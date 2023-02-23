With so many amazing thriller films out there in the world dominating the scene and pulling focus, multiple lesser-known thrillers get lost in the shuffle. Especially within the 2010s. The 2010s saw amazing new thriller flicks like Gone Girl and Nightcrawler that quickly became cult classics and will go down as classics. But it must be said that some of the underrated films of the 2010s should have stolen the scene.

Any fan of the genre should definitely add these thrillers to their list of favorite films. According to Rotten Tomatoes, these movies are some of the best thriller movies to go under the radar.

10 'Nocturnal Animals' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 74%

Fans of Jake Gyllenhaal's Nightcrawler will find a new favorite in Nocturnal Animals. A "story inside a story," in which the first half follows Susan (Amy Adams), a lady who gets a novel manuscript from her ex-husband (Gyllenhaal), a man she divorced 20 years ago, asking for her feedback. The actual novel, Nocturnal Animals, which centers around a guy whose family vacation turns violent and fatal, is the second half.

Having written and directed the screenplay, fashion designer Tom Ford brings a stylish touch to this dark and cerebral thriller. With the two different stories being told in the film, viewers find it difficult to divine which characters are a part of which story. With a star-studded cast that has acted in many thrillers within their careers, Nocturnal Animals can get lost within the pool, but it sure does warrant a watch.

9 'The Place Beyond the Pines' (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78%

A former motorcycle stuntman (Ryan Gosling) finds himself in the world of robberies when he decides he needs to provide for his lover (Eva Mendes) and his son. He doesn't know that this decision will thrust him onto a collision course with an ambitious police officer, Avery Cross (Bradley Cooper), looking to quickly move up the ranks in a police department riddled with corruption.

The Place Beyond the Pines is a story simultaneously about the relationship between father and son, and the sins of the father are the sins of the son. The film is divided into three acts, each of which is equally gripping and unpredictable as the previous act. With superb pacing and extraordinary performances all around, the film cements itself as a compelling and emotional thriller.

8 'Split' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78%

Even though Kevin (James McAvoy) has identified 23 identities to Dr. Fletcher (Betty Buckley), his dependable psychiatrist, one hidden personality is still ready to emerge and take control of the others, the Beast. The walls between his identities begin to collapse as Kevin is forced by the personalities loyal to the Beast to kidnap three adolescent girls. One among them, Casey (Anya Taylor-Joy), mystifies Kevin, much to his dismay. As a result, everyone around him and everyone inside Kevin is engaged in a battle for survival.

It must be said that James McAvoy gives a command performance as a broken man with 23 identities protecting him in their ways. His range is on full display with the many different characters he plays in one movie. On top of that, Anya Taylor-Joy's performance as Casey is so nuanced that it was easy to predict her rise in fame from this role.

7 'The Stanford Prison Experiment' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

A risky experiment was proposed by a professor at Stanford University in 1971, in which 24 male students were chosen to play the roles of prisoners and guards in a fake prison in the psychology department's basement. However, things start to go south when the roles become more intense. They were given two weeks. It lasted six days.

The Stanford Prison Experiment, which is based on a real-life experiment, is a tense and compelling drama that manages to keep audiences on the edge of their seat for most of its runtime while also leaving them feeling dreadfully unpleasant as they wonder why characters act the way they do in the film. This psychological thriller is a film you'll only want to watch once.

6 Wind River (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

The MCU's Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner partnered up on the murder mystery Wind River. The plot focuses on the social issue of Indigenous women being frequently kidnapped and sexually assaulted, which is severely underreported. Cory Lambert (Renner), a wildlife tracker, and Jane Banner (Olsen), a new FBI agent, work together to solve a murder on the reserve.

In Wind River, the topic of racial injustice towards Native American culture in the legal system is handled elegantly in the context of a gripping and intense suspense thriller. Audiences are drawn to Olsen and Renner's characters because of their on-screen chemistry and off-screen relationship.

5 'You Were Never Really Here' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Unafraid of violence, a traumatized veteran searches and tracks down missing girls as a job. When a job goes awry, Joe (Joaquin Phoenix) begins to experience nightmares as a conspiracy is exposed, which might either be his death trip or his awakening.

One of the best things about You Were Never Really Here was how the film approached the task of revealing Joe's trauma to the audience. The film takes a more in-depth approach, often using first-person perspectives only in small increments. This allows the audience to feel as though they are experiencing the traumatic scenes alongside Joe. The movie is also particularly relevant to current debates about contemporary masculinity since it presents the gendering of societal roles much more as a question than a statement.

4 'Good Time' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

The Batman'sRobert Pattinson stars as the lead, Connie Nikas, in this crime thriller about a robbery gone awry. Nick, Connie's intellectually challenged brother, is involved in an ill-fated bank heist because of Connie's volatile combination of desperation and a thirst for a better future. However, a last-minute hiccup lands Nick in Rikers Island, causing his distressed but determined brother to go on a terrifying, no-holds-barred journey to free him.

With the film's tone being anxiety-ridden and gritty, Good Time takes place over almost just one night. This charged and electrifying film is in possession of beautiful cinematography and a perfected synth score that is the cherry on top.

3 'Widows' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

The plot of Widows follows four women who have nothing in common other than a debt stemming from the illicit actions of their deceased husbands. In this drama, tensions rise as Veronica (Viola Davis), Alice (Elizabeth Debicki), Linda (Michelle Rodriguez), and Belle (Cynthia Erivo) take matters into their own hands and work together to create the future they want.

This thriller is one of the best heist movies that showcases the strength of women. Fighting to protect their futures and their children's lives, watchers see just how far people will go for what they deserve. Not to mention the twist at the end will have the whole audience incredibly outraged for Davis' character.

2 'Captain Phillips' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Captain Phillips is a multi-layered examination of the 2009 hijacking of the U.S. container ship Maersk Alabama by a crew of Somali pirates. Through the unique vision of director Paul Greengrass, it is both a suspenseful thriller and a nuanced study of the many consequences of globalization.

The movie's main focus is the interaction between the Somali pirate leader Muse (Barkhad Abdi), who kidnaps Captain Richard Phillips (Tom Hanks), the commanding officer of the Alabama. Muse and his crew target Phillips' unarmed ship, sending the two men on an irreversible collision course; in the ensuing standoff, 145 miles off the coast of Somalia, both men will find themselves at the mercy of circumstances beyond their control.

1 'Burning' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

When deliveryman Jong-su (Yoo Ah-in) runs into Hae-mi (Jeon Jong-seo), a girl who formerly lived in his neighborhood, he is out completing his tasks. She asks if he wouldn't mind taking care of her cat while she travels to Africa. She presents an enigmatic young man named Ben (Steven Yeun) to Jong-su upon her return, who she met while traveling. Ben reveals his strangest passion to Jong-su one day.

What Burning manages to do perfectly is build up psychological tension so great that the audience is constantly left wondering what will happen next. The film breathes a poetic atmosphere into the room but is still no less thrilling as one watches.

