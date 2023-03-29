Science fiction went into something of a slump throughout the 90s. Sci-fi was far from prolific during the decade, joining fantasy as one of the formerly glorious genres that fell from grace, with things looking bleak until the late arrival of the game-changing and revolutionary The Matrix.

However, sci-fi wasn't entirely asleep during the '90s. In fact, the genre had several worthwhile pictures that flew under the radar. And while some became cult classics in the noughties, others remain underappreciated and are due for a reevaluation, especially as modern audiences look back at underrated content from the '90s.

10 'Johnny Mnemonic' (1995)

Keanu Reeves has enough sci-fi projects in his resumé to cement his place as the genre's king. However, 1995's Johnny Mnemonic isn't one of his best-received efforts. The film follows the titular character as he attempts to extract a stash of information from his mind before it kills him in 48 hours.

RELATED: 10 Modern Sci-Fi Movies Destined To Become Classics

Infamous for its overblown and outright silly tone, Johnny Mnemonic ranks as one of Reeves' most reviled sci-fi outings. However, this daring project has plenty to admire; its reach far exceeds its grasp. It is laughable for considerable portions of its length, but Johnny Mnemonic is endlessly entertaining, a mind-bending cyberpunk movie, and a testament to the genre's inherent eccentricity.

9 'The City of Lost Children' (1995)

Steampunk remains a niche subgenre, with few big-screen adaptations attracting acclaim or commercial success. 1995's The City of Lost Children follows a deranged doctor who kidnaps children to steal their dreams in a misguided attempt to survive. However, the father of one of the victims embarks on a quest to defeat the doctor and his army of clones.

Bizarre but brilliant, The City of Lost Children is disturbing in parts but impressive throughout, a dark fantasy fairytale that perfectly incorporates its science fiction elements. Like best sci-fi films, The City of Lost Children hides deeper reflections underneath its superficial layer, presenting a rich, eerie, yet thought-provoking plot that cements its cult status.

8 'Fortress' (1992)

Image via Dimension Films

1992's Fortress stars Christopher Lambert and Loryn Locklin as a married couple sent to prison for violating their dystopian world's one-child-only policy. Kurtwood Smith and Clifton Collis Jr. star in key supporting roles.

RELATED: 9 Great Sci-Fi Movies Where There Are No Survivors

Equal parts escape movie as it's a sci-fi dystopia, Fortress perfectly combines themes and styles. The film is an insightful exploration of political and social unrest, showcasing most of dystopia's most common ideas and updating them under a decidedly '90s outlook. Grim, stylish, and fun, Fortress is a great sci-fi that might not push the envelope but remains thoroughly entertaining and rewatchable.

7 'Strange Days' (1995)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Academy Award nominees Angela Bassett, Ralph Fiennes, and Juliette Lewis star in Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow's 1995 sci-fi film Strange Days. Set in the last days of 1999, the film centers on a police-turned-illegal trader who enlists the help of a bodyguard to uncover a murder plot in Los Angeles.

Strange Days was a notorious flop when it came out in 1995, derailing Bigelow's career and suggesting a bleak future for sci-fi. However, the film is a great entry into the cyberpunk sub-genre, benefitting from standout performances and an engrossing world that falls short of being everything it can be but remains fascinating throughout its 145-minute length.

6 'Coneheads' (1993)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Dan Aykroyd and Jane Curtin star in Steve Barron's 1993 sci-fi comedy Coneheads. The film tells the story of the Conehead family, aliens forced to stay on Earth after a retcon mission goes wrong. When their home planet reaches out with sinister orders, the family must decide where their allegiances lie.

Hilarious, subversive, and satirical, Coneheads is a brilliant piece of social criticism and a clever take on the immigrant experience. The film's comedy will not be for everyone, so audiences should approach it open-mindedly.

5 'Existenz' (1999)

David Cronenberg is the master of weird, body horror movies. His films are daring, gross, and often shocking, featuring disturbing visuals and equally harrowing themes that make for discomforting but rewarding viewing experiences.

Cronenberg's 1999 sci-fi flm Existenz features a unique combination of body horror and sci-fi to create a film ahead of its time. Oscar nominees Jennifer Jason Leigh and Jude Law star in the film, which revolves around a VR designer targetted by assassins. Visually original and thematically resonant, Existenz is an unfairly overlooked film in Cronenberg's filmography and a perfect example of a sci-fi gem from the late 90s.

4 'Gattaca' (1997)

Oscar nominees Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman join Jude Law in Andrew Niccol's 1997 sci-fi movie Gattaca. The film presents a future where children an engineered by eugenics and follows Vincent Freeman, a man born outside the program, who faces decimation and obstacles on his quest to travel into space.

Gattaca is a thought-provoking and visually striking sci-fi exploration of society's obsession with perfection. The film's portrayal of genetics is a tad superficial, but Gattaca remains a worthwhile and insightful film with several layers hiding underneath its beautiful facade.

3 'Dark City' (1998)

Image Via New Line Cinema

Rufus Sewell stars opposite future Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly and future Emmy winner Kiefer Sutherland in Alex Proyas' 1998 neo-noir sci-fi Dark City. The plot revolves around John, an amnesiac accused of murder, who sets out to clear his name and recover his memories while being hunted by a dangerous group known as the "Strangers."

RELATED: 10 Sci-Fi Movies Close To Three Hours Long (Or Longer)

With its striking visual style, neo-noir narrative, and incredible cast, Dark City is a brilliant piece of science fiction. The film creates such a distinctive and rich world, the kind that only a few sci-fi properties can come up with. Furthermore, Dark City is a brilliant mystery, a neo-noir masterpiece that proves how perfectly the two genres blend.

2 'Open Your Eyes' (1997)

Spanish sci-fi film Open Your Eyes stars Eduardo Noriega as a rich and carefree playboy whose life drastically changes after a car accident. Penélope Cruz co-stars in this brilliant and daring film, co-written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Alejandro Amenábar.

Open Your Eyes is a mind-bending and thrilling exploration of the human mind and the nature of desire. The film employs a brilliant narrative full of surprises, leading to an emotionally poignant climax that ranks as one of the most surprising endings in 90s cinema. Vanilla Sky, a lesser Hollywood remake directed by Cameron Crowe and starring Tom Cruise, came out in 2001 but couldn't measure up to the original.

1 'Cube' (1997)

Cube is among the most elusive and overlooked horror sci-fi movies. The film stars an ensemble and features a group of mysterious and unrelated characters trapped in a mysterious and deadly cube-shaped construction.

Tense, often shocking, and gripping, Cube is the rare horror film that features a cerebral plotline to enhance its thrills. The film's limitations prevent it from fully exploring its fascinating premise, but Cube is still a superior example of horror sci-fi. There aren't enough worthy entries of this genre combination, surprising considering how well they go together.

KEEP READING:10 Near-Perfect Sci-Fi Movies, According To Metacritic