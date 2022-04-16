Counting 112 movie releases in the completed production status, A24, the outstanding American independent entertainment company behind astonishing cinematic masterpieces such as Hereditary, Lady Bird, and Moonlight, has made quite a name for itself throughout the years fascinating its audience with a wide range of fantastic films.

There are plenty of A24 flicks that are strongly — and deservedly — appreciated. However, there are just as many films that deserved some more recognition from the very moment they premiered.

8) 'Waves'

While Waves begins with a seemingly suburban and ideal family portrait, it all starts to crumble when a controlling father (Sterling K. Brown) attempts to ensure that his children succeed in high school after his son (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) experiences a career-ending sports injury which ultimately impacts everyone around him, including his girlfriend Alexis (Alexa Demie).

Like the ripple effect that occurs when an initial disturbance propagates to disturb an increasingly larger portion of the system, Waves depicts the never-ending consequences of bad decisions. Through great acting, Drew Daniels’ stunning cinematography, and Frank Ocean’s discography, Trey Edward Shults delivered a beautiful and moving piece of cinema.

7) 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer'

Martin (Barry Keoghan) is a fatherless teen who gradually — and sinisterly — insinuates himself into the life of Dr. Steven Murphy (Colin Farrell), a renowned cardiovascular surgeon who presides over a spotless household with his wife (Nicole Kidman) and two children.

It is a fact that Yorgos Lanthimos’ films are not for everyone, and The Killing of a Sacred Deer is no exception — expressionless, where no line is drawn between the normal and the supernatural. While it is humane and natural, it is also horrifying and eerie. It perfectly captures what folklore tales would look like in a more modern setting.

6) 'First Cow'

First Cow follows the story of a quiet loner and skilled cook (John Magaro) who has traveled west and joined a group of fur trappers in Oregon Territory. He bonds with a Chinese immigrant (Orion Lee) who is also seeking fortune, and the two cooperate on a tenuous plan to make their riches on the frontier, which relies on the secret use of a landowner's prized dairy cow.

Beautifully shot through simplicity, this film by Kelly Reichardt serves as a close, intimate portrait of friendship and a broader snapshot of America. Overall, this is an unstoppably exquisite movie that explores the tenderness of human and animal connection simultaneously, making this a solid A24 must-watch.

5) 'American Honey'

Star (Sasha Lane) is a teenage girl with nothing to lose who encounters a group of teenagers and is quickly drawn to one of them: Jake (Shia LaBeouf), a flirtatious young man who leads a traveling magazine sales crew. To escape her unhappy life, Star accepts Jake’s offer to become a part of the crew and gets caught up with a band of misfits, wrapped in a lifestyle of hard partying and law-bending.

Although technically not a romance movie, there is a strong and undeniable pull between Jake and Star towards one another that’s been developing from the very moment they crossed paths — the audience gets to experience the characters’ dynamic up-close and personal as if it was their own. It is a film that goes beyond young love and everything that comes with it, exploring a personal and real narrative of self-discovery and emancipation. A24 is well-known for its visually fascinating movies, and Andrea Arnold's American Honey exemplifies that strength.

4) 'C’mon C’mon'

C’mon C’mon follows the story of Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) and his young nephew (Woody Norman) forging a tenuous but transformational relationship as they embark on a cross-country trip away from Los Angeles.

This incredibly tender Mike Mills film feels like a warm hug and a pat on the back. This movie emphasizes the importance of questioning, genuinely listening to what others have to say, and caring, especially for a child’s future, making sure it is properly nurtured and nurturing one’s inner child in the meantime. Both actors are great in this, and their characters do a fantastic job in trying to be nice to each other and not being very good at it at the same time. C'mon C'mon is genuinely a compassionate film that should be watched at least once.

3) 'First Reformed'

A pastor (Ethan Hawke) of a small church in upstate New York starts to lose control after a soul-shaking encounter with an unstable environmental activist (Philip Ettinger) and his pregnant wife (Amanda Seyfried).

Paul Schrader’s First Reformed is a beautifully made, powerful drama that might not appeal to everyone straight away. However, the film ultimately delivers an incredible narrative reflecting on the church, hypocrisy, and climate change. Throughout the movie, the characters search for answers to questions surrounding a very real topic that speaks to our current age.

2) '20th Century Women'

Set in 1979, Santa Barbara, during a moment of cultural change and rebellion, this beautiful film tells the story of Dorothea Fields (Annette Bening), a single mother in her mid-50s who is raising Jamie (Lucas Jade Zumann), her teenage son. Fearing that she can’t guide him on his path to adulthood, Dorothea asks for the help of two young women to assist Jamie's upbringing — Abbie (Greta Gerwig), a free-spirited artist living as a boarder in the Fields' home, and Julie (Elle Fanning), a challenging and provocative teenage neighbor whom the boy has a crush on.

Yet another Mike Mills film (loosely based on the director’s own experience being raised by his mother and sister) that is as endearing as it is intimate; 20th Century Women explores what it looks like to raise a male feminist. While it has a teenage boy at its heart, Jamie’s personal growth is not the movie’s sole focus — it is incredibly touching how well Mills writes these three completely different women and how accurately he distinguishes their very distinct anxieties and concerns.

1) 'The Last Black Man in San Francisco'

The Last Black Man in San Francisco covers the journey of Jimmie Fails (who plays himself), who dreams of reclaiming the Victorian home his grandfather built in the heart of San Francisco. His friend Mont (Jonathan Majors) joins him on his quest for belonging in a city that seems to have left them behind.

Joe Talbot’s sensible piece of filmmaking highlights the fear of being erased in such a surprising way that makes it hard for the audience to believe that The Last Black Man in San Francisco is, in fact, a debut feature. Talbot’s style feels like a breath of fresh air—a very different, impactful, and significant film that truly has a signature to it.

