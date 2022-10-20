The ocean has long been a source of power and mystery. Many mysterious creatures live beneath the waves, which have long inspired a number of mythological creatures. Even to this day, with all the advances made in science, we know more about what is in space than what is at the bottom of the sea.

Within the world of Pokémon, which is populated by a myriad of magical creatures of great power, the mystery of the ocean allows many species to live in peace. While most Pokémon are friendly in their temperament, there are those whose descriptions and habits make you wish they would remain down below.

Tentacruel

As Tentacool drift lazily along the surface of the ocean, they don't seem like much of a threat. They are slaves to the ocean current and can only catch what drifts close to their two tentacles. On the ocean floor, however, their evolved form, Tentacruel, dwells in rocky lairs.

This Kraken-inspired Pokémon possesses eighty tentacles but keeps most of them retracted. It extends them all like a net to ensnare its prey and then sting them with its poisoned tips. If its prey can resist its poison, Tentacruel can also illuminate the red orbs on its body and fire ultrasonic waves, leaving them helpless as Tentacruel feeds.

Gyarados

The fish Pokémon, Magikarp, is one of the most commonly seen species. Though it is considered weak and useless, if given enough time and energy, it will evolve into the serpentine Gyarados. Fortunately, Gyarados are rare in the wild, which is good because evolution changes their personality to be hyper-aggressive.

When Gyarados become enraged, they rampage uncontrollably until nothing is left. Thanks to its new Flying type, Gyarados can leave the water and fly overland, meaning that nobody is safe from its destructive wrath. However, Gyarados is just as capable of bonding with a trainer as any Pokémon, and if that bond is strong enough, they can unlock the power of Mega Evolution.

Kingdra

Dragon-type Pokémon are among some of the rarest and can be found in almost every environment. The ocean is no exception: once the seahorse Pokémon, Seadra, finds a Dragon Scale, it can evolve into a Kingdra. Normally Kingdra hibernates and gathers energy, but during a fierce storm, it can awaken and cause havoc.

The yawn of a waking Kingdra can generate whirlpools strong enough to swallow small ships, and they form tornados when hunting near the surface. Before the introduction of Fairy Pokémon, Kingdra's only weakness is attacks from fellow dragons. Fortunately, its destructive tendencies result in clashes with the fellow oceanic dragon, Dragonite, who lives to protect people caught in storms.

Sharpedo

Thanks to movies like Jaws, sharks are among the most feared animals on the planet. Despite their fearsome reputation, the chances of being killed by a shark are very small. The same isn't necessarily true for the Water and Dark-type Pokémon, Sharpedo, which evolves from the piranha-like Carvana.

Sharpedo is known as the bully of the sea due to how aggressive they can get defending their territory. They fly through the water at up to 75mph, and their jaws can rip through steel, so they have no qualms about attacking ships of any size. And yet, if a trainer wins their trust, they can achieve Mega Evolution, which enhances their speed and biting power tremendously.

Gorebyss

The adorable Clamperl has two different revolutions depending on which deep sea item it is given. Gorebyss is generally more beloved for its elegant design compared to the eel-like Huntail. However, Gorebyss' beauty is only skin deep and hides a cruel heart.

Gorebyss preys upon its fellow aquatic Pokémon by stabbing them with its proboscis and slowly draining their body of fluid. Due to the extreme pressure it lives under, normal attacks don't hurt it, so its prey has little chance of breaking free. Worst of all, Gorebyss can eat seaweed, meaning it chooses to drain live prey.

Jellicent

There are many threats to ships in the world of Pokémon, but perhaps the most terrifying is Jellicent. This jellyfish-like Ghost Pokémon comes in two different forms depending on its gender. Both forms possess a crown, which can grow bigger by feeding on the life force of others.

Jellicent acquires life force by gathering in large numbers under the full moon to attack rankers and cruise ships. As they drag the ships underwater, they feed on the life force of the crew and passengers, then turn the empty ship into a lair. If they bring down enough ships, the Jellicent stack them into a palace, so they can live like the royalty they resemble

Dragalge

Hiding within the seaweed is a weak Water and Poison seahorse Pokémon called Skrelp. While it is not a strong swimmer, it makes good use of its poison to ambush and kill prey. Once it evolves into a Dragalge, it trades its Water typing for Dragon and takes on a hyper-aggressive disposition.

Dragalge's toxins are strong enough to corrode metal, so it fires at anything that enters its territory, including ocean tankers. The only exception is the Ghost-type Dhelmise, which is born from cursed seaweed that merges with debris from sunken ships. When not lurking in seaweed clusters, Dragalge pokes its plumes above the water to absorb sunlight and convert it into draconic energy.

Clawitzer

Shrimp is among some of the most popular seafood. This is true even in the Pokémon world, where the claws of Clauncher are exported from the Kalos region to be used as cooking materials since they grow back. Harvesting the claws of the evolved Clawitzer, however, is a deadlier escapade.

While Clawitzer's massive claw is full of delicious meat, it's also capable of launching cannon-ball-sized projectiles of water with enough force to punch through steel. It can also be used to launch Clawitzer at speeds of 60 knots, or over 69 mph. While Clawitzer's claw can be knocked off in battle, that's no easy feat, as its ability Mega Launcher amplifies the power of various pulse and aura moves.

Golisopod

The Bug-type is considered one of the weakest in the Pokémon world, and the beach-combing Wimpod certainly fits the bill. Named due to its cowardice, Wimpod would rather find food than fight. Upon evolving into Golisopod, its shell becomes as strong as diamonds, and a desire for combat replaces its fear.

This mixture of a samurai and an isopod is fiercely competitive and will do anything it takes to win. This includes exploiting any weakness its opponent gives it and striking with six powerful arms. When not fighting, Golisopod lives in deep sea caves, where it meditates and trains for its next worthy battle.

Grapploct

While it makes its home in the water, the Fighting type Clobbopus frequently comes to land in search of food. Over time, these young fighters evolve into Grapploct, a man-sized octopus with a body made out of pure muscle. Now it comes onto land to search for strong opponents, and won't return to the waves until the fight is over.

True to its name, Grapploct makes use of its strong tentacles to master grappling techniques. Its signature move, Octolock, traps opponents and lowers their defensive capability. In its never-ending quest for strong opponents, it will challenge Golisopod to fight to the death, where the loser is devoured by the winner.

