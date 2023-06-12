The ability to fully transform yourself into a character that is completely different from your real-life personality is far from being an easy thing to do. Although some actors successfully manage to do this and are given a variety of distinct roles, others are constantly typecast and somewhat forced to play the same character over again.

While being typecast may give off the impression that an actor is not talented and versatile enough to nail different roles, that is not necessarily the truth — sometimes it happens that a star is so good at embodying a certain personality that it becomes their trademark. From Jason Bateman to Jason Statham, below are some actors who are stuck playing the same characters, according to Reddit.

10 Jason Bateman

Considered a highly underrated star by some film (and TV show) enthusiasts, Jason Bateman has evidently showcased some impeccable range through time. Nevertheless, the Ozark star is apparently stuck with playing the same character, at least according to Redditors.

As mihirnawathe put it, Bateman has always played the role of the "normal/saner guy" among a group of hilarious, stupid people. "Everything I’ve seen Jason Bateman in, he’s always kind of a d**k, but he’s so good at it," red_riders explained in a different post.

9 Samuel L. Jackson

Ranging from the generation-defining Pulp Fiction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Samuel L. Jackson is known for taking part in many popular projects that appeal to general audiences, many of them renowned action blockbusters. The American star is certainly among the most well-known faces in the film industry.

However, there seems to be no doubt that, while the actor is undeniably talented, he is also typecast quite frequently. According to gogojack, "Samuel L. Jackson plays Samuel L. Jackson in every single movie he's in," the user commented. "The only variables are how much Jeri Curl he's sporting and how many times he says 'motherf**ker.'"

8 Johnny Depp

And while some make too little effort to show their acting skills, others seemingly do too much. Johnny Depp, also known as Captain Jack Sparrow, the Mad Hatter, and Edward Scissorhands, is known for having many faces. Nevertheless, many members of the audience claim that every one of his characters shares the same personality traits.

"Who you gonna call when you need an actor to play a weird, quirky character?" Afraid_Of_Rabbits asked users on Reddit. "John Depp of course," they wrote. The actor is known for taking part in several blockbusters; needless to say, his most memorable role is, beyond any doubt, his Pirates of the Caribbeancounterpart.

7 Helena Bonham Carter

A frequent Johnny Depp and Tim Burton collaborator, Helena Bonham Carter also makes it to the list. Although the gifted star's work has been praised by worldwide critics and audiences (The Crown and Fight Club come to mind), Redditors believe her range as an actor isn't as wide as it has the potential to be. Known for being part of both independent films and blockbusters, Carter is considered a chameleon by many.

The opinion of users on the platform, however, seems to contrast with the general consensus. "Need a creepy, scary woman? Got it covered!" Gabrielwac jokes. On the other hand, a Redditor couldn't help praising her acting in The King's Speech, saying that the star "did a good job of breaking her typecasting."

6 Mark Wahlberg

While Mark Wahlberg may actually be a good actor, his performances are often overshadowed by his choice of projects that don't exactly showcase his range in the industry. Much like many actors on this list, Wahlberg is more comfortable stepping into the shoes of characters closer to his personality vein.

"Mark Wahlberg, as a guy who's permanently out of breath that doesn't know what's going on," Jester04 wrote when a user asked the platform who is the most typecast actor working today. As it would seem, Wahlberg is far from being a chameleon-like performer.

5 Vince Vaughn

While most of Vince Vaughn's roles are in comedy films, the American actor, who is most known for his roles in popular movies like Old School, Swingers, and Dodgeball (with a Dodgeball sequel in the works) also succeeds in the dramatic genre. However, there is no way to deny that Vaughn is not the most versatile star in the business.

On the website, a Reddit user admitted that they don't know whether the actor is typecast or "can't really act so he comes off as the same character in every movie." In a different post, TizzleDirt said that Vaughn "plays the same dude in everything."

4 Ryan Reynolds

Ever since his Deadpool days — a beloved Marvel film in which Ryan Reynolds pretty much plays himself — the actor has been typecast in the same roles though he did occasionally branch out with different-genre films like thriller drama Buried and the sci-fi movie Life.

To general audiences, Reynolds's on and off-screen persona is quite similar, and users on the platform also think so. "Ryan Reynolds has kind of typecasted himself into that Deadpool humor kind of character," am5011999 wrote, expressing their discontentment. "Which is sad because he actually has given good performances and shown in range in [pre-Deadpool] films."

3 Michael Cera

Widely known for his roles in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Arrested Development, and Superbad, among many other popular flicks, Michael Cera's projects, although entertaining, are often regarded as repetitive by users on the platform, making it hard for audiences to distinguish his characters' personality and his own.

RELATED: Where Are the Stars of 'Scott Pilgrim vs. The World' Now?

On the platform, jbrav88 noted that "someone once said that he never meant to be an actor, he just wandered on the set one day and was too awkward to tell anyone he wasn't an actor." In a reply, a now-deleted Reddit account played along saying that "that would be a great plot for a Michael Cera movie."

2 Michelle Rodriguez

A fierce and independent actor, The Fast and Furious star Michelle Rodriguez is seemingly known best for her tough-as-nails roles. Aside from the popular street racing franchise, Rodriguez' most memorable characters have appeared in Machete, Girlfight, and more recently, in the highly anticipated fantasy heist Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

To describe the characters Rodriguez plays, muumuu88 used the words "tough chick that dies," with many people agreeing. Users like Cardboard_Waffle also discuss most of her characters' wardrobe, which is seemingly always supplied with "endless white tank tops."

1 Jason Statham

If there is one actor that is hell-bent on carrying on playing the badass action hero in almost every film he appears in, it has to be the one and only, wrath-of-a-man Jason Statham. The actor has also starred in a couple Fast and Furious films and other well-known movies like Revolver and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

Just like Rodriguez, Statham often resorts to tough, hardboiled, and gritty characters. "I'm Jason Statham. I'm an Englishman with a gruff voice. I've shaved my head more recently than I've shaved my face. But I've shaved them both.. fairly recently," a now-deleted Reddit account joked.

