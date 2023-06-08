Many actors toil away in the background, consistently delivering terrific performances but seldom getting the recognition they deserve. With this in mind, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which actors they think are the most underrated.

Their picks include several wonderful character actors and dependable supporting players. These performers are always a pleasure to watch, even if they don't always receive accolades.

10 Djimon Hounsou

Djimon Hounsou has been turning in killer performances ever since gaining attention in Steven Spielberg's Amistad. He famously played the warrior Juba in Gladiator and the villain in Furious 7 and has also delivered great work in French movies like Forces spéciales. His best work, however, is generally considered to be his role in Blood Diamond as Soloman Vandy.

"He has proven himself to be a terrific actor, but he rarely gets to show it off. I almost never see him in a leading role," said user TheRocketTaco2. "You would think after Blood Diamond you'd see him as a lead (or secondary protagonist) more often. Hell, he was even great in Never Back Down."

9 Joan Allen

Joan Allen is always memorable in whatever role she plays. She's appeared in everything from indie drama to high-octane action. Her most well-known performance is probably as Pat Nixon in Oliver Stone's Nixon, but she's also terrific in The Crucible and Ang Lee's The Ice Storm.

"Joan Allen doesn't get nearly enough work, especially as a lead actor, and she makes everything she's in better," said Redditor snarkypant. "She was a terrific antagonist in Death Race. Her portrayal genuinely made me hate the character," said user nearlyheadlessbick.

8 Brad Dourif

Brad Dourif is a formidable character actor, shapeshifting across dozens of intriguing roles. His most iconic performance is as the slimy Grima Wormtongue in Lord of the Rings. Before that, he played a patient in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and voiced Chucky in Child's Play (a role he reprised for the new TV series).

"Brad Dourif is an absolutely unreal talent who never quite got his due," said Redditor Cool-Kangaroo-2021. "His season 1 scene [in Deadwood] pleading on his knees to God to explain the need for the town preacher to be dying miserably of a brain tumor while reliving Civil War flashbacks is one of the most masterful scenes of television acting I've seen," replied user token_bastard.

7 Donal Logue

Donal Logue specializes in tough, gritty characters. His filmography is full of similar projects: Sons of Anarchy, Vikings, Gotham, and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. He delivers a towering performance as the brutal King Horik in Vikings and showed his ability to play more grounded, complex characters in the crime show Terriers.

"I first saw him in Grounded for Life," said Redditor BenSoloGhost. "So insane how good of an actor he is. He played that role so good that I was blown away when I started seeing him in movies playing a totally different style of character."

6 Glenn Howerton

Glenn Howerton plays the narcissistic, amoral Dennis on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, a role that cements his place in the comedy history books. Most recently, Howerton received acclaim for his more restrained performance as former Research in Motion CEO Jim Balsillie in Blackberry.

"For a Juilliard-trained actor, it seems like [Howerton's] acting chops have been overlooked just because he's on a comedy. But even in Sunny, he displays really amazing acting chops. I'd love to see him get more opportunities," said user NoName22415. "Dennis occasionally gets pretty close to being legitimately frightening because Glenn is so damn good," agreed Redditor givemeadamnname69.

5 Jon Bernthal

Like Donal Logue, Jon Bernthal is great at fleshing out what could otherwise have been stock characters in action movies. He has supporting roles in lots of big projects like The Wolf of Wall Street, Sicario, and The Many Saints of Newark. He also had a large part in The Walking Dead and starred in Marvel's Punisher TV series after playing the character on Daredevil.

"Always feel like Jon Bernthal is an A+ level talent that never gets the credit or opportunities he should. His movie roles are always at most [five] mins of screen time and pulls out Emmy-worthy performances that are never looked at," said user Stpbatman. "He was in The Bear for just a few minutes and knocked it out of the park. His performance, the magnetic nature of his personality, fills in so much about the main character," said Redditor Yakitack.

4 Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer is a relative newcomer but has already done a lot of stellar work. She shines on Killing Eve as assassin Villanelle. She has supporting parts in Free Guy and The Last Duel, but her finest performance so far is her lead role in the British drama Thirteen. She plays a young woman who escapes after being held prisoner in a cellar for thirteen years.

"Her range is impressive & varied. I'm excited to see what else is in store for her career," said user emjaywood. ​​​​​​ "I guess she's been mostly properly utilized in the vehicles in which she's appeared. But they've been few so far, and I'd like to see her in more roles."

3 Jesse Plemons

Jesse Plemons first gained attention on Breaking Bad, where he played Todd Alquist, a seemingly innocuous and mild-mannered character with a dark side. He next pushed himself out of his comfort zone as Soviet spy Rudolf Abel in Spielberg's Bridge of Spies. He continues to experiment with challenging characters, such as in Fargo, Other People, and The Power of the Dog.

"I think Jesse Plemons is one of the best actors around today, but most people think of him as just that normal-looking guy in some movies. His performance in I'm Thinking Of Ending Things is stellar," said user FloppyDisk. "Can’t wait for Killers of the Flower Moon. I think that working on a Scorsese flick with DiCaprio and De Niro will get him noticed!" said Redditor jaywf89.

2 Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o might have won an Oscar, but some Redditors still feel she's underrated. 12 Years a Slave proved that she can excel in dramatic roles, but since then she's shown herself just as good at action and comedy. She appeared in Black Panther and Jordan Peele's Us and wonderfully balances comedy and horror with her lead performance in the zombie movie Little Monsters.

"Lupita Nyong'o needs a better agent," said user xela_sj. "She has the name recognition and respect of a huge star but, when you look at her credits, there isn't anything there and half of it is basically voice-over work in tiny cameo roles," said Redditor unnamedgalaxy.

1 Paul Giamatti

Paul Giamatti never fails. Whether he's playing a struggling wine enthusiast in Alexander Payne's Sideways or America's second president in John Adams, Giamatti is consistently a highlight. His filmography is filled with amazing, complex characters: cartoonist Harvey Pekar in American Splendor, wrestling coach Mike in Win Win, and anxious husband Richard in Private Life. And that's without mentioning his sillier characters in projects like The Amazing Spider-Man 2 or Jungle Cruise.

"People laugh at me when I say this, but I think Paul Giamatti in Fred Claus is one of his best performances. He really makes that movie for me," said user Damnit_Fred. "Even when he's stuck in something like San Andreas (which is a guilty pleasure), he's giving it 100%," agreed Redditor poindxtrwv.

