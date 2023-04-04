"Movie Magic" is often a term launched around when there's no better way to describe the brilliance of a movie. But what is that magic, and how do filmmakers achieve it? An obvious matter of opinion on multiple fronts, certain movies excite audiences from all walks of life with impeccable visuals or heart-wrenching performances.

These films have something a little extra about them, from groundbreaking technical feats to wildly imaginative production designs. They are not the first to utilize or "create" these filmmaking methods, but they certainly ran with the concept and caught audience members' attention.

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Earning the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse upped the ante for animation. After stepping into the role of Spider-Man in his universe, Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) is confronted by a threat targeting not only his reality but all of them. Spidey characters from five other dimensions join forces with him to save the universe.

RELATED: 10 Recent Movies & TV Shows That Prove Animation Has Never Been Better

This superhero feature is a beautiful blend of animation styles that demonstrate how far this style of filmmaking has come over the last century. Its highly anticipated sequel, dropping in 2023, promises to continue with the animated pace set by Into the Spider-Verse.

'Doctor Strange' (2016)

Doctor Strange is an excellent example of mind-blowing and bending visual effects. Following a car accident that destroys his hands, Dr. Stephen Strange seeks out the mystical arts on a journey of healing for the mind and body. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, this Marvel movie had audiences in awe from their theater seats.

Special effects artists brought to life different dimensions of the universe, the mirror dimension tricking the eye of not only the characters but audiences too. Doctor Strange was nominated for the Best Visual Effects Oscar but lost out to The Jungle Book.

'Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)' (2014)

A movie about a now-irrelevant superhero actor trying to bring his career back to prominence on the theater stage, cinephiles everywhere went nuts over Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance). Thanks to the beauty of Emmanuel Lubezki's cinematography, it looks like the entire film is one long take. The blend between takes is seamless and immensely difficult to spot.

RELATED: Best Cinematography Oscar Winners of the 21st Century, Ranked

Birdman took home four of its nine Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Cinematography. For the technical filmmaking fanatics in the audience, this movie is truly one of the best out there.

'Black Panther' (2018)

Image via Marvel

The legacy this film established and will leave behind for future generations is unmatched by any of its superhero siblings. King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) is the rightful heir to the Wakanda empire but quickly discovers his seat on the throne challenged by a ghost of his country's past. Black Panther solidified its paw print in the hearts of loyal Marvel fans and the Academy Awards as it broke boundaries with its nominations and wins.

The production and costume design are must-sees with this movie. The brilliance of these departments was foundational in creating an epic, sweeping vision of Wakanda and its people. Much deserving, Black Panther took home three of its seven Oscar nominations.

'Unsane' (2018)

The evolution of camera quality in cell phones allowed this one-of-a-kind psychological thriller to be filmed on an iPhone 7 Plus. Claire Foy stars as Sawyer Valentini, who, by accident, becomes involuntarily committed to a mental institution. As her time there stretches on and every escape attempt is dashed, she struggles to tell what is and isn't real.

Directed by Steven Soderberg, Unsane is one of those movies where the viewer is just as stressed as its protagonist. Shooting the entirety of the film on an iPhone lends to that claustrophobic, trapped essence felt by Sawyer.

'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

"There's no way that's real." Anything is possible in the eyes of director George Miller and stunt coordinator Guy Norris. Re-imagining his own franchise, Miller brought to screen Mad Max: Fury Road, a tale of rebellion as a group of women accompanied by a drifter named Max (Tom Hardy) journeys to escape their tyrannical leader across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

RELATED: 10 Over-The-Top Action Movies That Defined the 2010s

The infamous pole-cat scenes were actual stunt performers, not CGI. All the work put into the stunts, production design, chase scenes, and pretty much the entire film earned Mad Max: Fury Road six of its ten Oscar nominations. Miller, Norris, and their team took the action genre to another level.

'Inception' (2010)

Image via Warner Bros.

From sight and sound to overall storytelling, there's no denying the technical feat of Christopher Nolan's Inception. After making a career out of his skill and his mind on the verge of shattering, Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) uses dream-sharing technology to plant an idea inside the mind of a CEO.

As always with a film helmed by Nolan, not only are there twists and turns, but there are fantastic practical effects and elaborate sets. The sci-fi drama took home four of its eight Oscar nominations, all technical awards: Best Cinematography, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Visual Effects.

'Furious 7' (2015)

Image via Universal Pictures

There's no other way to describe the send-off tribute in Furious 7 than pure movie magic. After the sudden death of star Paul Walker, Universal pondered over how to do Bryan O'Conner justice when there were a number of scenes yet to be filmed or left unfinished.

Paul's brothers Caleb and Cody Walker stepped in to act as body double with the special effects teams using CGI magic from old footage of Paul to create his face on theirs. Not the first instance of this technology being used for deceased actors, Furious 7's final tribute as Brian and Dom (Vin Diesel) drive off, parting ways, gave loyal franchise viewers closure.

'Kubo and the Two Strings' (2016)

One of the best films to watch behind-the-scenes footage of, Kubo and the Two Strings reminded animation audiences of the technical care that goes hand-in-hand with stop-motion filmmaking. On a quest to defeat a spirit of the past, Kubo (voiced by Art Parkinson) battles to save his family and uncover the mystery of his father's death.

Filmmakers relied almost entirely on stop-motion animation to bring the film to life, only utilizing CGI for water sequences. In a world saturated by standard animation and its sequels, Kubo and the Two Strings stood out to audiences, even securing two Oscar nominations for Best Animated Feature and Best Visual Effects.

'Blade Runner 2049' (2017)

Image via Warner Bros.

Early entries in the sci-fi genre are often affectionately criticized for their theories of what futuristic technology would look like. It's far from it when it comes to this sequel to the 1982 iconic film. In a futuristic, technology-driven Los Angeles, Blade Runner K (Ryan Gosling) sets out to find a missing Blade Runner before his recent discovery drives the remaining pieces of society into chaos.

From the mind-blowing vision of the future to the realism of AI-powered Joi (Ana de Armas), Blade Runner 2049followed in its predecessor's footsteps as a truly standard-setting sci-fi movie. The sequel won two of its five Oscar nominations for Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects.

KEEP READING: 10 Legendary Movies That Broke The Rules of Filmmaking