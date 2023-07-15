The action genre is currently thriving thanks to exciting and envelope-pushing franchises like Mission: Impossible and John Wick. However, it has long been a favorite of Hollywood; action has been around since the medium's inception, evolving with the times until it became the commercial juggernaut it is today.

The '90s were a glorious time for action movies, with directors like John Woo and Andrew Davis delivering countless thrilling examples. However, with such an abundance of riches, some worthy efforts unfairly slipped through the cracks without receiving the attention they deserve. These films are great and often stellar examples of '90s action and deserve a reevaluation from audiences.

10 'Predator 2' (1990)

Danny Glover took over protagonist duties in the 1990 action sci-fi Predator 2. Set ten years after the 1987 groundbreaking original, Predator 2 sees the Predator in Los Angeles fighting a disgruntled police officer and his allies. Gary Busey and María Conchita Alonso also star.

Although it received negative reviews during its initial release, Predator 2 has become a cult classic throughout the years. Modern critics have praised its action sequences, memorable score, and Glover's lead performance, considering it a worthy follow-up to the 1987 classic.

9 'Timecop' (1994)

Iconic '90s action hero Jean Claude Van Damme stars in the 1994 action sci-fi Timecop. The plot follows Max Walker, a time-traveling cop tasked with protecting the timeline, who must stop a shady politician from altering the past to control the future.

One of the most obscure comic book movies, Timecop boasts an intriguing premise and a game performance from the ever-entertaining Van Damme. The film is more worried about delivering constant action than exploring its thought-provoking issues, but it remains a thrilling and dazzling action-adventure for fans of non-stop action.

8 'G.I. Jane' (1997)

Demi Moore stars in Ridley Scott's 1997 action drama G.I. Jane. The plot centers on the US Navy's plans to incorporate women into their programs, beginning with Lieutenant Jordan O'Neil. Chosen for her femininity, O'Neil navigates the program's demands, earning her team's respect with her unflinching commitment.

G.I. Janereceived negative reviews from critics and audiences. However, it's far from the worst of the "bad" '90s films; in fact, it deserves praise for Moore's committed performance, an intense tour de force that ranks among the best portrayals of her career. G.I. Jane is too clumsy to deal with its thought-provoking themes, but Moore is reason enough to watch this uneven action flick.

7 'Mystery Men' (1999)

Mystery Men stars an ensemble cast, including Ben Stiller, Hank Azaria, William H. Macy, Geoffrey Rush, and Jeneane Garofalo. The plot centers on a group of minor and ineffective heroes who must protect their city from an evil genius after the resident superhero gets captured.

Disruptive and refreshing, Mystery Men shines because of its cast of committed and hilarious actors. The screenplay is flawed, and the action is subdued, but the ensemble sells the most exciting sequences through enthusiasm and endless humor. Mystery Men is an unlikely superhero movie that will feel like a breath of fresh air, especially for modern audiences.

6 'Ronin' (1998)

Robert De Niro's action star era peaked in the mid-90s, thanks to films like the underrated Ronin. The film stars an ensemble cast, including Jean Reno, Sean Bean, and Stellan Skarsgård, and follows a team of former special-ops hired to steal a heavily-guarded briefcase.

Ronin shines brightest whenever it takes the action to the road, featuring some of the most exhilarating and polished chase sequences of the late 20th century. Blending crime drama with thrilling action, the film rises above similar entries in the genre, easily becoming one of the best action films of the decade.

5 'Executive Decision' (1996)

Kurt Russell, a timeless icon of the action genre, stars opposite Steven Seagal in the 1996 action film Executive Decision. The plot concerns an airliner highjacked by terrorists and a small team placed on the plane mid-air to rescue it. Halle Berry, Oliver Platt, and John Leguizamo also star.

Executive Decision is one of the most epic plane movies. The film does next to nothing to reinvent the action thriller formula, but it doesn't need to either. Russel and Seagal are their reliably kickass selves, and a supporting cast of excellent performers make Executive Decision a great time at the movies.

4 'The Negotiator' (1998)

The great Samuel L. Jackson stars in the 1998 action thriller The Negotiator. The plot centers on Danny Roman, a highly skilled hostage negotiator framed for a crime he didn't commit. Taking the Internal Affairs investigator assigned to his case hostage, Danny prepares to deal with another negotiator in an intense stand-off.

The Negotiator works thanks to Samuel L. Jackson's electrifying performance. Playing one of the rare police officers who go beyond the call of duty, Jackson's Roman fights a corrupt system to prove his innocence. The story is somewhat conventional, but Jackson elevates it through a reliably intense portrayal.

3 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' (1996)

Jackson starred in several action movies during the '90s, including 1996's The Long Kiss Goodnight opposite Oscar winner Geena Davis. The story deals with an amnesiac school teacher who recruits a private investigator to recover her memory, stumbling upon a vast conspiracy in the process.

The unlikely pairing of Davis and Jackson is enough to make The Long Kiss Goodnight a smashing success. The duo delivers an exciting and endlessly entertaining explosion of action and humor, strengthened by several bombastic sequences that make up for the screenplay's laziness.

2 'Breakdown' (1997)

1997's action thriller Breakdown stars Kurt Russell, J. T. Walsh, and Kathleen Quinlan. The plot revolves around Jeff and Amy, a married couple stranded in the New Mexico desert after their car breaks. When Amy disappears after traveling with a truck driver to a nearby diner, Jeff begins a frantic search.

Suspenseful and stirring, Breakdown is among Kurt Russell's best efforts. The film soars thanks to the actor's intense and compelling work, perfectly complemented by a dastardly villainous performance from the late, great J. T. Walsh. Fans of old-fashioned action flicks will live for Breakdown, a film that provides non-stop action and satisfying thrills.

1 'Crimson Tide' (1995)

Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Gene Hackman star in Tony Scott's 1995 action thriller Crimson Tide. Set in the years following the Cold War, the plot centers on a First Officer leading a mutiny against his captain while on a submarine mission against a rogue Russian republic.

Tense and thrilling, Crimson Tide excels as both an action flick and a suffocating thriller. The film makes the most out of its politically charged setting without overwhelming audiences with propaganda. Washington and Hackman are stellar in the film, supported by a nuanced and surprisingly witty screenplay and Tony Scott's confident filmmaking approach.

