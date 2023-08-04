Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which movies make for the most uncomfortable viewing experiences. They're referring to films that stress you out or make you squirm, or leave you feeling unsettled long after the credits have rolled.

They came up with picks from a range of genres, from surreal experimental films to brutal horrors. These movies might not make for a pleasant viewing experience, but the right kind of viewer will get a kick out of their strangeness.

10 'The Sentinel' (1977)

This psychological horror centers on Alison Parker (Cristina Raines), a young woman who moves into a historic Brooklyn apartment building. Unbeknownst to her, the building is a gateway to Hell, and her neighbors are actually damned souls, serving as guardians to prevent demons from escaping into the mortal world. As Alison delves deeper into the building's secrets, she becomes haunted by nightmarish visions and supernatural occurrences.

A few surprising faces appear in the supporting cast, including Eli Wallach, Christopher Walken, Ava Gardner, and Jeff Goldblum. "The Sentinel [is the] creepiest weirdfest of 1977. Super uncomfortable watching in a room full of people," said user Willowy.

9 'Tideland' (2005)

Terry Gilliam directed this dark fantasy about a girl named Jeliza-Rose (Jodelle Ferland) who uses her vivid imagination as an escape from her bleak circumstances. After her mother's death, Jeliza-Rose ends up in a remote farmhouse with her drug-addicted father. To cope, she befriends a collection of bizarre and often disturbing characters, including talking doll heads and taxidermized animals.

As her fantastical adventures unfold, the boundaries between reality and imagination begin to blur. It's certainly odd, even by Gilliam's standards. "Tideland is probably the most disturbing and uncomfortable movie I've ever seen. It's not weird in a good way," said Redditor Dr_Edge_ATX.

8 'Gummo' (1997)

Gummo is an avant-garde drama set in a small town in Ohio following a devastating tornado. The film presents a series of loosely connected vignettes, focusing on the lives of its eccentric residents. It was directed by Spring Breakers filmmaker Harmony Korine, but it makes that movie look positively tame by comparison.

"Gummo, by far, is the most awkward/uncomfortable movie I've ever watched," said user SpyDad24. "I don’t know what it is, but I find something about this weird ass movie really compelling. Every now and then, I’ll be reminded of it and pull up a clip on YouTube, then get sucked into it for an hour," replied Redditor podslapper.

7 'Happiness' (1998)

Happiness delves into the lives of three sisters and their families, exposing their secrets, desires, and struggles. In particular, it takes aim at themes of loneliness, sexual obsession, and suburban ennui with pitch-black humor. Viewers looking for something a little less intense should check out director Todd Solondz's most recent movie, the quirky Wiener-Dog with Kieran Culkin and Greta Gerwig.

Multiple Redditors named Happiness as the most uncomfortable viewing experience, pointing to a particular conversation as the film's most squirm-inducing moment. "I knew the reputation Happiness had but as I was watching it, I was like 'This is uncomfortable but not the worst thing I've seen...' and then THAT conversation was like 'God damn!'" said user doitcloot. "Quite possibly the most uncomfortable movie I’ve ever seen in a theater," another user agreed.

6 'Under the Skin' (2013)

Scarlett Johansson stars in this enigmatic sci-fi as an otherworldly being disguised as a woman, who drives around the streets of Scotland, luring unsuspecting men to their doom. The film is a visual and auditory treat, with a hypnotic soundtrack and evocative cinematography.

"I think [it's] underrated as [a] singular experience," said Redditor OzArdvark. "So surreal and disturbing," added user ComputersWantMeDead. Director Jonathan Glazer's next project, The Zone of Interest, is set to be released later this year and looks like it will add another gem to his filmography.

5 'Tusk' (2014)

Podcaster Wallace Bryton (Justin Long) travels to Canada to interview an eccentric seafarer named Howard Howe (Michael Parks). Upon arriving, he discovers that Howard has sinister intentions involving surgical procedures and a monstrous transformation.

Tusk is Kevin Smith at his most unfiltered, gleefully mashing comedy and body horror. Not for nothing, as three Redditors mentioned it in the thread. "Ugh, that Tusk ending," said user DareBrennigan.

4 'Eraserhead' (1977)

David Lynch hit the ground running with his debut feature, serving up in spades the surreal delights that would become his trademarks. Eraserhead follows around Henry Spencer (Jack Nance), a socially awkward and anxious man living in a bleak industrialized world. After learning that he is the father of a grotesque baby, Henry struggles to cope with the responsibilities (and horrors) of parenthood.

A cult classic, Eraserhead is renowned for its imagery and sound design, solidifying Lynch's status as a master of strange cinema. "I tried watching it recently for the first time in years, and it was hard to get through. A straight-up fever dream of a movie. Leaves me feeling genuinely uncomfortable," said user cmirsch.

3 'Mother!' (2017)

A woman known only as Mother (Jennifer Lawrence) lives with her older husband, Him (Javier Bardem), in a secluded and crumbling house. As strangers start intruding on their home, Mother's world becomes increasingly chaotic and nightmarish. As it progresses, the film abandons traditional narrative structures altogether and instead serves up striking symbolism and allegory.

Mother! is one of Darren Aronofksy's most polarizing works (and that's saying something). It drew strong reactions, and its biblical imagery even caused some controversy. "With Mother!, my wife literally restrained me from leaving the theater midway through because I couldn't contain my discomfort," said user OzArdvark.

2 'Save the Green Planet!' (2003)

Save the Green Planet! is a genre-bending South Korean sci-fi comedy. Lee Byeong-gu (Shin Ha-kyun) becomes convinced that aliens are planning to invade Earth. To save the planet, he kidnaps a wealthy businessman, Kang Man-shik (Baek Yoon-sik), whom he believes is an alien in disguise.

The film's best feature is the way it keeps the audience guessing whether Lee is simply delusional - or actually right. "It’s very, very darkly funny but so uncomfortable," said user turkeygobblegobblr.

1 'Un Chien Andalou' (1929)

Un Chien Andalou is a groundbreaking surrealist short film, directed by Luis Buñuel and co-written with Salvador Dalí. There is no conventional narrative; instead, it presents a series of dreamlike and shocking images. The most iconic scene involves the infamous slicing of an eye with a razor.

With the film, Buñuel intended to challenge the audience's expectations and provoke their subconscious minds. It remains an influential piece in the history of experimental cinema. "We gotta give a little love to Un Chien Andalou. At the very least, the first minute should make you wince," said user SandysBurner.

