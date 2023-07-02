Some movies are good for a quick laugh or total mindless entertainment. But then, sometimes, you watch a movie that leaves you stunned. Some movies can just make a mind explode or leave the audience all deep in thought, wondering what they just watched.

Films that intend to be thought-provoking have to walk a line between coming off preachy or insincere and being genuinely contemplative and meaningful. The best kinds of thought-provoking movies will leave an impact on their audiences and stay with the viewer long after the end credits have rolled. And according to Reddit users, these are the top movies that did exactly that.

10 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

Starring Jim Carey and Kate Winslet, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind explores several philosophical questions about memory and relationships. When a couple meets on a train and falls in love, it eventually comes to light that they had already had a relationship together, one that ended badly, and then had their memories of one another erased.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind had many viewers questioning the value of memories, the good and the bad, and the role it all plays in relationships. If you could erase the memories of a bad relationship, would you? Reddit user p1nkxbunny says, "It took me on a profound journey through the complexities of love, memory, and the human experience."

9 'Gattaca' (1997)

What would happen if natural conception and childbirth were a relic of the past and instead replaced with genetically enhanced babies who were considered "superior?" That's one of the questions that the sci-fi classic Gattaca, starring Ethan Hawke and Jude Law, seeks to explore.

For many, Gattaca provided the perfect vehicle to open up conversations about ethics in genetic studies and the importance of individuality. The thought-provoking film has even inspired a reboot series that is in the works. Redditor LukeRyan375 shares, "Gattaca for me too. So much there about perseverance, the value of people being unique, class systems in a way Americans can better digest, and a whole lot more."

8 'Her' (2013)

Her is the ideal movie for all those who have ever felt lonely. When a lonely and introverted writer, played by Joaquin Phoenix, invests in an AI program to help him write, he ultimately finds himself falling in love with the AI and "her" voice, and a different kind of love story begins.

In today's world where AI has become prominent, from Siri to ChatGPT, the film feels more relevant than ever. It brings up important conversations about the role that technology plays in people's lives, especially as people feel isolated and turn to technology to fill the void. Redditor marshlando7 explains, "It really makes you think about what it means to be human and what it means to love. Truly one of the best films ever made."

7 'The Truman Show' (1998)

Yet another classic movie that is now being workshopped for a series adaptation. Starring Jim Carrey, The Truman Show follows the story of an average man who begins to realize that nothing in his life is real, and in fact, his whole life is one giant reality television show. Chaos ensues, and an escape plan is hatched.

Jim Carrey brought humor and heart to the film, but the story also left audiences in deep thought. As reality television has grown in popularity and the boundaries of television are being pushed, the film continues to feel relevant, from ethical questions of media to humanity as a whole. Reddit user BorderOfTheOrder says, "It’s one of those movies that get more and more fascinating the deeper you dive into that world and the broader implications."

6 'Ex Machina' (2014)

Ex Machina is a film with so many layers and questions to explore. The story follows a young programmer who finds himself with the opportunity to participate in a scientific experiment involving artificial intelligence, where he ends up evaluating and interacting with a female robot.

The movie challenges audiences to explore complex thoughts about AI and where it could lead, as well as gender critiques. Once again, a film that some might feel could be a prophetic warning for the future and the types of technological experiments occurring. Redditor IonicBreezeMachine explains, "Not only is it an engaging chamber piece with great performances from everyone, but it runs full force with its cold explorations of Artificial Intelligence."

5 'Arrival' (2016)

Arrival was a movie that left audiences stunned, with an unexpected plot that went beyond a typical alien-related movie. The film stars Amy Adams as a linguistic expert who gets brought in by the government to try and communicate with aliens who have landed on Earth.

The plot takes its audiences on a journey through multiple perspectives and timelines, leaving people with thoughts on heartbreak, communication, the way life relates to one another, and more. Reddit user Blablabene shares, "I gotta say. Arrival is probably one of the most thought-provoking plots I've ever seen in my life. I've never been as mindblown by a plot before."

4 'About Time' (2013)

Starring Dohmnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams, and Bill Nighy, About Time is a heartwarming movie. It tells the story of a young man who learns that all the men in his family have the ability to time travel and is encouraged by his father to use his powers to chase the girl of his dreams.

It may be easy to dismiss About Time as a mere rom-com, but it is truly so much more. It's an emotional journey through love, family, the importance of time, priorities in life, and more. According to Redditor joelekane, "About Time is so good. It’s like they convinced the studio and everyone to go see a Time Travel RomCom and instead sneakily delivered one of the All-Time Father/Son movies in history."

3 'Requiem For a Dream' (2000)

Requiem For a Dream follows several characters dealing with the challenges of drug addiction and how it affects their lives and health in various ways. Starring Jared Leto and Jennifer Connelly, the film has garnered a loyal fanbase who all have felt profound impacts from the film.

The film has won numerous accolades and awards and has been called everything from stunning and meaningful to gross and traumatic. It is impossible not to feel visceral emotions from the film and be left thinking. Redditor GamerKratos-45 says, "It shows you the consequences of addiction firsthand, and that too in a horrific manner. I just could not stop thinking about it, and can definitely never watch it again."

2 'The Matrix' (1999)

What if the world you lived in wasn't real? That's one of the questions asked in The Matrix when an ordinary man is plucked from his life and learns that powerful computers have constructed this whole reality.

The Matrix had audiences everywhere questioning their perception of reality and what reality truly means. It's now considered one of the best sci-fi movies and went on to establish a franchise with several sequels. Redditor Intelligent_Handle74 shares, "Watching this movie definitely changed my life because it got me thinking about several different things, possibilities, and brand new ways."

1 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' (2022)

Everything Everywhere All At Once is a sci-fi adventure movie unlike any other. Michelle Yeoh stars as an unlikely hero who must use her powers to fight strange forces and dangers that have resulted from a tear in the dimensions, unraveling reality.

This film left audiences completely stunned and felt like the definition of thought-provoking, with questions on generational trauma, choices people make, the power of empathy, and more. Its universe was beautifully crafted and evoked emotional responses from many fans. Reddit user jsun31 explains, "EEAAO is absolutely jam-packed with food for thought...Its approach to absurdism may be off-putting to some, but it does help introduce the many themes of the movie."

