef among many more.

Image via NBC

RELATED: Take a 'Quantum Leap' Into the Past With the Trailer for NBC's Reboot Series

Cohen, Greenberg, Weiner, and Holland will executive produce with Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, and Chris Dickie for Blumhouse Television. "I’m tickled to use my childhood as the jumping-off point for what I know will be a hilarious show, and to work with an incredible team, including my pal Jason Blum and UTV," Cohen said of the series and its talented creatives. Most Talkative will be the second series based on one of Cohen's books. He previously produced and starred in the animated series The Andy Cohen Diaries about untold stories from a year in Cohen's life.

Greenberg has been a prominent name in the theater industry with the Calista Flockhart and Zachary Quinto-led Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf and his production of Guys and Dolls featuring Rebel Wilson among his most well-known projects. Weiner, meanwhile, has worked more on the musical side of theater with credits on First Date with Zachary Levi as well as for Trading Places where he co-wrote the score. He also wrote songs for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and for ABC's Once Upon a Time. Finally, Holland has multiple Emmy nods under his belt, two of which came for Malcolm in the Middle, another coming-of-age story. His other award-winning work came for The Larry Sanders Show where he also served as director.

We'll have more on Most Talkative as work on the series gets underway.