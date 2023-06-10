Some movies know how to create that perfect recipe to bring the thrills. They'll have you on the edge of your seat, heart pounding, and glued to the screen, wondering just what will happen next. And the American Film Institute, or AFI, has cultivated the ultimate list of thrilling movies.

They range from Alfred Hitchcock's most iconic films to fast-paced action and adventure movies, and all share the commonality of being able to thrill audiences. Originally presented on CBS in 2001 as "100 Years, 100 Thrills," the AFI compiled a list of the 100 thrilling American movies, and these are the top 10 best of the best.

10 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' (1981)

From the brilliant creator George Lucas comes the first introduction to epic archeologist Indiana Jones with Raiders of the Lost Ark. Directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Harrison Ford, the movie follows Indiana Jones on his quest to find the biblical artifact of the Ark of the Covenant, all while battling Nazis looking for it as well.

From the moment Raiders of Lost Ark first premiered, it took the world by storm. The adventures and action-packed scenes of Indy sucked audiences in and thrilled them from start to finish. The film was such a huge success that it ultimately gave birth to a hit franchise, including its latest installment, Dial of Destiny, set to be released at the end of June.

9 'Rosemary's Baby' (1968)

When it comes to the horror genre, movies don't get much better than Rosemary's Baby. The movie tells the story of Rosemary, played by Mia Farrow, a young mother-to-be who soon becomes increasingly suspicious that something is amiss and her baby could be in danger.

Rosemary's Baby is considered by many to be one of the greatest horror movies of all time. The twists and turns throughout the film, between her husband's gaslighting, cults, satanic plots, psychological terror, and more, all add to the thrilling journey the movie takes its audiences on. And decades later, the film still stands the test of time. Unfortunately, its legacy is tied to that of disgraced director Roman Polanski.

8 'The French Connection' (1971)

Inspired by a true story and starring Gene Hackman and Roy Scheider, The French Connection is a top-notch action thriller. When two NYPD detectives begin closing in on an international drug smuggling ring, events take a turn, and they find themselves taking their investigation beyond New York to France.

When it comes to a thrilling action sequence, look no further than The French Connection's iconic and renowned car chase scene, which is considered one of the best in movie history. The car chase, coupled with stellar acting performances and more high-stakes action, are all part of what led to the film's success. It earned five Academy Awards, including Best Lead Actor for Hackman and Best Picture.

7 'The Birds' (1963)

When it comes to Alfred Hitchcock's film The Birds, the title is self-explanatory. When socialite Melanie, played by Tippi Hedren, ends up in a small town, she soon finds that hoards of birds are attacking people for no apparent reason, leading the characters to have to fight for their lives and find ways to escape.

Who needs villains when nature can be horrific on its own? The Birds proved that traditional villains aren't always needed and had the audience's hearts pounding when it was first released. Despite the numerous issues that plagued the set and the actors at the time, the movie established itself as a classic in the horror-thriller genre.

6 'Alien' (1979)

Sci-Fi, horror, and thrills...Alien has it all. Directed by Ridley Scott and starring Sigourney Weaver, Alien follows the crew of the Nostromo, a spacecraft that responds to a distress call from a planet but soon finds their ship under attack by a vicious alien that invades their ship.

Alien and its 1986 sequel Aliens have become known as two of the greatest sci-fi films of all time. Watching Weaver's character Ridley fight her way out and become an icon not just for the sci-fi genre, but for strong female characters, is a thrill all on its own. Alien can still raise the pulse decades later.

5 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

While some might associate thrills with action, The Silence of the Lambs proves that psychological horror can be equally as thrilling. Starring Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster, the film tells the story of imprisoned cannibal Dr. Hannibal Lecter— and FBI Agent Clarice Starling, who seeks counsel from Lector to catch another serial killer.

Just the sound of Hannibal Lecter saying the name Clarice is enough to send a shiver down your spine. It has become known as one of the most culturally influential films and is considered one of the best movies of all time, not just among psychological thrillers. It won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture as well as Best Actor and Best Actress awards for Hopkins and Foster.

4 'North by Northwest' (1959)

North by Northwest is another classic Alfred Hitchcock movie that is very representative of the director's style. The film stars Cary Grant as Roger Thornhill, a regular ad-man who gets mistaken for a spy and soon finds himself in a wild chase all across the United States as he tries to outrun his pursuers.

This movie is the ultimate spy thriller. And with its comedy, action scenes, entertainment, and impressive set pieces, it really seems to have it all. It was also one of the first films to feature an extended use of moving animated text in its opening credits. It's been hailed by critics as a masterpiece and considered "culturally and historically significant" by the Library of Congress, among other accolades.

3 'The Exorcist' (1973)

A head that spins 360 degrees around, a child floating, creepy voices, and more are just part of what makes exceptional horror in The Exorcist. When a young girl gets possessed by a demon, two priests are enlisted to try and rid her of the demonic presence.

When The Exorcist was first released in 1973, it pushed the boundaries and changed the conversation about what horror films could be. Audiences found themselves disturbed yet entertained through each thrilling moment. It became the first horror film to ever be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture, and is considered by many to be one of the greatest horror films of all time.

2 'Jaws' (1975)

From Steven Spielberg comes the film that gave people everywhere nightmares about sharks (and made everyone afraid to get in the water): Jaws. The film follows a shark hunter, marine scientist, and policeman as they set out to hunt a great white shark that is eating humans in their local bay.

Thanks to the simple yet genius theme composed by John Williams, the audience's hearts would begin to race with anticipation, which only served to enhance this thriller. It went on to be a huge summer blockbuster hit, and became an iconic part of pop culture, and was highest-grossing movies at the time. It inspired several inferior sequels and countless lesser shark movies.

1 'Psycho' (1960)

Psycho became one of Hitchcock's most famous films, and is considered one of his best. The psychological horror thriller pushed boundaries and became legendary in the film world for its simplicity and creativity. The movie was nominated for numerous awards and left behind an untouchable legacy in the horror movie genre.

