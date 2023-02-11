The Harry Potter series is full of key events that became synonymous with the pop culture landscape of the early 21st century. From fantastical adventures with wonderous creatures to thrilling magic fights, the saga has plenty of memorable and now-iconic moments that became engraved in fans' heads.

However, like any great franchise, the Potter saga also has its fair share of tragedy, including heartbreaking deaths that shattered every fan's heart. Key supporting characters fell during the battle against Voldemort, and while their sacrifice was not for nothing, their deaths left a void that could never be filled.

10 Charity Burbage

Poor Charity Burbage only had one scene, and it was her death. However, it was highly effective, presenting a chilling portrayal of what it's actually like to follow Lord Voldemort. Charity is the Muggle Studies teacher at Hogwarts, making her a prime target for Voldemort's zealots.

By the time fans meet her, Charity is already dying. She's clearly been tortured by the Death Eaters, although she is conscious enough to beg Snape for help, telling him they "were friends." However, Snape refuses to break character and allows Voldemort to kill Burbage. Fans might not have spent much time with Burbage, but her death remains one of the series' darkest moments.

9 Alastor "Mad-Eye" Moody

Fans first meet "Mad-Eye" Moody as one of Harry's best Defense Against the Dark Arts teachers. However, the real Mad-Eye doesn't arrive until later, having spent most of Harry's fourth year trapped inside a trunk, with Barty Crouch Jr. impersonating him.

Mad-Eye is a close ally of Harry, who refuses to treat him as a child. Moody is also a brilliant Auror, which only makes his death all the more shocking. However, fans don't get to see it happening and only hear it from Bill in a passing line. Mad-Eye deserved a better death, especially considering he didn't have one in the book, either. Still, his loss is significant for Harry and the Order as a whole.

8 Remus Lupin & Nymphadora Tonks

Lupin is among Harry's closest mentors and arguably the closest thing he had to a father figure by the story's end. He and his wife, Nympahdora Tonks, are prominent members of the Order of the Phoenix, known for their commitment to the cause and skill with the wand.

Unlike in the last novel, Lupin and Tonks play a minor role in the last two films, which somewhat diminishes the impact of her death during the Battle of Hogwarts. However, his death hits hard, considering audiences have known him since the third movie. Lupin spent his life suffering because of his werewolf status and had finally achieved some sense of normalcy through his marriage with Tonks and the arrival of their child. Seeing him die so close to the finish line was heartbreaking.

7 Hedwig

Hedwig, the snow-white owl, was arguably Harry's closest companion. Unlike Ron and Hermione, the owl was always there for the boy, accompanying him in the summers at Privet Drive and enduring imprisonment in its cage to avoid the Dursleys' wrath.

Like many other beloved characters, Hedwig dies early in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1. The brave owl stops a killing curse aimed at Harry, giving its life to save its owner. Hedwig's sacrifice is one of the series' most heart-wrenching moments because it signals the intense and selfless loyalty animals have for their owners. It's also symbolic for Harry, as he loses one of the last remaining connections to his innocence.

6 Cedric Diggory

Before Robert Pattinson was Edward or Batman, he was Cedric Diggory. The young actor played the role of Cedric in the fourth Potter film, earning millions of fans worldwide and cementing his place in the saga's legacy.

Although Cedric's participation is limited, his role is crucial to the story. Furthermore, his death is shocking because of how unexpected it is. Voldemort referring to him as "the spare" is also jarring because Cedric didn't have to die; he was in the wrong place at the wrong time. His death was the franchise's first genuinely dark moment, and his father's reaction upon seeing his dead body ranks among the series' most heart-wrenching moments.

5 Severus Snape

Although he spends most of the series as an antagonistic figure, Severus Snape eventually becomes a hero. The elusive Potions professor is arguably the saga's best and most complex character, fooling fans throughout his eight-movie arc.

In the end, Snape revealed himself as a tragic hero of circumstance. Doomed to love a woman he could never be with, Snape spent years in misery and bitterness, fighting to protect the child she had with the man he hated. Snape's death was sad, even if fans didn't know his true intentions; however, it becomes utterly devastating once the truth comes out. He deserved much better than to be killed in a lonely boat house.

4 Fred Weasley

The Weasley clan is among the best parts of Harry Potter. They are Harry's surrogate family, embracing him when he had no one else in the world. The twins Fred and George are also key players throughout the saga, serving as comic reliefs and offering Harry help during crucial moments in his journey.

George loses an ear during an early battle against Voldemort's Death Eaters, which was already hard to see. However, Fred's death during the Battle of Hogwarts is a brutal blow for every Potter fan. The sight of the usually cheery and loud Weasley family gathered around Fred's corpse is haunting.

3 Sirius Black

Harry's godfather, Sirius Black, is a fascinating character. Reckless and unpredictable, Sirius spent thirteen years of his life in Azkaban, paying for a crime he didn't commit. He can't lead a full life even after escaping the infamous prison, and he dies without his reputation being restored.

Sirius' death is especially cruel because of the unrealized plans he and Harry had. The two spent so much time alone and couldn't even enjoy each other's company before faith pulled them apart again. Harry didn't even have a body to mourn after Bellatrix killed Sirius. His death was a huge blow for Harry, leaving him far more isolated than he already was.

2 Albus Dumbledore

Few character deaths had as strong a repercussion in Harry as Dumbledore. The headmaster had been getting closer to Harry for the past three movies, culminating in the sixth film, where they spend most of their time together discovering the mysteries behind Voldemort's power.

Dumbledore's death at the hand of Snape is brutal, perhaps the coldest moment in the franchise. Props must go to Michael Gambon, whose performance throughout the sixth film is a masterclass. He makes Dumbledore's final moments extra meaningful, blending the character's weary spirit with the resignation that comes when facing certain death.

1 Dobby

Few Harry Potter characters were as loyal as Dobby. The beloved House Elf was one of Harry's biggest supporters for years, proving his staunch loyalty to the Boy Who Lived on numerous occasions and rising to face challenges wizards with double his experience would hesitate to take.

Dobby dies at Bellatrix's hands, his last act being rescuing Harry and his friends from the deranged Death Eater's clutches. Dobby's gentle nature made him an easy target for the dark forces in the wizarding world, but his death was gut-wrenching nonetheless. All Dobby ever wanted was to help Harry, even if it meant giving his life. Dobby's sacrifice was a specially cruel way to end Deathly Hallows - Part 1, and the sight of Harry holding the elf's tiny body still haunts fans' minds.

