Content Warning: The following article references fictional depictions of abuse and sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised.Pop culture has always shaped our minds. From new fads to contemporary vocabulary, we all got it from our Netflix watchlists. But what you watch can impact your outlook. While television offers an array of trailblazers, some of these relationships are so toxic that people would have campaigned to break them up in real life.

Observing whether the content we consume influences our views of love and relationships in helpful or hurtful ways is crucial. That being said, it's okay to enjoy a bit of drama here and there, but it's high time you question the people you ship, especially if the #ForeverCouple belongs to this list.

Rory and Dean ('Gilmore Girls')

Dean (Jared Padalecki) was Rory's (Alexis Bledel) first official boyfriend and was loved by everyone, including Lorelai (Lauren Graham). He seemed perfect at first glance. But as you grow older, you look at the fine print and realize all the red flags Dean exudes. He was jealous and possessive, to the extent that he flew into a rage whenever Rory interacted with another guy, even in an educational capacity. He also broke up with her publicly, not once but twice.

One of the earliest signs of his toxicity is when Dean tells Rory he loves her and then goes on to coerce and manipulate her into saying it back.

Kelly and Ryan ('The Office')

Probably the most obvious entry on this group, Kelly (Mindy Kaling) and Ryan (B. J. Novak) were obviously the most bizarre pairing on The Office. While most toxic relationships have at least one redeeming point, Kelly and Ryan defy every known concept of self-preservation or realizations.

He only wants her when she's in another relationship, and she uses unknowing men to make Ryan jealous. Ryan sabotages those relationships, only to bail right after the hookup. Ryan disregards Kelly's feelings or that she's a hopeless romantic, making it worse. They're both exceedingly manipulative, from Kelly faking a pregnancy to Ryan proposing to her when she finally moves on, fully admitting he'll probably change his mind later.

Veronica and Archie ('Riverdale')

Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Archie (KJ Apa) are a toxic duo through and through. While Archie is someone who has never dealt with the fact that he was groomed and raped by his mentor and teacher, Miss Grundy (Sarah Habel). If that's not enough trauma for him, Veronica's father, Hiram (Mark Consuelos), keeps finding new ways to torment the poor guy. Agreed, Veronica and her father are not on the best terms, but she hardly ever takes a stand for her boyfriend or asks her father to back off.

Their relationship is even more problematic because their dynamic is heavily sexual, and they're not the best in communication. A teen relationship isn't supposed to be so toxic and complicated, and Riverdale does a poor job of showing that.

Blair and Chuck ('Gossip Girl')

If toxic relationships are a brand, then Chuck (Ed Westwick) and Blair (Leighton Meester) are the brand ambassadors. At least they're brave enough to accept it but too condescending to throw in the towel. Chuck is emotionally and physically abusive, and let's not forget about his attempted assault of Blair's best friend, Serena (Blake Lively). And Blair gives him tough competition. She is willing to lie, steal, cheat, and even manipulate people to get what she wants.

When Gossip Girlwas on-air, most people shipped them. But as they grow wiser, people tend to realize that Chuck and Blair are not #RelationshipGoals. And it's a damn shame they still ended up together.

Elena and Damon ('The Vampire Diaries')

Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder) is one of the reasons so many people watch The Vampire Diaries. From his captivating looks to unapologetic humor, Damon was a perfect hero. Although Stefan (Paul Wesley) clearly calls him the better brother, the debate of who is the better brother continues to this day. So does the Stelena vs. Delena debate. While choosing a side is fun, it's also essential to acknowledge that Damon and Elena (Nina Dobrev) were a toxic pair.

For a long part, Elena is sired to Damon, and he even tries to kill her brother! Later in the show, he sets the tone of their relationship and disregards her choices. Definitely not healthy.

Midge and Joel ('The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel')

Despite the obvious red flags and an unending list of reasons why Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and Joel (Michael Zegen) should stay as far away from each other as humanly possible, fans seem to rejoice at the lure of a potential reunion between the two, keeping them hooked to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Joel is jealous of Midge's booming comedy career, and his infidelity is the tip of his character.

Midge accepts that she can't be her true self with him, even going as far as keeping her face full of makeup until he's passed out. Every time one thinks they've moved on, something or the other pushes them back together.

Joey and Dawson ('Dawson’s Creek')

At the beginning of Dawson’s Creek, Joey (Katie Holmes) realizes she has a massive crush on her best friend and next-door neighbor, Dawson (James Van Der Beek). It would have been fine if it was just a crush, but Dawson reciprocating her feelings was a recipe for disaster. He is highly judgemental of what she does. His self-centered nature makes it impossible for Joey to talk to him about her feelings.

With Dawson, Joey wilts like a dying flower. But when they eventually break up, she flourishes. So if you're still shipping Joey and Dawson, it's time you reconsider your approach.

Rachel and Ross ('FRIENDS')

The most controversial entry on this list, Rachel (Jennifer Anniston) and Ross (David Schwimmer), or as they are endearingly called, Roschel, are among the most beloved couples in the history of sitcoms. Throughout the ten seasons of FRIENDS, they had a will-they, won't-they relationship, where they were occasionally committed for a few months.

Just one question: were they ever on a break? Even though they seemed like endgame and did finally get together, it took Rachel to give up on her career and independence (all she had craved since the first episode) for them to be together. Ross was too jealous, and Rachel was too self-centered, and these issues would haunt them later in life, something fans don't realize all too often.

Beck and Joe ('YOU')

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) thinks he's a romantic and caring guy by saving Beck (Elizabeth Lail) from bad boyfriends, but he is a murderer and stalker, hiding behind the cover of his "wokeness." While many YOU fans think his behavior towards Joe is swoon-worthy, this behavior should not be forgiven or condoned.

Agreed, his ideas are warp by all the rom-coms he grew up watching — a satire to writers and directors — but he is a sociopath, and a sociopath cannot be, and shouldn't be considered to be, a heartthrob.

Aria and Ezra ('Pretty Little Liars')

What is romantic about a high school having sex with her teacher? Here's the answer: nothing! When Aria (Lucy Hale) and Ezra (Ian Harding) first start dating, she's a student at Rosewood High School. Ezra is her teacher, making the relationship toxic and illegal: it's statutory rape. Agreed, they first meet at a bar before the start of the semester, but Ezra fairly quickly learns that Aria is his student. Still, he does nothing to stop the relationship.

While he claims to have been unaware of her age, it is revealed that he is a liar and a creep and uses her to write his book.

KEEP READING: The 10 Most Toxic TV Men of All Time