Since the Ancient Greeks, tragic characters have been a staple in storytelling. As the times progressed, these characters would make there way into movies and, soon after, television. Tragic characters generally start off in a good place and are thrust into a whirlwind of despair through poor choices and bad luck.

With the extended amount of screen time present in television, writers are able to develop tragic characters in a more devastating way than ever before due to the extended amount of time with the characters. Some of these characters will beat the odds and overcome their adversities, while others will ultimately break, despite their attempts to pull through. Redditors came together on r/television to reveal which character they felt deserved better.

10 Richard Harrow - ‘Boardwalk Empire’

Boardwalk Empire, the historical drama produced by Martin Scorsese, deals with many morally-ambiguous characters, which naturally allows for many tragic characters. However, the character with the most tragic fate would have to be scarred war veteran, Richard Harrow.

Richard, who lost the entire left side of his face in war, struggled to connect with others due to his trauma, although he longed for a family of his own. As hard as Richard tried to achieve his goal, his barriers repeatedly got in the way, forcing him into a life of crime, which, ultimately, led to his death.

9 Jasper Jordan - ‘The 100’

The dystopian teen drama features the release of juvenile delinquents into an empty Earth from a space station. Although many characters face a tragic arc, it was Jasper Jordan who suffered the most during the series.

Jasper battled through PTSD and addiction due to physical injuries and the loss of loved ones throughout the series, which led him to sorrowfully take his own life. “I love how real his storyline feels, and how it shows that some people just can't get back up after world throws them down”, said TC1369.

8 Debra Morgan - ‘Dexter’

The hit television series Dexter surrounds the titular character, Dexter Morgan, a psychopath who solves crimes, much to the suffering off his adoptive sister, Debra Morgan. After witnessing Dexter commit a murder, Debra is forced into the very world she detests as a cop.

Upon murdering an innocent to protect her brother, she falls into a spout of depression and alcoholism. However, just as she starts to regain control, she is shot, putting her into a coma, where she is then euthanized by Dexter. “I haven't seen anyone else being broken into so many pieces, season after season until they just give up on life”, commented morrisonlikessamoyed.

7 Lane Pryce - ‘Mad Men’

In the ruthless world of business in 1960 New York, the possession of morals can harm rather than help one in their career. One such character whose downfall occurred due to his quiet demeanor was former financial chief for Sterling Cooper, Lane Pryce.

Pryce had been taken advantage of his entire life. From growing up with an abusive father and unloving home, to the unforgiving world of business, where he was constantly mistreated due to his kind-hearted demeanor, Pryce suffered with self-worth issues, which ultimately led to his downfall. After being fired from his job for embezzling funds, Pryce committed suicide in his office, believing he had no future.

6 Christopher Moltisanti - ‘The Sopranos’

The final season of the hit mafia show took a dark turn, giving a tragic ending to many characters, but perhaps the most tragic end would be for Christopher Moltisanti. After a redemption arc after the birth of his child, viewers were shocked at his tragic downfall.

Christopher, a naturally sensitive individual, was constantly mistreated by members of the Soprano crew. After becoming sober, he was fully alienated due to the changes in lifestyle. After succumbing to the pressure to use again, Christopher tragically meets his end at the hands of his own uncle.

5 Abigail Hobbs - ‘Hannibal’

A thrilling series that focuses on Hannibal Lecter is sure to have characters who suffer at the hands of the cannibalistic psychopath, the most tragic of these characters being Abigail Hobbs.

Hobbs suffered at the hands of her father, a serial killer, who murdered her mother in front of her and slit her throat. From there, she was manipulated by Hannibal to commit acts of murder, and when she was deemed to have completed her role, was murdered by Hannibal. “Manipulated by every father figure in her life, with almost no autonomy from start to finish. Tragedy in its purest form”, wrote Totherphoenix.

4 Hodor - ‘Game of Thrones’

As a result of Bran’s reckless warging during a White Walker attack, he inadvertently connected Hodor’s brain to his past self, making him brain-dead as a child. But the worst part was that the young Hodor would see ahead that his aim in life is to “hold the door” for Bran (which is why he is called Hodor), which leads to his untimely demise.

3 Dukie - ‘The Wire’

Season four of The Wire focused on the tragic stories of students in low income neighborhoods and the dysfunctional education system in the United States. Although Michael and Randy had their fair share of tragedies, no one seemed to suffer more than the innocent and quiet, Dukie.

After being separated from his friends due to the school board’s incompetence, Dukie fell deeper into poverty, eventually becoming a homeless heroin addict. “He had potential man it makes me sad. Was a bright kid but when he was promoted to the next grade he just lost his passion for schoolin’”, wrote HowardBunnyColvin.

2 Jesse Pinkman - ‘Breaking Bad’

Despite his misguided choices at times, Jesse Pinkman proved to be a tragic character as his compassion was seen as a weakness in the drug dealing world. After maturing through the first few seasons, Jesse ultimately lost everything he cared about and was forced into slavery.

Throughout the show, Jesse is manipulated and exploited by Walter White, who he views as a father figure. “Coerced from the start”, wrote johnny-burgundy on Jesse’s downfall, “Physically and emotionally brutalized to just barely escape with his life”.

1 John Locke - ‘Lost’

Few characters in storytelling history have suffered more during an extended period of time than John Locke in Lost. Although he had a horrible childhood and despondent life, John remained resilient and resolute, which only made his downfall more tragic.

“His whole life he had been treated like a loser simply because he existed. Not because he was mean, cruel or jealous. Just because he was Fate’s punching bag. Then he is told that his suffering had a purpose. He had a purpose. But in the end, that was just a lie and, yeah, he died a loser. Unloved and alone”, penned inksmudgedhands.

