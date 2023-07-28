The 1990s were one of the most premiere decades when it comes to the amount of amazing and groundbreaking teen movies that were released. The decade became home to numerous classics of the genre, from massive hits like 10 Things I Hate About You and Clueless to the world-renowned cult classics such as Dazed and Confused and Empire Records.

Although for every highly coveted and groundbreaking teen film released during the decade, there is also an equally amazing teen film that simply didn't get its deserved time in the spotlight. Especially for an era rife with rebellious attitudes and high-octane energy, the 90s were the perfect time for experimentation and evolution when it came to teen movies.

10 'Jawbreaker' (1999)

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

Jawbreaker follows the story of a trio of popular high school girls who prank their best friend by kidnapping them and shoving a jawbreaker into her mouth as a silencer. Their prank goes wrong when their friend swallows the jawbreaker and chokes to death, leaving the girls in a scramble to keep their accidental murder a secret from the rest of the school.

Jawbreaker finds itself often compared to the likes of other high school black comedies, most notably Heathers, yet the '90s punk attitudes and style helps distinguish Jawbreaker as its own experience. The film is very tongue in cheek with its execution of both the high school hierarchy and social structures, in combination with the comical ways that horrific crimes are treated lightly.

9 'October Sky' (1999)

Image via Universal Studios

Based on a true story, October Sky follows the story of Homer Hickam, the son of a coal miner who takes up rocketry against his father's wishes after being inspired by the launch of Sputnik 1 in 1957. Homer is soon joined by a number of his fellow students as they attempt to launch their own homemade rocket into space from their hometown in West Virginia.

One of the earliest leading roles from Jake Gyllenhaal, October Sky spectacularly transports its audience into its calm and cozy setting for a feel-good story of self-discovery and adventure. The film is able to make even the difficult and imposing topic of literal rocket science into an engaging and thrilling coming-of-age story that feels perfect for audiences of all ages.

8 'Edge of Seventeen' (1998)

Image via Strand Releasing

Edge of Seventeen follows the story of 17-year-old Eric as he comes to terms with and explores his own sexuality and self-expression as he navigates his daily life in 1984 Ohio. Eric goes through a variety of impactful self-actualizing events throughout the film, from budding romances with friends to hiding his new lifestyle from his more regressive parents.

LGBTQ+ stories are a rarity when it comes to teen movies in the 20th century, yet Edge of Seventeen is a rare exception that does justice to the community. Eric's story is one that is handled with care and attention to realism, with special attention brought to how impactful it is for young LGBTQ+ to surround themselves with similar peers. It's a shame that the film shares a title with another amazing teen movie, as it has only further kept this powerful film out of the spotlight.

7 'Get Real' (1998)

Get Real follows the story of Steven, a young student who hides in the closet and pines over the thought of being with his school's all-star athlete John. Despite the fact that John already has a beautiful and popular girlfriend, Steven is surprised when John ends up reciprocating his feelings towards him, starting a taboo secret relationship between the two. However, their school and society are far from accepting of their lifestyle, so they are forced to stay careful to make sure that their relationship isn't exposed to the world.

Like many great romance stories throughout film history, the contagious energy from pitch-perfect loving chemistry on-screen makes wonders for a film, and Get Real is no different. The forbidden love relationship between Steven and John is one that is filled with equal parts joy and love as it does painful restraint for not being able to share it with the world. The film gains a lot of mileage out of being able to center itself around a terrific on-screen duo, especially thanks to the great performances from Ben Silverstone and Brad Gorton.

6 'Cry-Baby' (1990)

Cry-Baby is a teen musical by infamous director John Waters that follows the blossoming relationship between prim and proper Allison and a local gang leader that goes by the moniker "Cry-Baby". Both Cry Baby's gang and Allison's family are initially ambivalent about their relationship, although the duo falls deeper in love with one another, no matter what taboos are broken in the process.

Cry-Baby feels like a strange, dark mirror of Grease. The film continues Waters' legacy of strange and outlandish films, perfectly translating his taboo-centric stylings into a classic teen rom-com story. Even when the primary story at hand is simplistic, the setpieces and story progression continuously gets more and more wild, making for an unpredictably hilarious viewing experience.

5 'Can't Hardly Wait' (1998)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Can't Hardly Wait follows the various stories of a group of high school students during their graduation party. As the party proves itself to be one of the most important nights of their lives, the film cycles between the cast of characters to show the various events and connections that take place during the party.

While massive house party stories have been a part of film history for a multitude of decades, what makes it work especially well in Can't Hardly Wait is its combination of multiple time period conventions. The film combines the stylings and spirit of the '90s with the classic story structure and archetypes of '80s teen movies to create a one-of-a-kind match made in heaven. The end result is an experience that still resonates with viewers to this day, becoming a true cult classic of the decade and considered by some to be the best teen comedy of the decade.

4 'Mary Jane's Not a Virgin Anymore' (1996)

Mary Jane's Not a Virgin Anymore follows the titular Mary Jane and her various stories and relationships while working at her local dingy suburbia movie theater. She connects and bonds with a variety of her coworkers, in the process learning more about herself and getting in touch with her own sexuality and personal desires.

Mary Jane immediately makes an impression upon its audience from its first scenes, with an immediate display of its punk aesthetic, low budget, and dialogue-driven setpieces and characters. The biggest strength of the film, however, is just how mature and the care it handles its themes and messaging around sexuality identity and lifestyle, giving the film the ability to genuinely work well as a sex education film. It makes for one of the most grounded and genuine teen films of the decade, a far cry from the standard high energy and sensationalized theming of other '90s teen films.

3 'The Faculty' (1998)

The Faculty follows a group of students at Herrington High, as they soon become the only remaining students when alien parasite beings take over all the teachers and students in the school. Constantly on edge and questioning one another, the group has to find a way to work together in order to stop the alien invasion from taking over the entire planet.

Director Robert Rodriguez's signature style works perfectly in The Faculty's angsty and terrifying high school setting. The film acts as a perfect balance of computer-animated sci-fi horror elements, topical messages of teenage conformity and the high school landscape, as well as a bit of inherent comedy. While often overlooked compared to the many other teen horror movies of the 90s, The Faculty deserves its time in the spotlight as a teen horror icon of the decade.

2 'Nowhere' (1997)

The final film of director Gregg Araki's Teenage Apocalypse trilogy, Nowhere is a black comedy that follows the lives of a group of Los Angeles teens as they live their increasingly strange and confusing lives. The film cycles between sequences of graphic violence and sexuality as the teens deal with both interpersonal conflicts and otherworldly experiences.

Nowhere is a film that is as equally strange as it is compelling, as it is filled with powerful and engaging individual scenes, as well as unpredictable moments that become instantly iconic. What's most effective is how the film is able to balance these comedic and unserious moments with moments of genuine connection and emotion, making for a beautiful and wholly unique combination. The film also features prominent and heartfelt LGBTQ+ sequences and characters that are frankly unheard of for the time period.

1 'The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love' (1995)

Image via New Line Cinema

The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love follows the blossoming relationship between two young women from completely different social and economic backgrounds. Despite seeming like opposites in every other way, Randy and Evie are able to connect and fall in love with one another as they deal with the typical struggle that comes from a young romance.

Love stories following queer women are a rarity even in teen movies nowadays, which makes it that much more special when a film such as this is able to knock it out of the park so well almost 30 years ago. The on-screen relationship and love between Randy and Evie is one that is filled with equal parts passion and realism, making it one of the best on-screen teen romances of the era. It's stories such as these that are able to show the power and strength of queer women and media and presents the idea of queer women being everywhere and a part of everyday life.

